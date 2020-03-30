Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area, Snohomish County and Washington.
Monday, March 30
- 106 cases in Island County and two deaths, including one Monday. Health officials said Friday that about 22% of the confirmed cases are of Camano Island residents. Forty-four of the county's cases are associated with the outbreak at Careage of Whidbey in Coupeville.
- 1,127 confirmed cases and 51 probable cases in Snohomish County with 31 deaths. There are 73 people hospitalized and 490 have recovered. There are also 62 health care workers in the county who have now tested positive for the virus.
- 55 cases in Stanwood, including 21 confirmed or probably cases at Josephine Caring Community. There have now been five deaths of people connected to the Josephine facility, including most recently a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions who died March 28.
- 99 cases and three deaths in Skagit County, including six cases at a Burlington nursing home.
- At least 4,896 confirmed cases statewide with 195 deaths.
New developments
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Groceries and food production: Grocery stores are open because they are essential businesses, but officials said people should still limit time out of the house. "Consider using grocery delivery services, or limit your grocery shopping to one trip a week," health officials said. Deliveries to grocery stores are continuing steadily, and farmers, ranchers and food processors are producing plenty to meet our needs, officials said Monday. "There is no need to worry about shortages, and no need to stock up," officials said. Learn more about recommendations for grocery shopping in the daily DOH blog.
- Stanwood-Camano nonprofits are in need: Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
Possible signs of progress?: Since Gov. Jay Inslee enacted a statewide stay-at-home order last week, researchers are starting to see some positive effects, according to Seattle and King County Public Health citing two new reports by the Bellevue-based Institute for Disease Modeling. Using a simulation of COVID-19 testing, diagnosis and death data for King County, the researchers found that a measure of transmission, called the effective reproductive number, dropped by about half from about 2.7 in late February to roughly 1.4 on March 18. This number represents the number of new transmissions stemming from each infection. In order to sustain a drop in new cases, each infected person, on average, must infect fewer than one person. “We are seeing a positive effect from the social distancing and other measures we’ve put in place, although significant numbers of cases and deaths continue to occur,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Seattle and King County Public Health. “It’s important to note that these findings are based on relatively few cases and persons tested, and therefore come with a great deal of uncertainty. Continued monitoring with the measures in place will lead to more reliable data. No one should take these findings as an indication to relax our social distancing strategy,” Duchin said. “We absolutely need to continue the current distancing measures.”
Snohomish County extends deadline for property taxpayers: Due to the financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Snohomish County Treasurer Brian Sullivan and Executive Dave Somers have extended the first-half 2020 property tax deadline to June 1. Thorder only applies to residents who pay their individual and commercial property taxes themselves, rather than through their mortgage lender. Banks and other financial institutions that pay property taxes on behalf of their lending customers will still need to meet the original April 30 deadline. For those who can do so, Snohomish County is encouraging individual taxpayers to pay by the original April 30 deadline or as soon thereafter as possible. The county will not add interest charges to the tax bill for individual taxpayers who pay the first half amount of their 2020 property taxes by June 1.
Food options
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- Camano Chapel: Food Bank on Mondays. They bring food to your car. 360-387-7202; camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
Transportation
- Area buses are changing their routes and schedules. Read more here.
Business, donation resources
- The city of Stanwood has compiled some information for local business owners online. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to Small Business Administration information on disaster relief and loans. See the information here or visit stanwoodwa.org.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- The Stanwood Chamber of Commerce wants Stanwood-Camano businesses to fill out this form to help them target services during the pandemic. Take the survey here.
- On Wednesday, March 18, the chambers also launched a local Facebook group listing all the Stanwood-Camano eateries offering takeout. See it by clicking here.
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation officials have set up the Stanwood-Camano Disaster Relief Fund. The organization is seeking one-time or recurring donations. SCAF will match up to $25,000 in recurring donations. Donations can also be made online at s-caf.org or by check to SCAF and mailed to P.O. Box 1209, Stanwood, WA 98292.
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood-Camano is open and providing critical essential services. Those impacted by COVID-19 can contact the Community Resource Center at 360-629-5257 ext. 1001 or email resources@crc-sc.org to get help navigating community resources and financial assistance options. To limit our in-person interactions, the organization is offering limited hours (1-4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays) or by appointment.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
Connect with us
You can send news tips related to COVID-19 to newsroom@scnews.com
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.