Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Tuesday, April 14
- 162 cases in Island County and eight deaths. There are 35 confirmed cases and no deaths on Camano Island. Last Tuesday, there were 142 cases in the county, 31 cases on Camano and five deaths in the county.
- 1,950 confirmed cases and 126 probable cases in Snohomish County with 77 deaths. Last Tuesday, there were 1,659 cases and 65 deaths. There are 52 people hospitalized and 1,312 have recovered. There are also 153 health care workers in the county who have now tested positive for the virus.
- 75 cases and seven deaths in Stanwood, including 33 confirmed or probable cases and six deaths in connection with Josephine Caring Community. Last Tuesday, there were 65 cases in town.
- 195 cases and six deaths in Skagit County as of Monday.
- At least 10,538 confirmed cases statewide with 516 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. April 12.
New developments
- Josephine Caring Community posts update: In an online notice, Josephine officials said the nursing home now has only one active COVID-19 case and is waiting on two other test results. The last 10 tests were negative for the virus, officials reported. In addition, 14 residents have recovered. "We continue to assess residents for symptoms of the virus. We continue to serve resident meals in their rooms and have no group activities. Nurses, nursing assistants and housekeepers are dedicated to the Isolation Unit and do not work in other units in the nursing home," officials said. The facility remains on lockdown. The Suites Assisted Living area has no active cases.
- Snohomish County officials discuss situation: On Monday, Snohomsih County Executive Dave Somers, Snohomish Health District Health Officer Dr. Chris Spitters, and Shaughn Maxwell, Deputy Chief of Emergency Medical Services for South County Fire, provided an update on the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. See it on YouTube here. Maxwell said emergency medical providers are “doing well as first responders in this county” but the need for personal protective equipment remains high and is expected to continue. Spitters said that, in short, they are seeing public health hospitals and healthcare partners getting to a place where we can collectively "catch our breath. We are by no means through this."
- Cases slowing here?: The combined confirmed COVID-19 case counts for Stanwood and Camano Island recently surpassed 100, but has only increased by 12 cases in the past week. But health officials and Gov. Jay Inslee are continuing to urge people to stay home. “What our data is telling us right now is that the stay-home order is working," Island County Public Health Director Keith Higman said last week. "We don’t know if we’ve reached the peak or the plateau." University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation forecast that if the stay-home order were lifted now, the number of daily deaths would continue to dip before climbing back to about 15 per day by July 1. And new report suggests physical distancing efforts are working to slow COVID-19 transmission in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties more successfully than earlier anticipated, and individual and household efforts are having a positive impact. “If we behave like we have gone back to normal, if we stop physical distancing, it could undo all our progress,” Inslee said. “It could get more people sick. It could get people killed.”
- Living in lockdown: Stanwood Community and Senior Center locked its doors to save lives early in March. “We’ve not seen anything like this in our lifetimes. It wasn’t on my bucket list, but it is now — to survive the virus. We just never know what life is going to throw at us,” one resident said. Read our cover story in this week's Stanwood Camano News here.
- Local nonprofits still in need for donations: Stanwood-Camano residents have donated more than $14,000 to a group organized to help local nonprofits, but it isn't nearly enough to meet the growing demands, according to local nonprofit officials. When events, businesses and organizations began closing their doors in early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local nonprofits have seen the need for their services increase while their income decreases. Read more about the evolving situation and how you can help here.
- Farmers’ market season is back, but physical distance is still required: Farmers’ markets are a popular and important place for communities across the state to buy fresh, healthy and locally-grown foods. Farmers’ markets and produce stands are considered essential businesses, which means they’re OK to operate as long as proper measures are in place to keep workers and customers safe. DOH has issued advice for grocery stores that also can help farmers’ market operators, and a blog post on safely shopping for groceries. The bottom line: shopping for food at the farmers’ market or local fruit stand isn’t any different than shopping at the grocery store — stay physically distant from other shoppers, wear a face mask or covering, and only stay as long as is necessary to purchase essential items, state health officials said.
- Forever young, and also over 60: In Washington, 92% of the deaths from COVID-19 have occurred in people age 60 and older. People of any age can get COVID-19. In fact, 65% of the people who have tested positive in Washington are younger than 60. Most cases are relatively mild, but, people age 60 and older are at higher risk of getting very sick or dying if they get COVID-19. If you are age 60 or older, officials said it is important that you stay home and take care of yourself. Read more in the Department of Health’s daily blog.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
- Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
Connect with us
You can send news tips related to COVID-19 to newsroom@scnews.com
