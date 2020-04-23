Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Thursday, April 23
Island County
- Countywide: 0 new cases in the past day. In all, 168 cases and nine deaths.
- Camano Island: 0 new cases in the past day (the last confirmed case on the island was reported on April 16). In all, 36 confirmed cases and no deaths.
Snohomish County
- Countywide: 21 new cases in the past day. In all, 2,240 cases, 196 probable cases and 98 deaths. There are 53 people hospitalized and 1,526 have recovered.
- Stanwood: 1 new case in the past day. In all, 81 cases and seven deaths.
- Josephine Caring Community: 0 new cases in the past day. In all, 34 confirmed or probable cases and six deaths.
Skagit County
- Countywide: 16 new cases in the past day. In all, 271 cases and nine deaths.
Washington state
- In all, 12,494 cases and 692 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. April 21.
New developments
- New claims for unemployment benefits drop, but remain at record levels: During the week of April 12-18, there were 82,435 initial and 605,514 total claims for unemployment benefits, according to the Employment Security Department. While initial claims declined 42% from the previous week, the total claims continued to grow. During the week of April 12-18, ESD paid out over $177 million to 352,909 unemployed workers, a $51.3 million increase from the previous week. Since the week ending March 7 when COVID-19 job losses began, the department has paid out nearly $496 million in benefits to Washingtonians. “It is hard to imagine that the fifth highest week of claims in Washington state history could be considered the calm before the storm, but that is certainly what we saw last week,” said Employment Security Commissioner, Suzi LeVine. “Although remaining at historic levels, the initial claims dropped last week before the tsunami of applications began this week when we launched the expanded benefit applications under the federal CARES Act. The updates went live on Saturday night, after which we received more applications in 36-hours than we did during the entire record-breaking week at the end of March. While we know many more are struggling to apply in the crush of volume we’re receiving, we will keep working until everyone gets the money for which they are eligible.” In Snohomish County, initial claims filed decreased from 27,780 to 10,958 down 35% from the week before.
- Island County provides economic resources: Island County officials are offering resources to help address the financial impacts of COVID-19. The Island County Department of Emergency Management is working to organize and consolidate all of the financial assistance information for individuals and businesses. See the information here.
- Snohomish County SAFE Team has reached more than 150 vulnerable residents: Snohomish County’s SAFE team (Snoco Agencies for Engagement) launched one week ago to expand outreach efforts to people experiencing homelessness. The team has reached more than 150 of the County’s most-vulnerable residents within the first week of this new pilot program. The Joint Information Center (JIC) has created a video for social media highlighting this joint community effort. Click here to learn more about the SAFE Team.
- Snohomish County funds the Snohomish Music Project to provide free music therapy: Due to generous funding from a county grant, Snohomish County Music Project is able to offer remote music therapy sessions through video chat at no cost to you during the COVID-19 pandemic. Music therapy can help reduce anxiety, increase self-awareness, gain insight, develop thinking and problem-solving skills, develop tools for regulating mood, build skills that help you connect with others, cope with and process feelings of loss, and cope with sudden life changes and transitions. Music therapy can be effective for people who don't respond to other types of treatment and is personalized and tailored to your specific needs. For more information, contact the Snohomish County Music Project at info@scmusicproject.org or 425-258-1605.
- Business and Workers weekly newsletter: This edition includes information on the governor’s COVID-19 recovery plan, new resources and information on unemployment benefits from the Employment Security Department, and an update on the Business Response Center which has answered more than 1,200 financial help or other business assistance since April 8.
- Guidance on student learning and grading: OSPI published new guidance on student learning and grading throughout the remainder of the COVID-19 school facility closure. The gist of it: Do no harm, provide letter grades (though there is flexibility in what those are), and no one gets an F. OSPI's guidance and resources on COVID-19 and schools are available at k12.wa.us/COVID-19.
- Be careful with cleaning products: The Washington Poison Center urges people to be cautious with cleaning products during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to WAPC, the number of exposures to household cleaning products (bleach, soaps, detergents, and antiseptics) increased by 23% over the same time last year.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
- Safe Harbor Free Clinic: safeharborfreeclinic.org
- Camano Animal Shelter Association: camanoanimalshelter.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
- Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
