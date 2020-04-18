Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Saturday, April 18
- 166 cases in Island County and eight deaths. There are 36 confirmed cases and no deaths on Camano Island. Last Saturday, there were 157 cases in the county, 35 cases on Camano and seven deaths in the county.
- 2,093 confirmed cases and 164 probable cases in Snohomish County with 91 deaths. Last Saturday, there were 1,837 cases and 68 deaths. There are 69 people hospitalized and 1,503 have recovered. There are also 188 health care workers in the county who have now tested positive for the virus.
- 78 cases and seven deaths in Stanwood, including 34 confirmed or probable cases and six deaths in connection with Josephine Caring Community. Last Saturday, there were 74 cases in town.
- 222 cases and six deaths in Skagit County as of Friday.
- At least 11,445 confirmed cases statewide with 603 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. April 16.
New developments
- Snohomish Health District closes its drive-through testing site: The county health district has made modifications to community-based testing operations. Thursday was the final day of drive-through testing in Everett, and the site at 3900 Broadway has now been demobilized. On the final two days, 238 individuals were tested at the site. For the week of April 20, the Health District will not have a drive-through site open to the public. Instead, it will focus on more surveillance testing at long-term care facilities. Kits will continue to be made available to first responders and Snohomish County’s newly formed SAFE teams. The Health District will evaluate available supplies on a weekly basis to determine if additional drive-through testing sites could be opened in other locations around Snohomish County. More information and updates will be made available at www.snohd.org/drive-thru-testing.
- Inslee extends proclamations for utility ratepayers and truck driver hours: Gov. Jay Inslee signed three new proclamations Friday in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Two of the proclamations extend existing ones related to truck driver hours and utility ratepayer assistance. The third waives and suspends laws that impact community associations meetings and late fees.
- New agriculture industry guidance from L&I spells out safety and health requirements during pandemic: Washington’s massive agriculture industry is critical to both the state’s economy and to the welfare of families across the country. Thousands of farm workers are on the job, and the season is just getting started. Many farmworkers are among the state’s most vulnerable employees. The Department of Labor & Industries issued specific coronavirus guidance for the agriculture industry, including a general fact sheet along with guidance specifically for agricultural warehouses and packing houses. Read full news release here.
- Reopening after COVID-19: What exactly happens when the state reopens? It will not be an on/off switch. This means Washington residents can anticipate some amount of physical distancing to continue even as the state slowly begin to open. Read the latest Department of Health blog for more information.
- Snohomish County health officials discuss what reopening looks like locally: Specific requirements may change throughout the spring and summer, but some level of social distancing — along with increased hand hygiene, cleaning and disinfecting, and other illness prevention measures — will still be needed for quite some time to protect our community against a resurgence of COVID-19, health officials said. When the county reopens, there still may be the need to cancel events, modify activities or otherwise adjust plans. The county health distruct has some recommendations for businesses to consider on its blog.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
- Safe Harbor Free Clinic: safeharborfreeclinic.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
- Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
Connect with us
You can send news tips related to COVID-19 to newsroom@scnews.com
