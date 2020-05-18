Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Monday, May 18
Island County
- Countywide: 181 cases and 10 deaths.
- Camano Island: 37 confirmed cases and no deaths.
Snohomish County
- Countywide: 40 new cases since Friday (no case updates are provided on the weekend). 2,807 cases, 319 probable cases and 126 deaths. There are 52 people hospitalized and 2,346 have recovered.
- Stanwood: 1 new cases since Friday. 95 cases, eight deaths and 77 have recovered.
Skagit County
- Countywide: 426 cases and 14 deaths as of May 17.
Washington state
- In all, 18,611 cases and 1,002 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. May 17.
New developments
- Health officials extend drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Camano; drive-thru site coming to Stanwood: The Utsalady Elementary drive-thru testing site — Camano’s lone testing location — will be open 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, available to all county residents age 18 and older without an appointment. Snohomish Health District announced last week it will continue drive-thru testing at two locations in north Snohomish County this week, including 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday outside the Stanwood Library at 9701 271st St. NW. Testing at the Stanwood site is for people with symptoms. Appointments are needed. For more, visit snohd.org/drive-thru-testing. Read more about local testing in our latest article here.
- Dentists, doctors can reopen offices under new guidelines: Gov. Jay Inslee announced during a press conference Monday that dentists and doctors can reopen offices immediately for non-urgent treatment if coronavirus safety protocols are in place, including adequate personal protective equipment for workers. “It’s critical that providers use good judgment in expanding access to elective care,” he said. Each medical or dental practice will determine whether it is ready to expand access to patients, and will have to implement policies including limiting the number of people in waiting rooms and conducting temperature checks. Each facility also must develop a plan that allows for a possible reduction of services if there is an increase of COVID-19 in its region that puts a strain on the health care system. See more about the guidelines here.
- Whatcom County orders residents to wear face masks in public: Whatcom County health officials announced Monday that citizens will be required to wear face masks in public starting Friday. Under the order, cloth face coverings must be worn while in any public indoor and outdoor locations where a person will be within 6 feet of someone who they don’t live with. "As summer approaches and more worksites, businesses, and public places reopen, wearing face coverings in public will be a part of maintaining the gains we’ve made over COVID-19," officials said. Residents exempted from the rule include children younger than 2 and those with physical disabilities or illnesses that make face coverings unsafe. The county will purchase and distribute non-medical masks to businesses and vulnerable populations.
- Unemployment benefit fraud continues: Since the beginning of May, the Employment Security Department has been experiencing a dramatic rise in incidents of “imposter fraud,” where an individual using stolen personal information fraudulently applies for unemployment benefits. "This is happening because bad actors have acquired people’s personal information through other data breaches outside of the agency. Criminals then use this information to fraudulently apply for unemployment benefits in someone else’s name. There has been no data breach from ESD’s system," ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine said in a statement on Monday. "While this is an immediate and pressing concern for our department, it is not just happening here in Washington. Imposter fraud is a sweeping issue affecting unemployment systems in states across the country. We are working with law enforcement, other states, financial institutions and the U.S. Department of Labor to detect and prevent fraud. Because our top priority is to ensure Washingtonians are paid as quickly as possible while we simultaneously protect against fraudulent activity, we have taken a number of steps in our own system to address this increase in fraudulent activity." Learn more about fraud and how to report it at esd.wa.gov/fraud.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
- Safe Harbor Free Clinic: safeharborfreeclinic.org
- Camano Animal Shelter Association: camanoanimalshelter.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
- Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
Connect with us
You can send news tips related to COVID-19 to newsroom@scnews.com
