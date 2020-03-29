Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area, Snohomish County and Washington.
Sunday, March 29
- 105 cases in Island County and one death. Health officials said Friday that about 22% of the confirmed cases are of Camano Island residents.
- Snohomish County is not releasing new case numbers on weekends. As of Friday, there were 912 confirmed cases and 43 probable cases in Snohomish County with 23 deaths. There are 69 people hospitalized and 420 have recovered. There are also 42 health care workers in the county who have now tested positive for the virus.
- 97 cases and three deaths in Skagit County, including six cases at a Burlington nursing home.
- At least 4,310 confirmed cases statewide with 189 deaths.
New developments
- New test to be available: Howard Leibrand, public health officer for Skagit County, said in an interview Saturday that new testing technologies and procedures show promise for expanding testing. Illinois company Abbott Laboratories has developed a test that can deliver positive results in five minutes. The test received emergency approval Friday from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and will be available for use in health care settings as early as this week, according to a company news release. "(The test) is going to be game changing, because it's so much cheaper and faster because you don't have to ship it (to a lab)," Leibrand said in an interview with the Skagit Valley Herald.
- New guidance: Governor Jay Inslee announced additional guidance today including guidance on funerals and real estate transactions.
- Seattle field hospital: Gov. Jay Inslee, Seattle Mayor Jenny A. Durkan and King County Executive Dow Constantine joined FEMA Region 10 Administrator Mike O’Hare and Brigadier General Doug Cherry for a news conference on the deployment of a field hospital at CenturyLink Field Event Center.
- Caring for loved ones: With many worried about loved ones who are at higher risk for COVID-19, the state Department of Health released guidance for taking care of someone who is at high risk or is already sick with respiratory illness, as well as guidance for practical strategies to reduce your risk of getting sick while caring for someone even if you don’t have access to standard personal protective equipment. Read more in DOH's daily blog post.
Restaurants and food options
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- Camano Chapel: Food Bank on Mondays. They bring food to your car. 360-387-7202; camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
Transportation
- Area buses are changing their routes and schedules. Read more here.
Business, donation resources
- The city of Stanwood has compiled some information for local business owners online. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to Small Business Administration information on disaster relief and loans. See the information here or visit stanwoodwa.org.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- The Stanwood Chamber of Commerce wants Stanwood-Camano businesses to fill out this form to help them target services during the pandemic. Take the survey here.
- On Wednesday, March 18, the chambers also launched a local Facebook group listing all the Stanwood-Camano eateries offering takeout. See it by clicking here.
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation officials have set up the Stanwood-Camano Disaster Relief Fund. The organization is seeking one-time or recurring donations. SCAF will match up to $25,000 in recurring donations. Donations can also be made online at s-caf.org or by check to SCAF and mailed to P.O. Box 1209, Stanwood, WA 98292.
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood-Camano is open and providing critical essential services. Those impacted by COVID-19 can contact the Community Resource Center at 360-629-5257 ext. 1001 or email resources@crc-sc.org to get help navigating community resources and financial assistance options. To limit our in-person interactions, the organization is offering limited hours (1-4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays) or by appointment.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
Connect with us
You can send news tips related to COVID-19 to newsroom@scnews.com
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.