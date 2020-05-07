Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Thursday, May 7
Island County
- Countywide: 1 new case since Wednesday. 179 cases and nine deaths.
- Camano Island: 1 new case, the first since April 16. 37 confirmed cases and no deaths.
Snohomish County
- Countywide: 47 new cases since Wednesday. 2,637 cases, 252 probable cases and 115 deaths. There are 55 people hospitalized and 1,771 have recovered.
- Stanwood: 1 new case and 1 death since Wednesday. 89 cases, eight deaths and 66 have recovered.
- Josephine Caring Community: 1 death reported Thursday. 34 confirmed or probable cases and seven deaths.
Skagit County
- Countywide: 379 cases and 13 deaths as of May 6.
Washington state
- In all, 15,905 cases and 870 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. May 5.
New developments
- Stanwood-Camano Community Fair is cancelled for 2020: For the first time in its 87 year history, the Stanwood-Camano Community Fair will not be held. The Board of Trustees for the local fair said they determined it is in the best interest for the safety and health of the public and organization to cancel the fair this year. Fair Board President Gale Sobolesky said the officers and board of trustees via Zoom meetings have been meeting and considering how it might be possible to hold the fair while meeting all the health guidelines. “It just didn’t seem doable for our small community fair,” she said. The fair was to be held July 31-August 2. The event sees approximately 14,000 attendees, showcases more than 3,000 entries and exhibits. During the three-day event, each year more than 1,000 exhibitors present events of entertainment, history, livestock, produce, baked goods, flowers, arts & crafts and exhibits from the surrounding area. The fair is a non-profit organization operated by a team of volunteers. The fair plans to return August 6-8 in 2021.
- Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort says it will reopen May 13: Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort announced it will reopen its casino, located north of Arlington, at 3 p.m. May 13. “We have discussed a variety of re-opening dates previously and wanted to ensure all necessary precautions were in place and we were fully prepared to open our doors.” Chairman of the Stillaguamish Tribe Shawn Yanity said. The Casino is a central part of supporting the Stillaguamish Tribal government and essential services. The closure has had a significant impact on tribal programs such as Family Services, Health Services, Cultural Resources, and tribal elder programs, to name a few. Lastly, the Stillaguamish Tribe is exercising their sovereignty to support the livelihoods of our Team Members, their families, and the community, officials said. "We understand that for some guests, the time might not be right to visit us. We will be here and ready, with increased precautions in place, when they choose to join us at Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort once more," according to a news release.
- Drive-in Wi-Fi hotspots launch statewide push for universal public access broadband: The Washington State Broadband Office estimates more than 300 new drive-in Wi-Fi hotspots are coming online statewide through an initiative to bring free public broadband internet access to all residents, accoridng to a news release by the state Department of Commerce. To date, 140 of the new drive-in hotspots are operational, in addition to 301 existing Washington State Library hotspots identified across the state. All told, some 600 public hotspots will soon be available to keep Washington communities connected. For complete information and a map of locations, visit driveinwifi.wa.gov. The map will be updated as more sites come online.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
- Safe Harbor Free Clinic: safeharborfreeclinic.org
- Camano Animal Shelter Association: camanoanimalshelter.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
- Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
Connect with us
You can send news tips related to COVID-19 to newsroom@scnews.com
