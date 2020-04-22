Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Wednesday, April 22
Island County
- Countywide: 0 new cases in the past day. In all, 168 cases and nine deaths.
- Camano Island: 0 new cases in the past day. In all, 36 confirmed cases and no deaths.
Snohomish County
- Countywide: 20 new cases in the past day. In all, 2,209 cases, 177 probable cases and 98 deaths. There are 53 people hospitalized and 1,521 have recovered.
- Stanwood: 0 new cases in the past day. In all, 80 cases and seven deaths (revised down from 82 cases a day ago).
- Josephine Caring Community: 0 new cases in the past day. In all, 34 confirmed or probable cases and six deaths.
Skagit County
- Countywide: 16 new cases in the past day. In all, 271 cases and nine deaths.
Washington state
- In all, 12,494 cases and 692 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. April 21.
New developments
- Snohomish County sheriff says he won’t enforce stay-home order: Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney wrote online Tuesday night that he believes Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home order is unconstitutional and he won’t enforce it, saying he was worried about the economy. "As your Snohomish County Sheriff, yes I believe that preventing business owners to operate their businesses and provide for their families intrudes on our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," Fortney wrote. "I am greatly concerned for our small business owners and single-income families who have lost their primary source of income needed for survival. ... (T)he Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office will not be enforcing an order preventing religious freedoms or constitutional rights." The Facebook post came after Gov. Jay Inslee's online address explaining how some parts of the economy, such as some elective surgeries, outdoor recreation and construction projects, could resume in the coming days and weeks.
- Governor announces Washington’s COVID-19 recovery plan: Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday laid out his vision for the eventual safe return to public life amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The governor in his address described the state’s approach for the gradual return to public life. Depending on health projections for the spread of the virus, some distancing restrictions may be in place for weeks or months to come, he said. “It will look more like the turning of the dial than the flip of a switch,” Inslee said. “We’re going to take steps and then monitor to see whether they work or if we must continue to adapt.” The governor’s plan has three overriding goals: Protect the health and safety of Washingtonians, facilitate a safe start and transition to economic recovery, and support all people and communities. The governor said that if the data continues to indicate it’s safe to do so, the state may soon be able to consider how to modify restrictions around elective surgeries, construction and outdoor recreation. “We are looking forward to making advances against this virus,” Inslee said. “Only science, data and informed reasoning can lift us out of this crisis.”
- The Washington State Patrol arrests Mill Creek man for threats to Governor and staff: The Washington State Patrol has made an arrest after the investigation of a threat to Gov. Jay Inslee and his staff. Shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, WSP contacted Shawn C. Rowland at his home in Mill Creek. Earlier the same day, a threatening message had been left on the voicemail of the Governor’s Office of Constituent Services by someone using a phone associated with the suspect. The investigation revealed the same phone had been used in an earlier threat made to the Virginia State Legislature in February, according to the WSP. As a result of the investigation, the suspect was arrested. “These are indeed troubling times for all of us,” WSP Chief John Batiste said, “and there are certainly points of consideration and debate in this unprecedented pandemic environment. But no one has the right to threaten the life of the Governor, or any of the people who work for or with him as they address the myriad of important considerations associated with this unique period in our history.”
- Unemployment website expands: The Employment Security Department launched a redesigned online system Sunday to accommodate the expansion of unemployment benefits enabled by the CARES Act. ESD’s site is seeing unprecedented demand for services – up to 500,000 users per hour. Due to the high volume, the online system is experiencing performance issues. Information may load slowly and call wait times are long. The informational areas of the website are not impacted and can address questions people may have. ESD expects to have about 1,000 people providing some form of customer service by the end of this week. That includes current and new ESD staff, staff from across state government, contract staff and even ESD retirees who are rising to the call of public service yet again.
- Business response center update: The state Economic Resiliency Team (ERT) Business Response Center has answered over 1,200 general business inquiries around financial help or other business assistance since coming online April 8. This team of people from the Department of Commerce, the Joint Information Center and volunteers from throughout state government, are reviewing incoming questions and responding as quickly as possible. The team is currently able to answer questions as quickly as they are received. If you’re a business owner or operator with a question, ask your question here.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
- Safe Harbor Free Clinic: safeharborfreeclinic.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
- Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
Connect with us
You can send news tips related to COVID-19 to newsroom@scnews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.