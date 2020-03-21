Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area, Snohomish County and Washington.
Saturday, March 21
- 19 cases in Island County and one death. Health officials have said there are cases on both Camano and Whidbey island. On Saturday, officials announced an Island County resident who is a volunteer campground host working at Bay View State Park in Skagit County tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
- 447 cases in Snohomish County with 10 deaths, including two deaths reported Friday: A woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s connected to Sunrise View Assisted Living in Everett. In the county, there are 16 cases listed as probable, 65 are hospitalized and 126 have recovered.
- 26 confirmed or probable cases in Stanwood.
- The Snohomish Health District is reporting 17 cases in connection to Josephine as of Saturday, but that number likely includes pending tests, said Terry Robertson, CEO of Josephine.
- 28 cases in Skagit County. However, officials are investigating a cluster of recently confirmed COVID-19 cases that has been traced to a group meeting of about 60 people in early March. Case investigation indicates that more than half of attendees who were at this gathering are now confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19.
- At least 1,793 confirmed cases statewide with 94 deaths. So far, about 7% of those tested are then confirmed to have the virus.
What restaurants are open?
- See our list of local restaurants that are open for takeout or delivery
Case investigations
- Due to the increasing number of cases, Snohomish Health District disease investigators are no longer able to contact every person who is considered a close contact of a confirmed case, officials announced Thursday. "We are still contacting all confirmed cases, which includes anyone who has a positive test result as well as anyone who is a close contact of a confirmed case and develops symptoms of respiratory illness," officials wrote in their online announcement. Now, when someone is contacted by the Snohomish Health District because they are a confirmed case, they will receive instructions to notify close contacts and provide them with instructions on what they need to do.
Business, donation resources
- The city of Stanwood has compiled some information for local business owners online. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to Small Business Administration information on disaster relief and loans. See the information here or visit stanwoodwa.org.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- The Stanwood Chamber of Commerce wants Stanwood-Camano businesses to fill out this form to help them target services during the pandemic. Take the survey here.
- On Wednesday, March 18, the chambers also launched a local Facebook group listing all the Stanwood-Camano eateries offering takeout. See it by clicking here.
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation officials have set up the Stanwood-Camano Disaster Relief Fund. The organization is seeking one-time or recurring donations. SCAF will match up to $25,000 in recurring donations. Donations can also be made online at s-caf.org or by check to SCAF and mailed to P.O. Box 1209, Stanwood, WA 98292.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
Connect with us
You can send news tips related to COVID-19 to newsroom@scnews.com
