Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Saturday, April 11
- 157 cases in Island County and seven deaths. There are 35 confirmed cases and no deaths on Camano Island. Last Saturday, there were 130 cases in the county, 29 cases on Camano and four deaths in the county.
- 1,837 confirmed cases and 123 probable cases in Snohomish County with 68 deaths. Last Saturday, there were 1,503 cases and 45 deaths. There are 110 people hospitalized and 1,182 have recovered. There are also 126 health care workers in the county who have now tested positive for the virus.
- 74 cases and seven deaths in Stanwood, including 32 confirmed or probable cases and six deaths in connection with Josephine Caring Community. Last Friday, there were 62 cases in town.
- 174 cases and five deaths in Skagit County as of Friday.
- At least 9,887 confirmed cases statewide with 475 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. April 9.
New developments
- Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about COVID-19? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
- Watch the Island County Public Health Facebook live event from Friday: Island County Health Services Director Keith Higman hosted an online event Friday. If you missed the event, you can view the recording on the county's public Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/446336862466858/videos/223586072190390/
- More temporary reductions of bus trips in Snohomish County: Community Transit will further reduce bus trips on Monday, April 13, to align with current ridership levels during the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency’s new reduced service schedule will represent a total reduction of approximately 30% over regular bus service levels. “Transit remains essential for many in our community who are working critical front line jobs,” Community Transit CEO Emmett Heath said. “During this crisis, a number of bus trips are seeing little or no ridership at certain times of the day, so we are temporarily canceling some of those trips to operate more efficiently and focus on routes that riders are using for essential travel.” Last week Community Transit’s total boardings were down 71% when compared to February 2020. Island Transit recently enacted new changes, too, such as operating on reduced service schedules and asking passengers to cover their face with a mask.
- ICYMI, small business owners can apply for new grants: The Working Washington Small Business Emergency Grants offer up to $10,000 in emergency funding for small businesses with less than 10 employees. Learn more here.
- A new Q&A series for older Washingtonians. Older Washingtonians are particularly vulnerable to the risks of COVID-19. The state Joint Information Center teamed up with AARP and TVW to create a Q&A mini-series for seniors to answer questions about how to stay healthy and maintain connection with loved ones. The first episode aired yesterday and is online now and airing regularly on TVW. It features Gov. Jay Inslee and Secretary John Wiesman. New episodes will air Thursdays at 6. Next week’s episode will be about caregiving and feature First Lady Trudi Inslee and experts from AARP and the state Department of Social and Health Services. If you would like to submit a question for future programs, email aarpwa@aarp.org. Please include “Spread the Facts” in the subject line. If possible, submit a short video of your question and you might appear on air as part of the program. WATCH: https://www.tvw.org/watch/?eventID=2020041029
- Gov. Inslee signed new proclamations Friday: The orders impact nursing home transfers and discharge waivers, provide flexibility for protection orders and remove restrictions from pay and leave procedures for state employees. Read the news release.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
