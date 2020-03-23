Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area, Snohomish County and Washington.
Monday, March 23
- 25 cases in Island County and one death. Health officials have said there are cases on both Camano and Whidbey island. Island County Public Health announced Monday an investigation of multiple COVID-19 cases at Careage of Whidbey in Coupeville — the first confirmed cases associated within a long-term care facility in the county. Two cases have been confirmed, and test results are pending for other residents and employees.
- 519 cases in Snohomish County with 11 deaths, including most recently a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions who died March 20. There are 28 cases in Stanwood and 17 connected to Josephine Caring Community. The residents with the disease have been moved to the same area, and the virus has not been spreading, Josephine CEO Terry Robertson said Monday. “So far we've managed to keep it in one corner of the building,” he said. “We know it’s hard, but the lockdown appears to be working.” Robertson said federal health officials have shipped 50 COVID-19 test kits to the facility to use on people who appear symptomatic. They are expecting a shipment of personal protective equipment, such as masks, gowns and goggles, later this week.
- 45 cases in Skagit County and one death. On Monday, Skagit County health officials announced that a resident who tested positive for COVID-19 died Saturday at Skagit Valley Hospital, that county's first fatality.
- At least 2,221 confirmed cases statewide with 110 deaths.
Restaurants and food options
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- QFC: Open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. QFC in Stanwood offers delivery and curbside pickup for a fee via QFC and Instcart. Exclusive shopping for seniors age 60 and older 7-8 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
- Haggen: Open 5 a.m. to midnight. Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-9 a.m. is the reserved time for vulnerable individuals to shop.
- Camano Plaza IGA: Opens for seniors and vulnerable shoppers Monday through Friday 6-8 a.m. Regular hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- Elger Bay Grocery & Café: Call 360-387-9120 to order delivery, $5, between 12-6:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The store and café takeout are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Camano Chapel: Food Bank on Mondays. They bring food to your car. 360-387-7202; camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
New developments
- On Monday, Boeing said it will suspend its Puget Sound factory operations for 14 days starting Wednesday. During the suspension of operations, Boeing will conduct “additional deep cleaning activities at impacted sites and establishing rigorous criteria for return to work.”
Transportation
Case investigations
- Due to the increasing number of cases, Snohomish Health District disease investigators are no longer able to contact every person who is considered a close contact of a confirmed case, officials announced Thursday. "We are still contacting all confirmed cases, which includes anyone who has a positive test result as well as anyone who is a close contact of a confirmed case and develops symptoms of respiratory illness," officials wrote in their online announcement. Now, when someone is contacted by the Snohomish Health District because they are a confirmed case, they will receive instructions to notify close contacts and provide them with instructions on what they need to do.
Business, donation resources
- The city of Stanwood has compiled some information for local business owners online. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to Small Business Administration information on disaster relief and loans. See the information here or visit stanwoodwa.org.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- The Stanwood Chamber of Commerce wants Stanwood-Camano businesses to fill out this form to help them target services during the pandemic. Take the survey here.
- On Wednesday, March 18, the chambers also launched a local Facebook group listing all the Stanwood-Camano eateries offering takeout. See it by clicking here.
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation officials have set up the Stanwood-Camano Disaster Relief Fund. The organization is seeking one-time or recurring donations. SCAF will match up to $25,000 in recurring donations. Donations can also be made online at s-caf.org or by check to SCAF and mailed to P.O. Box 1209, Stanwood, WA 98292.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
