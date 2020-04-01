Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Wednesday, April 1
- 111 cases in Island County and three deaths. There are 26 confirmed cases on Camano Island.
- 1,304 confirmed cases and 68 probable cases in Snohomish County with 40 deaths. There are 90 people hospitalized and 562 have recovered. There are also 88 health care workers in the county who have now tested positive for the virus.
- 60 cases in Stanwood, including 22 confirmed or probable cases at Josephine Caring Community.
- 143 cases and four deaths in Skagit County. Read more about the county's cases here.
- At least 4,896 confirmed cases statewide with 195 deaths. NOTE: Due to technical difficulties related to a high volume of data, the Department of Health has not been able to post new numbers since Sunday.
New developments
No extension for Island County property tax payments: Due to the continuing financial needs of local tax districts — state, hospital, schools, library, ports, cities, fire districts, etc. — in order to continue to provide local services, Island County Treasurer Wanda Grone announced Wednesday that she has decided not to issue any extension of the April 30 due date for property tax payments. The Treasurer’s Office will offer current year payment plans for those who are able to make partial payments for 2020. Please check with the Treasurer’s website for more information, and continuing updates. For those who are interested in setting up a payment plan, this must be done prior to April 30. Contact the Treasurer's office as soon as possible.
Changes at Camano Solid Waste Transfer Station: The waste transfer station will only accept payment via credit card starting April 2 as part of an effort to minimize contact between the public and employees, county officials said. No cash or check payments will be accepted.
- Mortgage relief: Gov. Jay Inslee and Charlie Clark, director of the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions, announced this week that the state is taking steps to assist distressed Washington homeowners who are unable to make their mortgage payments due to COVID-19 restrictions.
- More deemed essential: Inslee issued an updated guidance bulletin concerning the "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" proclamation. Included in the bulletin as essential are nannies, who are deemed essential if they are in the home taking care of children of essential workers; automotive repair facilities; limited automotive sales and leasing activities; and renewable energies.
Scam alert: The government is seeing an increase in scams related to federal stimulus payments including phone calls, text messages and e-mails phishing for information. The messaging includes variations of language such as "in order to receive your/your client's stimulus payment via direct deposit, we need you to confirm the banking information" and they are gathering that information via telephone or directing victims to click on a link that takes them to a website where they enter their banking information. However, the government will not ask people to pay anything up front to get this money, and the government will not call to ask for a Social Security number, bank account or credit card number. If you spot a scam, please tell the Federal Trade Commission: www.ftc.gov/complaint. The Washington State Office of the Attorney General also has information and resources for reporting scams.
- Inslee held a press conference at today to discuss Personal Protective Equipment availability.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
