Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Tuesday, May 12
Island County
- Countywide: 0 new cases since Monday. 181 cases and nine deaths.
- Camano Island: 0 new cases since May 7. 37 confirmed cases and no deaths.
Snohomish County
- Countywide: 17 new cases since Monday. 2,720 cases, 279 probable cases and 120 deaths. There are 63 people hospitalized and 2,048 have recovered.
- Stanwood: 0 new cases since Monday. 92 cases, eight deaths and 70 have recovered.
- Josephine Caring Community: 34 confirmed or probable cases and seven deaths.
Skagit County
- Countywide: 406 cases and 14 deaths as of May 11.
Washington state
- In all, 17,330 cases and 962 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. May 11.
New developments
- 1,371 trained to begin contact tracing in Washington: Gov. Jay Inslee said in a press conference Tuesday that Washington will have nearly 1,400 trained contact tracing personnel by the end of the week capable of contacting each new person who tests positive for COVID-19. It's part of the effort to track down other people who they’ve potentially infected. The team consists of members of the National Guard, the Department of Licensing and other state and local health officials. All information collected will be private, and contact tracers will not ask for personal information such as immigration status or Social Security numbers. See the press conference here.
- Inslee and Western leaders send letter to Congress requesting $1 trillion in state and local aid: Gov. Jay Inslee, House Speaker Laurie Jinkins and Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig joined the governors and state legislative leaders of California, Colorado, Oregon and Nevada today in urging congressional leadership to dedicate $1 trillion in direct and flexible relief to states and local governments amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Read the letter here.
- Seattle/King County issue face covering directive: City of Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and King County Executive Dow Constantine issued a directive for all residents of and visitors to King County, which includes the City of Seattle, to wear face coverings while in public. This directive will begin May 18.
- Fraudulent unemployment claims on the rise: On a nationwide level, including in Washington, there have been many reports that scammers are fraudulently applying for COVID-19 unemployment compensation, according to the state Employment Security Department. In addition, reports are surfacing of fake sites being set up to steal claimants' personal information. Employment Security would never request personal information, such as an individual’s Social Security number, outside of the ESD secure internet site. If you become aware of or suspect you have been a victim of unemployment fraud, you should report it to the ESD through one of the following methods: Calling 800-246-9763, emailing esdfraud@esd.wa.gov or completing an online benefits-fraud reporting form on ESD’s website: https://www.esd.wa.gov/unemployment/unemployment-benefits-fraud.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
- Safe Harbor Free Clinic: safeharborfreeclinic.org
- Camano Animal Shelter Association: camanoanimalshelter.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
- Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
Connect with us
You can send news tips related to COVID-19 to newsroom@scnews.com
