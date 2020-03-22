Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area, Snohomish County and Washington.
Sunday, March 22
- 22 cases in Island County and one death. Health officials have said there are cases on both Camano and Whidbey island.
- 480 cases in Snohomish County with 10 deaths. County health officials said that starting Sunday, March 22, they will not release their daily updates on weekends (with information such as the number of new cases in Stanwood or connected to Josephine Caring Community). Cases reported over the weekend will now be reflected in Monday’s update. As of Saturday, there were 26 cases in Stanwood and 17 cases connected to Josephine.
- 28 cases in Skagit County.
- At least 1,996 confirmed cases statewide with 95 deaths.
Restaurants and food options
- See our list of local restaurants that are open for takeout or delivery
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- QFC: Open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. QFC in Stanwood offers delivery and curbside pickup for a fee via QFC and Instcart. Exclusive shopping for seniors age 60 and older 7-8 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
- Haggen: Open 5 a.m. to midnight. Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-9 a.m. is the reserved time for vulnerable individuals to shop.
- Camano Plaza IGA: Opens for seniors and vulnerable shoppers Monday through Friday 6-8 a.m. Regular hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- Elger Bay Grocery & Café: Call 360-387-9120 to order delivery, $5, between 12-6:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The store and café takeout are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Camano Chapel: Food Bank on Mondays. They bring food to your car. 360-387-7202; camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
New developments
- On Sunday, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources announced the closure of all state campgrounds across Washington to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Campgrounds will remain closed through April 30. Day use areas and trails remain open. Campers who have state parks reservations through April 30 will be notified and offered a full refund. WDFW wildlife areas and water access areas remain open for public use at this time.
- On Sunday President Donald Trump issued a “major disaster” declaration for Washington state over the novel coronavirus crisis, freeing up federal money for state relief efforts.
- On Sunday, Gov. Jay Inslee named Retired Navy Vice Admiral Raquel C. Bono the head of Washington state’s COVID-19 health-care response team. Bono, a surgeon and former director for the Defense Health Agency, will work with various health-care facilities (acute care, long-term care, tribal health and others). She will advise the governor on mitigating the new coronavirus’s strain on the state health-care system’s capacity.
- One resident of Chandler's Square Retirement Community in Anacortes has tested positive for COVID-19, and a second resident is being evaluated. Read more about that case here.
Transportation
- Area buses are changing their routes and schedules. Read more here.
Case investigations
- Due to the increasing number of cases, Snohomish Health District disease investigators are no longer able to contact every person who is considered a close contact of a confirmed case, officials announced Thursday. "We are still contacting all confirmed cases, which includes anyone who has a positive test result as well as anyone who is a close contact of a confirmed case and develops symptoms of respiratory illness," officials wrote in their online announcement. Now, when someone is contacted by the Snohomish Health District because they are a confirmed case, they will receive instructions to notify close contacts and provide them with instructions on what they need to do.
Business, donation resources
- The city of Stanwood has compiled some information for local business owners online. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to Small Business Administration information on disaster relief and loans. See the information here or visit stanwoodwa.org.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- The Stanwood Chamber of Commerce wants Stanwood-Camano businesses to fill out this form to help them target services during the pandemic. Take the survey here.
- On Wednesday, March 18, the chambers also launched a local Facebook group listing all the Stanwood-Camano eateries offering takeout. See it by clicking here.
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation officials have set up the Stanwood-Camano Disaster Relief Fund. The organization is seeking one-time or recurring donations. SCAF will match up to $25,000 in recurring donations. Donations can also be made online at s-caf.org or by check to SCAF and mailed to P.O. Box 1209, Stanwood, WA 98292.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
Connect with us
You can send news tips related to COVID-19 to newsroom@scnews.com
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.