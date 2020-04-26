Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Sunday, April 26
Island County
- Countywide: In all, 168 cases and nine deaths. (Note: Island County Public Health Health District announced it will provide updates will only Monday-Friday. Information received or completed over the weekend will be reflected in the Monday update.)
- Camano Island: In all, 36 confirmed cases and no deaths.
Snohomish County
- Countywide: In all, 2,268 cases, 199 probable cases and 103 deaths. There are 52 people hospitalized and 1,528 have recovered. (Note: Snohomish Health District announced that as of April 24 it will provide updates will only Monday-Friday. Information received or completed over the weekend will be reflected in the Monday update.)
- Stanwood: In all, 81 cases and seven deaths.
- Josephine Caring Community: In all, 34 confirmed or probable cases and six deaths.
Skagit County
- Countywide: In all, 299 cases and 11 deaths as of Sunday.
Washington state
- In all, 13,521 cases and 749 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. April 25.
New developments
- Everett-based USS Kidd reports at least 18 coronavirus cases: Another Navy ship at sea, the Everett-based destroyer USS Kidd, has reported a coronavirus outbreak and is returning to port, the Navy said Friday. Navy officials said at least 18 members of the crew have tested positive and it expects the number to grow. It said it is evaluating the extent of the outbreak aboard the ship, according to a report from The Associated Press.
- Resident at Washington Soldiers Home in Orting tests positive for COVID-19: Through proactive testing at all four State Veterans Homes an asymptotic resident was discovered and has been isolated in their room, officials announced Friday, April 24. Additional environmental cleaning is taking place throughout the facility. Results are pending for the remaining 90 Soldiers Home residents and will be shared online at www.dva.wa.gov/covid. Staff are conducting enhanced surveillance, including 4-hour symptom and temperature checks of all residents for the next 14 days, and all staff also will be tested for COVID-19.
- Marysville grant applications open for disease response: The City of Marysville is accepting grant applications for funding to support response to infectious disease including COVID-19. The City will award nearly $33,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to eligible public service activities that prepare, prevent and respond to the spread of infectious disease. Application deadline is 4 p.m. Thursday, May 7. Funds will be available in late August. Find more information and the application online at https://www.marysvillewa.gov/434/Community-Development-BlockGrants.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
- Safe Harbor Free Clinic: safeharborfreeclinic.org
- Camano Animal Shelter Association: camanoanimalshelter.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
- Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
