Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Thursday, April 9
- 155 cases in Island County and seven deaths. There are 33 confirmed cases and no deaths on Camano Island. Last Thursday, there were 119 cases in the county, 27 cases on Camano and four deaths in the county.
- 1,745 confirmed cases and 103 probable cases in Snohomish County with 64 deaths. Last Thursday, there were 1,376 cases and 41 deaths. There are 104 people hospitalized and 998 have recovered. There are also 113 health care workers in the county who have now tested positive for the virus.
- 75 cases and seven deaths in Stanwood, including 32 confirmed or probable cases and six deaths in connection with Josephine Caring Community. Last Thursday, there were 60 cases in town.
- 169 cases and five deaths in Skagit County as of Wednesday.
- At least 9,097 confirmed cases statewide with 421 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. April 7.
New developments
Island County hosts online event: County officials are hosting a Facebook Live Event with Island County Public Health Director Keith Higman at 3 p.m. Friday. He will discuss the county’s response to COVID-19 and address public questions. To submit questions, email pubhealth@islandcountywa.gov. To get a reminder to the event, see the Island County Public Health Facebook page.
Initial claims for unemployment benefits remained at historical highs for third week in a row: Initial claims for unemployment benefits remained at historical highs for the week of March 29-April 4, with more than 170,063 initial claims filed during the week, according to the Employment Security Department. Although this was a 6.5% decrease over the previous week, the number of initial claims filed was a 2,627% increase year over year and seven times more than the peak week during the 2008-09 recession which saw 26,075 weekly initial claims. During the week of March 29-April 4 ESD paid out $79.4 million to 182,315 individuals across Washington state. In total since the week ending March 16th, the first big week of claims related to COVID-19 job losses, ESD has paid out nearly $150 million in benefits to Washingtonians. In Snohomish County, more than 21,000 claims were filed last week.
New to unemployment or has it been a while since you used the system? Attend a webinar at 10 a.m. Friday to learn the basics. People will learn how to set up your SAW account and file weekly claims.
- Washington National Guard: There are 348 soldiers and airmen supporting the COVID-19 response, including logistics, operations and supporting multiple missions across the state. Soldiers and airmen are now involved in supporting 17 food banks across the state — including to Sedro-Woolley — with an additional 18 food banks being supported in the coming days. In addition, two testing sites, one in Yakima and another in Kitsap County, are also fully supported by the Washington National Guard.
- IRS extends more tax deadlines to cover individuals, trusts, estates corporations and others: To help taxpayers, the Department of Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service announced today that Notice 2020-23 extends additional key tax deadlines for individuals and businesses. Last month, the IRS announced that taxpayers generally have until July 15 to file and pay federal income taxes originally due on April 15. No late-filing penalty, late-payment penalty or interest will be due. Today’s notice expands this relief to additional returns, tax payments and other actions. As a result, the extensions generally now apply to all taxpayers that have a filing or payment deadline falling on or after April 1 and before July 15. Individuals, trusts, estates, corporations and other non-corporate tax filers qualify for the extra time. This means that anyone, including Americans who live and work abroad, can now wait until July 15 to file their 2019 federal income tax return and pay any tax due.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
- Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
