Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Saturday, May 2
NOTE: Island and Snohomish counties are not updating case counts on the weekends.
Island County
- Countywide: 175 cases and nine deaths.
- Camano Island: 36 confirmed cases and no deaths.
Snohomish County
- Countywide: 2,493 cases, 229 probable cases and 109 deaths. There are 66 people hospitalized and 1,682 have recovered.
- Stanwood: 86 cases, seven deaths and 67 have recovered.
- Josephine Caring Community: 34 confirmed or probable cases and six deaths.
Skagit County
- Countywide: 345 cases and 13 deaths.
Washington state
- In all, 15,003 cases and 830 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. May 1.
New developments
- Stanwood Camano Soap Box Derby is canceled: Officials made the decision Friday to cancel this year's Windermere Stanwood Camano Soap Box Derby at Arrowhead Ranch on Camano Island. Owners of the Arrowhead Ranch, Randy and Marla Heagle, announced the closure due to the extended lockdown and social distancing regulations. “Arrowhead Ranch is a place for people to be safe, have fun, and dream big. The Soap Box Derby is a big part of that and a huge part of the community, but with COVID-19, we cannot safely host the event,” Randy Heagle said in the news release. Last year's event, the 12th annual, included a record-breaking 93 racers and more than 2,500 spectators. "Unfortunately, with the need for social distancing and regulations on events and gatherings, this year’s race has to be canceled. Instead, the Arrowhead Ranch will support three local racers who qualified through rally races at the World Championship in Akron, Ohio," according to the news release. Ohio has not been as severely affected and the All American Soap Box Derby is still expected to take place there later this summer. “We’re so thankful for this year’s community sponsors and donors, and we’re excited to have everybody back on the track in 2021,” Randy Heagle said.
- Local state parks on list to reopen Tuesday: Cama Beach State Park and Camano Island State Park are among the 100 state park sites expected to reopen on Tuesday, state park officials announced Saturday. Here is the list of what will open and what will remain closed. The state parks reopening will be for day-use only, not overnight camping. State parks officials as visitors to follow the guidelines posted on the agency’s COVID-19 response page and the CDC’s recommendations for visiting parks and recreational facilities.
- AARP, TVW and the state team up to provide important COVID-19 tips and resources for older adults: Tune in each Thursday at 6 p.m. on TVW for a new episode of "Spread the Facts." The April 30 episode focused on tips to avoid social isolation and loneliness due to coronavirus. The May 7 episode will cover protecting your finances. Seniors who want to submit questions for future episodes can email aarpwa@aarp.org.
- Emergency order 30 days for waiving deductibles and copays for coronavirus testing extended to June 3: Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler extended his emergency order to Washington state health insurers for 30 days, requiring them to waive copays and deductibles for any consumer requiring testing for coronavirus.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
- Safe Harbor Free Clinic: safeharborfreeclinic.org
- Camano Animal Shelter Association: camanoanimalshelter.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
- Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
