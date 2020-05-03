Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Sunday, May 3
NOTE: Island and Snohomish counties are not updating case counts on the weekends.
Island County
- Countywide: 175 cases and nine deaths.
- Camano Island: 36 confirmed cases and no deaths.
Snohomish County
- Countywide: 2,493 cases, 229 probable cases and 109 deaths. There are 66 people hospitalized and 1,682 have recovered.
- Stanwood: 86 cases, seven deaths and 67 have recovered.
- Josephine Caring Community: 34 confirmed or probable cases and six deaths.
Skagit County
- Countywide: 345 cases and 13 deaths as of May 1.
Washington state
- In all, 15,003 cases and 830 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. May 1.
New developments
- State's COVID-19 visualizations get an upgrade: Visitors to the Department of Health’s COVID-19 homepage may notice a change starting today with a link to improved data visualizations. Clicking the “See Dashboard” link will reveal the same data and data sets previously offered, with improved usability and accessibility. Improvements to support access for blind and visually impaired users include tab-key navigation, improvements for screen reader functionality and optimized font sizes and color contrast, officials said in a news release. DOH has also optimized the layout and improved the experience for tablet and mobile users.
Whole Foods providing face masks for shoppers: Whole Foods announced Sunday it will provide grocery shoppers with free single-use masks at all its stores beginning this week, the company announced in a blog post. Last week, Costco announced it will require shoppers to wear masks. Other grocers, such as Kroger, which owns QFC stores, require face mask for store employees, but do not require shoppers to wear masks. Health officials urge shoppers to wear face masks in public.
- Stroke and heart attack concerns: Emergency medical services and hospitals report seeing fewer stroke and heart attack patients seeking emergency care because of COVID-19 fears. Health officials said the trend is alarming because rapid treatment is crucial in these cases. Agencies and facilities have procedures in place to safely transport and treat emergency patients while minimizing the risk of coronavirus exposure. Health officials are encouraging the public not to delay, and to call 911 immediately if they have or witness symptoms.
- Interested in volunteering during disasters and significant events like COVID-19? Register with the Washington State Emergency Registry of Volunteers (WAserv) to partner with public health and others who need assistance in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
- Safe Harbor Free Clinic: safeharborfreeclinic.org
- Camano Animal Shelter Association: camanoanimalshelter.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
- Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
