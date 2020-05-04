Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Monday, May 4
Island County
- Countywide: 175 cases and nine deaths.
- Camano Island: 36 confirmed cases and no deaths. Last confirmed case was April 16.
Snohomish County
- Countywide: 86 new cases since Friday. 2,553 cases, 229 probable cases and 109 deaths. There are 66 people hospitalized and 1,682 have recovered.
- Stanwood: 1 new case since Friday. 87 cases, seven deaths and 67 have recovered.
- Josephine Caring Community: 34 confirmed or probable cases and six deaths.
Skagit County
- Countywide: 354 cases and 13 deaths as of May 2.
Washington state
- In all, 15,185 cases and 834 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. May 2.
New developments
- Help reopen Island County by participating in COVID-19 survey: Island County Public Health and WhidbeyHealth Medical Center are working together to test a large number of people in the county for COVID-19. A new survey will help officials learn more about COVID-19 in Island County and assist in reopening the state. The questionnaire is the first part of the process.
- Inslee details more on plan for phased reopening of Washington’s economy: Some businesses could reopen as early as this week under the new COVID-19 order signed by Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday. The state’s “Safe Start” plan is a phased approach to re-opening Washington’s economy. See details about the plan on Inslee's Medium webpage. The state could enter Phase 2 could on June 1, allowing barber shops, hair salons and professional services to resume, according to state Secretary of Health John Wiesman. “We’ll be looking at the data during the month to make sure we’re on track for that to be able to happen,” Wiesman said in a news conference Monday. Under the plan, smaller counties can apply for a variance from the order which would allow them to open even more businesses than allowed statewide — Island and Snohomish counties are not eligible. “This phased approach to reopening our economy will allow us to move forward with a careful and thoughtful balance of our state’s health and economic needs,” Inslee said. “However, if infection rates and hospitalizations for COVID-related issues go up, I would not hesitate to scale these efforts back down to protect public health and save lives.
- New claims for unemployment benefits increase as more individuals become eligible: Initial claims for regular unemployment benefits increased by 67% for April 19-25, and total initial claims increased by 453.3% over the previous week. This was the first week that initial claims could be filed by individuals such as self-employed workers and independent contractors, and also the first week that initial claims for extended benefits could be filed.
- Experts say it's OK to feel stress from COVID-19: Anxiety. Anger. Boredom. Fear. Frustration. Grief. Loneliness. Sadness. Many emotions are being felt by those impacted by COVID-19 — be it from the loss of loved ones, layoffs, missed proms or birthday parties, or working to fight the disease on the front lines — and health experts say that's normal. "Emotions are absolutely normal and expected during this time," said Keri L. Waterland, director of the Division of Behavioral Health and Recovery that operates under the state's Healthcare Authority. "Whatever you are feeling right now is OK and there is nothing wrong with you." Experts say it's important to recognize stress-induced feelings and take steps to protect mental health. Read more and find tips here.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
- Safe Harbor Free Clinic: safeharborfreeclinic.org
- Camano Animal Shelter Association: camanoanimalshelter.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
- Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
