Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Saturday, April 25
Island County
- Countywide: In all, 168 cases and nine deaths. (Note: Island County Public Health Health District announced it will provide updates will only Monday-Friday. Information received or completed over the weekend will be reflected in the Monday update.)
- Camano Island: In all, 36 confirmed cases and no deaths.
Snohomish County
- Countywide: In all, 2,268 cases, 199 probable cases and 103 deaths. There are 52 people hospitalized and 1,528 have recovered. (Note: Snohomish Health District announced that as of April 24 it will provide updates will only Monday-Friday. Information received or completed over the weekend will be reflected in the Monday update.)
- Stanwood: In all, 81 cases and seven deaths.
- Josephine Caring Community: In all, 34 confirmed or probable cases and six deaths.
Skagit County
- Countywide: In all, 283 cases and 10 deaths as of Friday.
Washington state
- In all, 12,977 cases and 723 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. April 23.
New developments
- Snohomish Health District updates on planning, testing and data: The Snohomish Health District announced that it is continuing to focus on what a safe, healthy path to establishing a new normal looks like. Opening businesses back up and reinvigorating the local economy is on the horizon, but it will happen in a gradual, phased approach, health officials said. The ultimate end to the COVID-19 saga is population-wide immunity, ideally through a vaccine. While there are a number of people working on this all around the world, it takes time to produce a safe, effective, and FDA-approved vaccine. This is at least 12-18 months away, possibly longer, officials said. In the meantime, there are several key pieces that are needed in order to start down that path of reopening. They include adequate capacity for the healthcare system, personal protective equipment (PPE) for those who need it, increased testing capacity, and the resources to do investigations and contact tracing. Read more here.
COVID-19 pandemic has put dairy farmers in a tight spot: the start of the year, things were looking up for Skagit County’s dairy farmers, with milk prices trending upward after five years of low prices. The COVID-19 pandemic has reversed that, sending milk prices plummeting and disrupting markets. Markets for restaurants and schools — shut down to stem the spread of the virus — have collapsed, and the industry is rushing to reroute dairy products to grocery store shelves. The massive shift in the supply chain has forced farmers throughout the country to dump excess milk, but dairy farmers in the Pacific Northwest appear to have avoided doing that — for now. Read more here.
- Governor announces plan to restart some construction work: The Gov. Jay Inslee announced Friday that certain low-risk construction projects that had already been underway can restart as long as they can comply with a COVID-19 Safety Plan developed as part of a working group that included contractors and workers. The plan includes requirements for safety training, physical distancing, PPE, sanitation, monitoring employees for symptoms and logging job site visitors. The announcement does not restart other industry or activity. Island County announced that building inspections will resume Monday, April 27, with the following requirements in place to ensure the safety of all Island County Building Inspectors: Construction Sites must Post a written COVID-19 Exposure, Contamination and Mitigation Plan and have a COVID-19 Supervisor designated; job sites must post a written notice of work to be performed; and PPE is to be worn and social distancing is to be observed. Permits that are due to expire will be held open until the inspections can be performed safely.
Governor extends 20 COVID-19 proclamations: In response to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday the extension of 20 proclamations. The extensions were approved by the state Legislature. The extensions are until the termination of the COVID-19 State of Emergency or May 4, whichever occurs first. Five proclamations, dealing with long-term care, are extended through May 9 or the end of the state of the emergency, whichever comes first.
Janicki Industries helps health care workers: Janicki Industries was looking for ways to help local hospital workers further protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic. Local hospitals, meanwhile, were interested in ways to lessen or prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 during intubation and oxygen-nebulizer procedures. The two found each other. Janicki Industries has built what are called intubation boxes and portable isolation rooms for PeaceHealth United Medical Center in Sedro-Woolley and Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon. Read more here.
- Free Limeade well being tools extended to more than 200,000 residents: Bellevue-based Limeade, working with the state Health Care Authority, announced Friday that free online wellness tools are being extended to more than 200,000 Apple Health (Medicaid) clients through 2020. This another resource for Apple Health clients during the COVID-19 pandemic and includes tools to address emotional, physical and financial well-being.
- Telebrief on expanded funds for small businesses available: The link to the Thursday telebrief about next steps in economic recovery is now available, featuring Lisa Brown, Director of Commerce, Jonathan Smith, Executive Director, Yakima County, Development Association, Ben Cabildo, President, African-American, Hispanic, Asian and Native American Business and Professional Association. It runs approximately 30 minutes.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
- Safe Harbor Free Clinic: safeharborfreeclinic.org
- Camano Animal Shelter Association: camanoanimalshelter.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
- Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
