Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Thursday, May 21
Island County
- NOTE: Island County case updates are delayed while staff conducts community testing.
- Countywide: 181 cases and 10 deaths as of May 20.
- Camano Island: 37 confirmed cases and no deaths as of May 20.
Snohomish County
- Countywide: 31 new cases since Tuesday. 2,856 cases, 343 probable cases and 133 deaths. There are 37 people hospitalized and 2,473 have recovered.
- Stanwood: 2 new cases since Wednesday. 97 cases, eight deaths and 78 have recovered.
Skagit County
- Countywide: 426 cases and 15 deaths as of May 20.
Washington state
- In all, 18,971 cases and 1,037 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. May 20.
New developments
- Tulalip Resort Casino reopening: The Tulalip Resort Casino announced Wednesday it will reopen its doors at noon Tuesday, May 26. Casino officials said that staff will conduct daily deep cleaning on the casino floor, hotel and throughout the entire property. Hand sanitizer stations are readily available and the casino will be enforcing social distancing by limiting the number of guests, officials said in a news release. The new hours are 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday-Friday and 24 hours Saturday and Sunday. All nightclub and entertainment venues including shows have been canceled and will remain closed until further notice. Restaurant table configurations, barstools and seating have been adjusted to allow for proper social distancing. Limited entrances will be accessible in order to maintain an accurate guest count. Read more here.
- Snohomish County officials approve COVID-19 relief grants: Snohomish County officials agreed Thursday on how to allocate about $73 million in federal CARES Act relief money. The plans create avenues to distribute money to a variety of businesses and organizations. Read more here.
- Island County testing update: More than 200 Camano Island residents were tested at the drive-thru site at Utsalady Elementary School last week. They were part of hundreds more last week who were also tested on Whidbey Island. Theresa Sanders, Assessment and Healthy Communities director for Island County Public Health, said Thursday that no tests yet have came back as positive for the coronavirus from those tested last week. About 300 more were tested Wednesday on Camano, in addition to hundreds more on Whidbey Island. Those test results are not yet available. See Tuesday's edition of the Stanwood Camano News for more.
- Hospitalization data update: On May 20, the state Department of Health added hospitalization data for confirmed cases of COVID-19 to the data dashboard. The new format allows viewing of hospitalizations in several tabs of the dashboard. Users can view hospitalization numbers for confirmed cases by county, by hospital admission date (both new admissions per day in the epidemiologic curves tab and total cumulative number in the cumulative counts tab), and by demographics. Additionally, the hospitalization data in the summary data tables below the dashboard has been updated to reflect a change in reporting. Hospitals are now reporting the total number of COVID-19 patients intubated rather than the total number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU. This aligns the data hospitals submit to DOH with the data they’re required to report to federal agencies.
- Hospitals begin reopening non-emergency services: Hospitals in the area, including in Skagit County, are returning to normal operations, with Gov. Jay Inslee’s action Monday ending a shutdown of elective procedures and non-emergent services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All three — Skagit Valley Hospital, Island Hospital and PeaceHealth United General — are now focused on getting patients back on their schedules. Read more here.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
- Safe Harbor Free Clinic: safeharborfreeclinic.org
- Camano Animal Shelter Association: camanoanimalshelter.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
- Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
Connect with us
You can send news tips related to COVID-19 to newsroom@scnews.com
