Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Thursday, April 30
Island County
- Countywide: 0 new cases since April 28. In all, 172 cases and nine deaths.
- Camano Island: 0 new cases since April 16. In all, 36 confirmed cases and no deaths.
Snohomish County
- Countywide: 30 new cases since yesterday. In all, 2,447 cases, 224 probable cases and 108 deaths. There are 61 people hospitalized and 1,679 have recovered.
- Stanwood: 0 new cases since yesterday. In all, 85 cases, seven deaths and 67 have recovered.
- Josephine Caring Community: 0 new cases. In all, 34 confirmed or probable cases and six deaths.
Skagit County
- Countywide: 14 new cases. In all, 322 cases and 12 deaths as of Wednesday.
Washington state
- In all, 14,070 cases and 801 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. April 28.
New developments
- New claims for unemployment benefits increase as more individuals become eligible: During the week of April 19-25, there were more than 1.4 millions claims for unemployment benefits filed by Washingtonians for unemployment benefits, according to the Employment Security Department. Initial claims for regular unemployment benefits increased by 67%, and total initial claims increased by 453.3% over the previous week. While this is an increase of almost 10,000% over the same week last year, an average of 1.5 initial claims were filed per person for Regular Unemployment Insurance, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation. This was the first week that initial PUA claims could be filed by individuals such as self-employed workers and independent contractors, and initial PUEC claims for extended benefits were able to be filed. In addition, during the week of April 19-25, ESD paid out over $988 million (an increase of $811.2 million from the previous week) to a total of 504,407 claims (an increase of 151,498 from the previous week). “The tsunami of claims we have been preparing for is reflected in this week’s data, as it shows the hundreds of thousands of workers applying for expanded benefits under the federal CARES Act since we updated our system to accept those applications on April 18,” said Employment Security Commissioner, Suzi LeVine. “This is, by far, the largest week of unemployment benefits delivered in our state's history." In Snohomish County, initial claims filed increased from 10,958 to 15,122 up 38% from the week before.
- Gov. Jay Inslee digs into the data: The governor outlined the various metrics and data he and other officials review when considering how to modify the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order. Read more on the governor’s Medium site and visit the state’s risk assessment dashboard. The dashboard provides a high-level overview of the main data points discussed among state leaders and the level of risk experts perceive around the current numbers. It is not intended to represent the totality of all COVID-19 related data, officials said. The state is developing several new systems for collecting, compiling and reporting much of the data outlined below and this dashboard will link to those new systems as they are completed, officials said. The dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays. Inslee plans to show the phases in which the economy will be reopened in a news conference on Friday, May 1. View the recording on TVW.
- Stanwood offers help as business owners start planning for the "new normal": The City of Stanwood offers several links, tips and resources at stanwoodwa.org, including links to documents about Washington State COVID -19 Response "New Normal" Planning — a guideline to reopening businesses. Owners can find information on economic and social impacts of shutdown; two-tiered checklist for employer safe work plans; role of employers in screening, tracking, and tracing; proposals for supporting higher risk employees; and framework to help employers tailor their own plans.
- Business and Workers weekly newsletter: This edition includes information on the governor’s COVID-19 recovery plan, new resources and information on unemployment benefits from the Employment Security Department, and an update on the Business Response Center which has answered more than 1,600 questions since April 8.
- Island County launches program to help provide welfare checks: The Island County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Volunteers, in cooperation with Island Senior Resources, have set up a program to assist members of our community who may have found themselves isolated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This short-term program is designed for vulnerable Island County residents who would benefit from a daily welfare check phone call during this pandemic. This program is for Island County residents only for the duration of the stay-home order. How the program works: Once a person has signed up, a volunteer will call once daily between 9-10 a.m. to check in. If they don’t answer, the volunteer will call again within about 15 minutes. If there is no answer on the second call, a deputy will be dispatched to the address to check on the persons wellbeing. Call to sign up at 360-572-2477.
- Returning to the Great Outdoors: Beginning May 5, restrictions on some outdoor recreational activities will be lifted. Learn more about this at DOH’s blog.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
- Safe Harbor Free Clinic: safeharborfreeclinic.org
- Camano Animal Shelter Association: camanoanimalshelter.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
- Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
Connect with us
You can send news tips related to COVID-19 to newsroom@scnews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.