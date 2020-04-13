Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Monday, April 13
- 159 cases in Island County and seven deaths. There are 35 confirmed cases and no deaths on Camano Island. Last Monday, there were 142 cases in the county, 31 cases on Camano and five deaths in the county.
- 1,907 confirmed cases and 121 probable cases in Snohomish County with 73 deaths. Last Sunday, there were 1,559 cases and 58 deaths. There are 49 people hospitalized and 1,298 have recovered. There are also 149 health care workers in the county who have now tested positive for the virus.
- 75 cases and seven deaths in Stanwood, including 33 confirmed or probable cases and six deaths in connection with Josephine Caring Community. Last Monday, there were 58 cases in town.
- 176 cases and six deaths in Skagit County as of Sunday.
- At least 10,411 confirmed cases statewide with 508 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. April 11.
New developments
Efforts to slow COVID-19 work, but officials say it is not time to ease restrictions: According to the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projections, the state’s hospital use peaked on April 5. The number of new confirmed cases in Island County appears to be slowing, Island County Public Health Director Keith Higman said. “What our data is telling us right now is that the stay-home order is working. We don’t know if we’ve reached the peak or the plateau,” he said. “We believe the reason that our data is looking better than it had those last two weeks of March is because people are not out and congregating around other people.” Snohomish Health District Health Officer Dr. Chris Spitters said during an online press briefing April 10 that there is still a long road ahead. “We are not done by any stretch of the imagination, not close to the end of social distancing much less to the end of the pandemic,” Spitters said. “We still have just over 100 people in hospitals right now with COVID-19, and people are dying every day from this disease in Snohomish County.” For even more local updates, see the new edition of the Stanwood Camano News on Tuesday and check SCnews.com on Tuesday.
Washington, Oregon and California form economic pact: Gov. Jay Inslee, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday a shared vision for reopening their economies and controlling COVID-19 into the future. "COVID-19 has preyed upon our interconnectedness," Inslee said in a statement. "In the coming weeks, the West Coast will flip the script on COVID-19 — with our states acting in close coordination and collaboration to ensure the virus can never spread wildly in our communities." Inslee said the state's have agreed to work together on a shared approach for reopening our economies — one that identifies clear indicators for communities to restart public life and business. While each state is building a state-specific plan, the states have agreed to principles as we build out a West Coast framework. In the coming days the governors, their staff and health officials will continue conversations about this regional pact to recovery.
Inslee issues protection for high-risk workers: Gov. Jay Inslee issued a proclamation Monday giving high-risk workers the right to protect themselves from COVID-19 without jeopardizing their employment status or loss of income. The proclamation provides older workers and those with underlying health conditions a series of rights and protections, including: The choice of an alternative work assignment, including telework, alternative or remote work locations if feasible, and social distancing measures; the ability to use any accrued leave or unemployment benefits if an alternative work assignment is not feasible and the employee is unable to safely work. Employers must maintain health insurance benefits while high risk employees are off the job; and employers are prohibited from permanently replacing high-risk employees.
Inslee announces strategies for releasing some incarcerated individuals: As the COVID-19 outbreak continues in Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday steps to protect the health of incarcerated individuals by focusing on the early release of vulnerable populations, including nonviolent individuals who are due to be released within the coming weeks and months. “This will help allow for increased physical distancing throughout the Department of Corrections' system, reducing the population by up to 950 people to continue to reduce the risks to incarcerated individuals while balancing public safety concerns,“ Inslee said. The Department of Corrections is developing and implementing responses to the COVID-19 pandemic that mitigate risk to its incarcerated population, including those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. In March, several incarcerated individuals filed lawsuits against the DOC, which included requests for the release of almost 12,000 of the individuals currently incarcerated in the state prison system. On Friday, the Washington Supreme Court issued an order directing the governor and DOC to “immediately exercise their authority to take all necessary steps to protect the health and safety" of inmates in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Based on the court order, DOC will immediately begin to implement the strategies identified in the state's response to the court filed today. The plan will focus on individuals incarcerated for nonviolent and drug- or alcohol-related offenses, as well as people held on lower-level supervision violations. Some incarcerated individuals will be released through commutation, others will be released into a modified graduated reentry program.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
- Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
Connect with us
You can send news tips related to COVID-19 to newsroom@scnews.com
