Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Wednesday, April 15
- 163 cases in Island County and eight deaths. There are 35 confirmed cases and no deaths on Camano Island. Last Wednesday, there were 155 cases in the county, 33 cases on Camano and seven deaths in the county.
- 1,988 confirmed cases and 136 probable cases in Snohomish County with 80 deaths. Last Wednesday, there were 1,659 cases and 65 deaths. There are 54 people hospitalized and 1,362 have recovered. There are also 158 health care workers in the county who have now tested positive for the virus.
- 75 cases and seven deaths in Stanwood, including 34 confirmed or probable cases and six deaths in connection with Josephine Caring Community. Last Wednesday, there were 68 cases in town.
- 198 cases and six deaths in Skagit County as of Tuesday.
- At least 10,694 confirmed cases statewide with 541 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. April 13.
New developments
- Island County expands testing: Beginning Wednesday, April 15, individuals 5 and older, and who have symptoms, can be registered for drive-through testing by calling the WhidbeyHealth Coronavirus Hotline at 360-240-4055. Hotline hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday. Drive-through testing will be open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Expanded testing plan is dependent on the availability test kits. In addition, Island County Public Health is providing updated guidance for the public and small business owners. Read the update here.
- Distancing efforts working: A new report suggests physical distancing efforts are working to slow COVID-19 transmission in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties more successfully than earlier anticipated, and individual and household efforts are having a positive impact. Read the news release.
- Inslee issues new proclamations: Gov. Jay Inslee signed three new proclamations in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The orders impact criminal statute of limitations, make it easier to renew commercial driver licenses and learner permits, and protect consumer assets, including federal stimulus checks, from consumer debt collections. The three proclamations suspend statutes of limitations for all crimes and waives the 1-year limitation on raising post-conviction challenges in criminal convictions (Read the full proclamation here; waives certain statutory barriers for renewing or extending commercial driver licenses and commercial learner permits in order to align with the federal statutes waived by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (Read the full proclamation here); and suspends statutes that permit collection of consumer debt judgments, including bank account and wage garnishments and waives accrual of post-judgment interest on consumer debt judgments during the period of this order. (Read the full proclamation here)New “Road to
- Recovery” series launches on TVW: State leaders have launched a new Q&A series with TVW called “Road to Recovery” to talk about how businesses and workers can navigate their way through the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first episode, host Mike McClanahan and Employment Security Dept. Commissioner Suzi LeVine discuss the steps people must take to receive financial help due to the COVID-19 situation.
- Treasury, IRS unveil online application to help with Economic Impact Payments: Working with the Treasury Department, the Internal Revenue Service unveiled the new Get My Payment with features to let taxpayers check on their Economic Impact Payment date and update direct deposit information. With an initial round of more than 80 million Economic Impact Payments starting to hit bank accounts over the weekend and throughout this week, this new tool will help address key common questions. Get My Payment will show the projected date when a deposit has been scheduled, similar to the “Where’s My Refund tool” many taxpayers are already familiar with. Get My Payment also allows people a chance to provide their bank information. People who did not use direct deposit on their last tax return will be able to input information to receive the payment by direct deposit into their bank account, expediting receipt. Don’t normally file a tax return? Treasury and IRS have a second a new web tool allowing quick registration for Economic Impact Payments for those who don’t normally file a tax return.
- Inslee says economy will likely restart in phases: In a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Gov. Jay Inslee said the state's economy will likely reopen in phases once the state officials see data that supports lifting the stay-home order. He said the reopening will likely be done in reverse of how the state shut down in March. “This transition will not be a light switch, on and off, it will be a dial,” Inslee said. “And we will dial it up and down, as the data suggest and as our community responds.” See the press conference here.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
- Safe Harbor Free Clinic: safeharborfreeclinic.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
- Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
