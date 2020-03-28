Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area, Snohomish County and Washington.
Saturday, March 28
- 92 cases in Island County and one death. Health officials said Friday that about 22% of the confirmed cases are of Camano Island residents.
- Snohomish County is not releasing new case numbers on weekends. As of Friday, there were 912 confirmed cases and 43 probable cases in Snohomish County with 23 deaths. There are 69 people hospitalized and 420 have recovered. There are also 42 health care workers in the county who have now tested positive for the virus.
- 97 cases and three deaths in Skagit County, including six new cases at a Burlington nursing home.
- At least 4,300 confirmed cases statewide with 175 deaths.
New developments
- Snohomish County opening Isolation and Quarantine Facility next week: Snohomish County will open a COVID-19 isolation and quarantine site next week at the Angel of the Winds Arena in downtown Everett. This facility will provide a site for temporary isolation and quarantine for those who may not be able to recover in their own home or who are among the county’s unsheltered population. Such individuals who have COVID-19 would remain in isolation there until they are no longer contagious (1-2 weeks), and those who were exposed but not ill would be quarantined until having passed through the 14-day incubation period. The primary mission of the facility is to reduce transmission to the public. The site will be a secure facility. Residents there will be directed to stay until released under orders issued by the Snohomish Health District. A typical stay would extend from just a few days up to two weeks (occasionally longer), depending on the circumstances. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office will oversee 24/7 security at the facility where six commissioned law enforcement officers will monitor the building’s perimeter coupled with an additional four-to-seven security guards (depending on daily census) 24/7. “Isolating those who are considered infectious and quarantining those who have been exposed and may become infectious will reduce transmission, which is essential to avoid overwhelming our medical system and ultimately limiting care for everyone,” said Dr. Gary Goldbaum, former Health Officer for Snohomish County and one of the medical officers who will oversee medical aspects of the operation of the facility.
- Federal stimulus package: Governor Jay Inslee released a statement on the passage of a sweeping federal stimulus package to address the ongoing health and economic consequences of the COVID-19 emergency.
- Food production: Agricultural and food production are designated as an essential and critical infrastructure sector. If you work in agriculture — farming, ranching, food processing, distributing, or a business supporting agriculture — you may continue to work. The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) is working on multiple fronts to ensure food continues to make its way to grocery stores and food banks, and it is sharing guidelines for the agriculture industry to help protect workers so they can safely fulfill this essential function. There is no need for the public to be concerned that store shelves will go empty. Deliveries to grocery stores are continuing at a steady pace and farmers, ranchers and food processors are producing plenty to meet our needs.
- Washington State Department of Transportation is suspending most state construction work for at least two weeks.
- Washington State Ferries announced central Puget Sound routes will temporarily move to a reduced service plan starting Sunday, March 29.
- SnoPUD to suspend reading meters, estimate customers' bills: With a focus on keeping its employees and customers safe during the COVID-19 outbreak, Snohomish County PUD has temporarily suspended reading meters and paused sending meter readers into the field. As a result, PUD residential and small business customers may temporarily receive an estimated bill rather than one based on an accurate read, the utility announced Friday. Estimated bills now draw on both prior usage patterns and known weather conditions to predict customer usage during the month their meter was not read. However, customers whose behaviors have changed during the COVID-19 outbreak will likely receive an estimated bill that reflects their typical usage, PUD officials said. That includes residential customers who are staying home and using more energy or small business customers whose businesses have closed. Customers who believe their estimated bill is incorrect can call the PUD’s Customer Service at 425-783-1000 or email a photo of their PUD meter dial and meter number to meterreadingphoto@snopud.com to have their estimated bill adjusted. During this time, the PUD has also temporarily paused disconnects and late fees to help customers. For more infomation, visit snopud.com.
Restaurants and food options
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- Camano Chapel: Food Bank on Mondays. They bring food to your car. 360-387-7202; camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
Transportation
- Area buses are changing their routes and schedules. Read more here.
Business, donation resources
- The city of Stanwood has compiled some information for local business owners online. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to Small Business Administration information on disaster relief and loans. See the information here or visit stanwoodwa.org.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- The Stanwood Chamber of Commerce wants Stanwood-Camano businesses to fill out this form to help them target services during the pandemic. Take the survey here.
- On Wednesday, March 18, the chambers also launched a local Facebook group listing all the Stanwood-Camano eateries offering takeout. See it by clicking here.
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation officials have set up the Stanwood-Camano Disaster Relief Fund. The organization is seeking one-time or recurring donations. SCAF will match up to $25,000 in recurring donations. Donations can also be made online at s-caf.org or by check to SCAF and mailed to P.O. Box 1209, Stanwood, WA 98292.
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood-Camano is open and providing critical essential services. Those impacted by COVID-19 can contact the Community Resource Center at 360-629-5257 ext. 1001 or email resources@crc-sc.org to get help navigating community resources and financial assistance options. To limit our in-person interactions, the organization is offering limited hours (1-4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays) or by appointment.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
