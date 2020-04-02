Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Thursday, April 2
- 119 cases in Island County and four deaths. There are 27 confirmed cases and no deaths on Camano Island.
- 1,376 confirmed cases and 68 probable cases in Snohomish County with 41 deaths. There are 91 people hospitalized and 568 have recovered. There are also 89 health care workers in the county who have now tested positive for the virus.
- 60 cases in Stanwood, including 22 confirmed or probable cases at Josephine Caring Community.
- 148 cases and four deaths in Skagit County. Read about Skagit Valley residents who spoke out about symptoms, seriousness of coping with COVID-19.
- At least 6,585 confirmed cases statewide with 262 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. April 1.
New developments
Area businesses urged to help make equipment: Due to the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and infection-control products, Gov. Jay Inslee urged Washington manufacturers to seriously consider retooling their factories to help. A list of needed products and how companies can assist is on the state coronavirus website. Stanwood City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson said the city will soon post links for local businesses considering lending a helping hand on its website. "If you're a local business who wants to help, I now have a way to help push them through this process," Ferguson said. "If they think they can make something, even if its just a small part — vials, packaging, tools — contact me and I will get them through. ... There's no lead that the state is not following through on."
Unemployment claims surge further: Last week, unemployment claims in the U.S. surged by a record 6.64 million claims, dwarfing the previous high mark of 3.28 million set the week prior. Now, almost 10 million Americans have filed for unemployment in just two weeks. In Washington, claims for unemployment benefits soared to a record 181,975 for the week of March 22-28, according to the state Employment Security Department. That’s a 3,513% increase year over year, and a 41% increase over the previous week. By comparison, this is seven times the peak week during the 2008-09 recession which was 26,075 weekly initial claims. Snohomish County saw the highest increase in total initial claims, jumping from 13,692 to 21,176.
More financial resources available: The Washington state Department of Financial Institutions developed a list of financial resources for Washington consumers impacted by the Coronavirus. Resources include information on mortgage assistance, student loans, emergency loans and more. The department will update this list as more information becomes available.
Boeing offers buyouts as it projects long recovery: In a memo to employees, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said the company is offering buyouts to employees saying it will take years for the airline industry to recover. Boeing had 161,000 employees at the start of this year, with about a third of them represented by unions.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
Connect with us
You can send news tips related to COVID-19 to newsroom@scnews.com
