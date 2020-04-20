Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Monday, April 20
Island County
- Countywide: 0 new cases in the past day. In all, 166 cases and eight deaths.
- Camano Island: 0 new cases in the past day. In all, 36 confirmed cases and no deaths.
Snohomish County
- Countywide: 20 new cases in the past day. In all, 2,163 cases, 164 probable cases and 97 deaths. There are 51 people hospitalized and 1,505 have recovered.
- Stanwood: 0 new cases in the past day. In all, 79 cases and seven deaths.
- Josephine Caring Community: 0 new cases in the past day. In all, 34 confirmed or probable cases and six deaths.
Skagit County
- Countywide: Eight new cases in the past day. In all, 238 cases and eight deaths.
Washington state
- In all, 11,790 cases and 634 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. April 19. Total cases reported are lower than the previous day due to removing 190 confirmed cases that were discovered to be out of state residents, according to state health officials.
New developments
- Record number of unemployment applications bog down system: With the launch of new benefits Saturday night, the state Employment Security Department received more applications (including expanded, extended and traditional benefits) in a single day than the biggest week on record, which was 182,000 applications in the week ending March 28. For comparison, the 182,000 applications in a week was already seven times the peak week for the 2008/09 recession. Top issues we are seeing and challenges ESD officials say they are facing are high volume in weekly claims and people making common mistakes when filling out the application. For more information, visit esd.wa.gov/unemployment/help.
- Snohomish County receives 22 pallets of PPE: Approximately 1.2 million surgical masks were delivered to Snohomish County’s Department of Emergency Management. DEM’s Emergency Coordination Center is working to distribute the personal protective equipment, also called PPE, according to county officials. FEMA continues to expedite movement of commercially pre-sourced and commercially procured critical supplies from the global market to medical distributors in various locations across the U.S. through Project Airbridge.
- DSHS to provide disaster cash assistance for some Washingtonians: Some Washington residents can apply through the state Department of Social and Health Services for emergency cash assistance to help meet their immediate needs. As a result of Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency declaration in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government has approved implementing the Disaster Cash Assistance Program, or DCAP, in Washington state. DSHS estimates more than 175,000 households may be eligible for this assistance. The benefit amount depends on household size, income and need, ranging from a maximum of $363 for a single person to a maximum of $1,121 for a household of eight or more people. Once approved, people will receive their DCAP benefits on an existing Electronic Benefit Transfer, or EBT, card or a new EBT card will be sent via U.S. Mail. People can apply for DCAP online at WashingtonConnection.org
- Community Transit trips free through May 31: Community Transit has implemented more changes for bus trips in Snohomish County. The agency continues to operate weekday service at about 30% below normal levels, and buses remain on regular schedule Saturday and Sunday. Passengers are asked to board and exit Community Transit buses through the rear doors only, and the front 10 feet of all buses will be available for bus drivers and ADA customers only. In addition, Community Transit has suspended the collection of fares through May 31. A complete listing of all trips that are not running is available at www.communitytransit.org/reducedservice.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
- Safe Harbor Free Clinic: safeharborfreeclinic.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
- Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
Connect with us
You can send news tips related to COVID-19 to newsroom@scnews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.