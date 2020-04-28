Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Tuesday, April 28
Island County
- Countywide: In all, 171 cases and nine deaths as of Monday.
- Camano Island: 0 new cases since April 16. In all, 36 confirmed cases and no deaths as of Monday.
Snohomish County
- Countywide: 15 new cases since yesterday. In all, 2,371 cases, 206 probable cases and 103 deaths. There are 53 people hospitalized and 1,564 have recovered.
- Stanwood: 1 new case since yesterday. In all, 84 cases and seven deaths.
- Josephine Caring Community: 0 new cases. In all, 34 confirmed or probable cases and six deaths.
Skagit County
- Countywide: 6 new cases. In all, 305 cases and 11 deaths as of Monday.
Washington state
- In all, 13,686 cases and 765 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. April 26.
New developments
- More ways to get stimulus money: The Internal Revenue Service is reminding low-income Americans to use the free, online tool Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info to quickly and easily register to receive their Economic Impact Payment.
- Epidemiology summary: The sate Department of Health continues to receive about 200-250 new reports of COVID-19 per day, officials said. Case counts decreased in early April but then plateaued in mid-April. Hospitalizations, which are a more reliable indicator of disease activity, have decreased throughout the month of April, officials noted. Case counts can be difficult to interpret because that number is dependent on the number of tests performed and who is being tested in the population, officials said. The number of outbreaks at long term care facilities has also decreased throughout the month of April.
- Testing numbers appear stable: A new ordering process that includes a tracking and reporting dashboard is planned for implementation this week, state health officials said. An update in testing guidance including the recent expansion of symptoms that identify infection with COVID-19 is set to be released this week as well. There continues to be high interest in expanding access to high quality antibody testing which shows whether or not a person has been exposed to COVID-19, officials said. Health officials are still waiting for the research to tell them whether or not a past exposure prevents reinfection.
- $300 million in federal money for state’s local governments: Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday that nearly $300 million will be awarded from the state’s federal stimulus funding to local governments that did not receive direct distributions under the federal CARES Act. Money can be used to cover critical expenses arising from the COVID-19 emergency, including isolation and quarantine sites, staffing and the procurement of medical supplies and equipment for health care providers and first responders. Money will be provided to cities and counties with populations under 500,000 that were ineligible to receive direct funding under the CARES Act. Specific allocations will be released in the coming days. Each county will receive a minimum distribution of $250,000 and each city will receive a minimum distribution of $25,000 from the state.
Colorado and Nevada join Western States Pact: Gov. Jay Inslee announced the two states have joined Washington, Oregon and California in developing a shared vision for modifying stay at home orders and other shared goals.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
- Safe Harbor Free Clinic: safeharborfreeclinic.org
- Camano Animal Shelter Association: camanoanimalshelter.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
- Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
