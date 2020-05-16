Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Saturday, May 16
Island County
- NOTE: Island County does not provide case count updates on weekends.
- Countywide: 181 cases and 10 deaths.
- Camano Island: 37 confirmed cases and no deaths.
Snohomish County
- NOTE: Snohomish County does not provide case count updates on weekends.
- Countywide: 13 new cases since Thursday. 2,767 cases, 299 probable cases and 126 deaths. There are 53 people hospitalized and 2,329 have recovered.
- Stanwood: 0 new cases since Thursday. 94 cases, eight deaths and 76 have recovered.
Skagit County
- Countywide: 425 cases and 14 deaths as of May 15.
Washington state
- In all, 18,288 cases and 1,000 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. May 15.
New developments
- Farmers to give away potatoes Tuesday at Cascade Mall: Washington potato farmers are donating 1 million pounds of russet potatoes to families in need. Growers, faced with the shutdown of restaurants and schools, have a surplus of potatoes in storage, said Brandy Tucker, marketing director for the Washington State Potato Commission. “We’re making an effort to clear out the pipeline and help people who have food insecurity and who are living paycheck to paycheck,” Tucker said. “And growers wanted to make sure potatoes didn’t go to waste.” A giveaway of 100,000 pounds of potatoes will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Cascade Mall in Burlington. Read more here.
- Distancing measures remain critical as COVID-19 transmission persists: A new statewide report shows COVID-19 transmission is persisting in Western Washington and slowly increasing in Eastern Washington. The measure of how many new infections a single COVID-19 case will produce — known as the effective reproductive number — has not changed significantly in either region since the last statewide report, and continues to be higher than ideal. “The new report is one more data point emphasizing how critical physical distancing and other disease control measures continue to be,” Secretary of Health John Wiesman said in a news release. “We’ve seen some success in our state because of the work each and every one of us is doing to stop the spread of the virus, and an exponential increase in cases is still a possibility. I’m asking everyone to keep up the good work to protect their families and communities.” The Department of Health worked with Bellevue-based Institute for Disease Modeling and the Microsoft AI for Health program to develop the report, which updates the estimates in a previous statewide report with data collected through early May. The report is one of many data sources the state is using to assess COVID-19 risk levels. These data sources help inform the state’s Safe Start planning and guidance.
- Inslee issues additional guidance for construction, golf and photography in Phase 2: Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday issued guidance for construction, golf and photography in Phase 2. Through the Washington "Safe Start" plan, more businesses and activities will reopen in phases, with adequate safety and health standards in place, health officials said. Each phase will be at least three weeks. Additionally, counties with a population of less than 75,000 that have not had a new case of COVID-19 in the past three weeks can apply for a variance to move to Phase 2 of “Safe Start” before other parts of the state. County variance applications will be approved or denied by the secretary of the Department of Health. Nine counties have received the variance. For counties granted variance to move to Phase 2, all construction, including new work, is allowed, effective May 15.
For counties granted variance to move to Phase 2, all construction, including new work, is allowed, effective May 15. Guidance documents:
Inslee also released guidance Friday regarding professional photography services which may resume, effective May 15, for counties approved to move to Phase 2. Guidance documents:
Friday's guidelines on golf updates the original guidance for golf requirements in Phase 1. For counties granted variance to move to Phase 2, additional golf activities may resume effective May 15. Guidance documents:
- Don’t be fooled by misinformation: Public health officials regularly ask people who are sick with an infectious disease or may have been exposed to an infectious disease to stay at home and avoid contact with other people. This strategy has been used for decades to combat the spread of tuberculosis, measles, Ebola and SARS. Health officials said their experience during the COVID-19 pandemic and with other infectious diseases shows the vast majority of people we ask are willing to follow recommendations and isolate or quarantine themselves. Isolation and quarantine at home continues to be the best option and our recommendation for those who can do so safely. However, all of these actions are voluntary and confidential, despite the misinformation being spread by some. Health officials said they hope people will continue to protect their families and communities by following public health recommendations. For more information visit here.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
- Safe Harbor Free Clinic: safeharborfreeclinic.org
- Camano Animal Shelter Association: camanoanimalshelter.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
- Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
Connect with us
You can send news tips related to COVID-19 to newsroom@scnews.com
