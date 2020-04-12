Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Sunday, April 12
- 158 cases in Island County and seven deaths. There are 35 confirmed cases and no deaths on Camano Island. Last Sunday, there were 141 cases in the county, 31 cases on Camano and five deaths in the county.
- 1,867 confirmed cases and 120 probable cases in Snohomish County with 69 deaths. Last Sunday, there were 1,559 cases and 58 deaths. There are 115 people hospitalized and 1,220 have recovered. There are also 140 health care workers in the county who have now tested positive for the virus.
- 74 cases and seven deaths in Stanwood, including 33 confirmed or probable cases and six deaths in connection with Josephine Caring Community. Last Sunday, there were 64 cases in town.
- 173 cases and six deaths in Skagit County as of Friday.
- At least 10,411 confirmed cases statewide with 508 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. April 11.
New developments
- DOH adds additional data on confirmed COVID-19 cases: The Washington State Department of Health is now able to report COVID-19 data on hospitalization and race/ethnicity. Specifically, DOH has data on the number of persons currently hospitalized or in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with confirmed COVID-19 and the race/ethnicity of persons who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and who have died with COVID-19. “DOH is committed to promoting equity and social justice and is pleased to now have these data available for our collective understanding of the impacts to Washingtonians,” Secretary of Health John Wiesman said. “Based on the available data at this time, it does not appear we have the same stark inequities in deaths experienced in other parts of the country. However, we are still working to get race and ethnicity data for a third of the deaths, so we can’t draw firm conclusions quite yet.”
- Central Washington resources to support high priority long-term care needs in COVID-19 fight: After consulting with local authorities, Gov. Jay Inslee and Vice Admiral (ret.) Raquel Bono, M.D, announced Friday a decision to utilize Central Washington medical resources to ensure our most vulnerable are protected. The state has requested about 100 U.S. Health and Human Services (HSS) personnel and other resources recently deployed to the former Astria Regional Medical Center in Yakima now focus on long-term care facilities where COVID-19 is occurring in other parts of the state.
- Anacortes couple recounts cruise experience as COVID-19 grew: and Elaine York set off in March on a month-long cruise to celebrate their 46th wedding anniversary. They returned home April 7, exhausted and emotionally spent, and never so glad to see home. Read about their story here.
- ICYMI, Stanwood-Camano kids got Easter goodies: Local kids — or parents — were able to grab a few Easter treats from the Kidz Eat locations distributing food for the Stanwood Camano Food Bank. See some photos here and look for more in Tuesday's newspaper.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
- Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
