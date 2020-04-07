Support Local Journalism


Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the  Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.

Tuesday, April 7

  • 145 cases in Island County and six deaths. There are 33 confirmed cases and no deaths on Camano Island. Last Tuesday, there were 109 cases in the county, 21 cases on Camano and three deaths in the county.
  • 1,659 confirmed cases and 83 probable cases in Snohomish County with 61 deaths. Last Tuesday, there were 1,229 cases and 31 deaths. There are 101 people hospitalized and 844 have recovered. There are also 108 health care workers in the county who have now tested positive for the virus.
  • 65 cases and six deaths in Stanwood, including 25 confirmed or probable cases and five deaths in connection with Josephine Caring Community. Last Tuesday, there were 57 cases in town.
  • 165 cases and four deaths in Skagit County.
  • At least 8,682 confirmed cases statewide with 394 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. April 6.

New developments

Donate to local nonprofits

Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here

Get Help

  • Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
  • Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
  • The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
  • Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
  • Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
  • Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
  • To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
  • Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
  • What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.

Business resources

  • Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
  • The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
  • The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links. 
  • Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.

Health resources

Tips to stay healthy

  • Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
  • Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
  • Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
  • Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. 
  • Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
  • Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.

Connect with us

Contact reporter Evan Caldwell at ecaldwell@scnews.com and follow him on Twitter @Evan_SCN for updates throughout the week and on Instagram @evancaldwell.scn for more photos.

