Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Tuesday, April 21
Island County
- Countywide: 2 new cases in the past day. In all, 168 cases and nine deaths.
- Camano Island: 0 new cases in the past day. In all, 36 confirmed cases and no deaths.
Snohomish County
- Countywide: 26 new cases in the past day. In all, 2,189 cases, 175 probable cases and 98 deaths. There are 51 people hospitalized and 1,513 have recovered.
- Stanwood: 3 new cases in the past day. In all, 82 cases and seven deaths.
- Josephine Caring Community: 0 new cases in the past day. In all, 34 confirmed or probable cases and six deaths.
Skagit County
- Countywide: 17 new cases in the past day. In all, 255 cases and nine deaths.
Washington state
- In all, 12,282 cases and 682 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. April 20.
New developments
- Josephine Caring Community now has zero active cases but staff staying vigilant: The CEO of Josephine Caring Community stood in front of a bank of television cameras and reporters in early March announcing one of Snohomish County's first COVID-19 cases. A little over a month later, Terry Robertson announced the Stanwood facility, which has gone on to accumulate 34 confirmed cases, now has no active cases as of Monday. Three tests over the weekend came back negative and one test is still pending, and it's been 14 days since a resident was symptomatic, he said. The Suites part of the facility has been without an active case for more than a month. “We’re cautiously optimistic moving forward,” Robertson said. Read the full story here.
- Stanwood High school construction on schedule despite virus-related slowdown: The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed parts of the high school construction, but it has fast-tracked others. “With school closed, we’ve been able to move the schedule up on some projects,” said Liz Jamieson, construction manager for the Stanwood Camano School District. Crews accelerated plans to install artificial turf at the baseball and softball fields, and crews are busy with street improvements. Read about the situation here.
- $80,000 awarded in community grants to local nonprofits: Stanwood-Camano nonprofits got a boost last week. The Stanwood Camano Area Foundation awarded $80,000 to 10 nonprofits located in or directly serving the Stanwood-Camano community. The money came from three SCAF funds: The RE/MAX Community Chest grant fund contributed $34,000, Making Life Work provided $30,000 and the Stanwood-Camano Disaster Relief Fund contributed $16,000. However, the need still outweighs the funding, officials said. See which 10 received money, how much and how to donate here.
- Snohomish County task force plans how to jump start local economy: Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers and County Council Chair Nate Nehring held the first Snohomish County Economic and Workforce Recovery Task Force to lay the groundwork for economic recovery. The Task Force’s inaugural meeting set in motion a collaborative approach to rebuilding both the county’s economy and its workforce by businesses, governments and non-profits. The 29-member Task Force is co-chaired by Ray Stephanson, former Mayor of Everett, and Amy Drewel of Mosaic Insurance, LLC, and is charged with providing short and long-term plans for the county to assist the private sector and impacted employees as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Office of Economic Recovery and Resiliency will support the Economic and Workforce Recovery Task Force. The Office website contains important information about the COVID-19 outbreak as well as resources for businesses, workers impacted by business layoffs, and the general public.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
- Safe Harbor Free Clinic: safeharborfreeclinic.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
- Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
Connect with us
You can send news tips related to COVID-19 to newsroom@scnews.com
