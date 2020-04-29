Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Wednesday, April 29
Island County
- Countywide: 0 new cases since yesterday. In all, 172 cases and nine deaths.
- Camano Island: 0 new cases since April 16. In all, 36 confirmed cases and no deaths.
Snohomish County
- Countywide: 46 new cases since yesterday. In all, 2,417 cases, 223 probable cases and 107 deaths. There are 58 people hospitalized and 1,583 have recovered.
- Stanwood: 1 new case since yesterday. In all, 85 cases, seven deaths and 64 have recovered.
- Josephine Caring Community: 0 new cases. In all, 34 confirmed or probable cases and six deaths.
Skagit County
- Countywide: 14 new cases. In all, 322 cases and 12 deaths.
Washington state
- In all, 14,070 cases and 801 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. April 28.
New developments
- Boeing CEO says company will cut more than 15% of jobs in commercial jet division: Boeing announced Wednesday it will cut more than 15% of jobs "across our commercial airplanes and services businesses, as well as our corporate functions." The company has already started paring down 10% of its workforce through a combination of voluntary layoffs, natural turnover and involuntary layoffs due to the sharp downturn in the aviation industry from the COVID-19 pandemic. THe cuts will mean a slowdown of production in Renton and Everett, the company said. "The pandemic is also delivering a body blow to our business — affecting airline customer demand, production continuity and supply chain stability," Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said in a news release. "The demand for commercial airline travel has fallen off a cliff, with U.S. passenger volumes down more than 95% compared to last year. Globally, commercial airline revenue is expected to drop by $314 billion this year. As a result, airlines are delaying purchases for new jets, putting the brakes on delivery schedules and deferring elective maintenance. We’re also seeing a dramatic impact on our commercial services business, as grounded airline fleets decrease the demand for our offerings." Boeing has more than 70,000 employees in commercial and defense operations in Washington state, with about 36,000 in Everett.
- Costco to require masks for shoppers to protect against coronavirus: Costco will require shoppers to wear masks in the store starting Monday, the company announced. "To protect our members and employees, effective May 4, all Costco members and guests must wear a mask or face covering that covers the mouth and nose at all times while at Costco," officials said. "This requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to individuals who are unable to wear a mask or face covering due to a medical condition. The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing." The wholesaler also is allowing only two people to enter the store per membership card.
- Inslee eases some elective procedures rules: Gov. Jay Inslee announced new guidance during a Wednesday afternoon press conference allowing hospitals and health care providers to resume non-urgent medical procedures. “I think we found a way to have both more non-urgent surgery and protection for our medical staff,” Inslee said at a news conference. It’s another step toward reopening of Washington’s economy, joining the restarting of residential construction, golfing, fishing and hunting, and access to state parks and public lands.
- Personal Protective Equipment update: The state continues its aggressive procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE), officials announced. Because PPE supplies remain limited, state officials continue to prioritize Tier 1 needs which include hospitals, long-term care facilities and first responders. Though purchase orders are placed nearly every day, arrival time for orders can take weeks. Purchases are the primary way the state has secured PPE, accounting for more than 70% of items received so far — a percentage that is growing, officials said. Of the $342 million worth of PPE that has been ordered to date, only $8.3 million in PPE has arrived and been distributed or is being processed for distribution (some 10.7 million items). Washington businesses continue to answer the call to produce needed items, with more than 100 manufacturers retooling so far. The state is purchasing directly from five of them, and the others are selling directly to local entities including hospitals. Information about purchasing and distribution of PPE is available on the state’s coronavirus website.
- It's been 100 days since the first reported case of COVID-19 in the U.S. was confirmed here in Snohomish County: A lot has changed since January 20. Across our community, residents and businesses have suffered from losing loved ones, illness, fear, and the economic impacts, Snohomish County health officials said in a news release Wednesday. “I want to extend my sincere gratitude to our partners and the community for their support, collaboration, and resolve,” said Dr. Chris Spitters, Health Officer for the Snohomish Health District. “Public health has asked a lot of you in the first 100 days. Your sacrifices do not go unnoticed, and they are very much appreciated.” The Snohomish Health District has also published a blog today. It looks back at the first 100 days and how guidance and messaging have evolved. “People from all across our community have suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “The public’s strong partnership and quick actions have been the key for driving down the curve in Snohomish County. We will continue to focus on saving lives, providing accurate information, and making decisions based on the best available science.” VIDEO: A look back at the response to COVID-19 in Snohomish County:
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
- Safe Harbor Free Clinic: safeharborfreeclinic.org
- Camano Animal Shelter Association: camanoanimalshelter.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
- Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
Connect with us
You can send news tips related to COVID-19 to newsroom@scnews.com
