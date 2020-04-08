Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Wednesday, April 8
- 155 cases in Island County and seven deaths. There are 33 confirmed cases and no deaths on Camano Island. Last Wednesday, there were 111 cases in the county, 26 cases on Camano and four deaths in the county.
- 1,695 confirmed cases and 86 probable cases in Snohomish County with 63 deaths. Last Wednesday, there were 1,304 cases and 40 deaths. There are 103 people hospitalized and 854 have recovered. There are also 110 health care workers in the county who have now tested positive for the virus.
- 68 cases and seven deaths in Stanwood, including 28 confirmed or probable cases and six deaths in connection with Josephine Caring Community, including one reported on Wednesday. Last Wednesday, there were 60 cases in town.
- 169 cases and five deaths in Skagit County.
- At least 9,097 confirmed cases statewide with 421 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. April 7.
New developments
Island County releases new report on its cases in March: Island County Public Health has released the March epidemiological report. This report is a summary of case investigation findings for the month of March. It includes a breakdown of cases to show, among other things, that of the 23 cases on Camano Island in March, three were connected to Josephine Caring Community.
Food Relief Statewide Request: Gov. Jay Inslee joined key nonprofits and local philanthropies today to launch a coordinated, statewide food relief fund that will help reach those in need in every corner of Washington. The effort will combine business and philanthropic dollars with individual fundraising to have the most effect. More information here.
Working Washington Small Business Emergency Assistance Grants: Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday that he is setting aside $5 million of the Governor’s Strategic Reserve Fund for a new emergency grant program that offers small businesses up to $10,000 to offset losses caused by the COVID-19 public health crisis. More information here.
PPE Dashboard: The state Department of Enterprise Services has developed a helpful overview of what PPE is, how the state finds and distributes it, and updated numbers detailing how much PPE equipment and supplies we've secured. Washington state is working to source and deliver personal protective equipment (PPE) to support personnel on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. Visit here for more information.
Workers’ Comp Grace Period: The Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) is providing emergency relief through the Employer Assistance Program to help employers struggling to pay their workers’ compensation premiums during the coronavirus outbreak. L&I is now offering a grace period for premium payments, along with payment plans for employers facing financial difficulties during the pandemic.
The field hospital at CenturyLink Field Event Center to be disassembled: Gov. Jay Inslee today announced that after consultation with local, state and federal leaders, the Department of Defense field hospital currently stationed at the Century Link Field Event Center will be returned to the Federal Emergency Management Agency so it can be deployed to another state facing a more significant need. “Don’t let this decision give you the impression that we are out of the woods. We have to keep our guard up and continue to stay home unless conducting essential activities to keep everyone healthy," Inslee said in a statement Wednesday. "We requested this resource before our physical distancing strategies were fully implemented and we had considerable concerns that our hospitals would be overloaded with COVID-19 cases. But we haven’t beat this virus yet, and until we do, it has the potential to spread rapidly if we don’t continue the measures we’ve put in place."
- Local pharmacy making hand sanitizer: To help with the skyrocketing demand, Makers Compounding Pharmacy & Hallmark in Mount Vernon is now producing it. It is donating it to local first responders, and selling it to the general public. After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration acknowledged the shortage of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, it gave certain businesses, including compounding pharmacies, permission to produce it. Makers Compounding Pharmacy & Hallmark founder, owner and pharmacist Michelle Moser made the decision to get involved as a way to help those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, an Anacortes distillery is joining the effort to produce hand sanitizer.
COVID-19 benefits for contractors and self-employed workers: The COVID-19 pandemic is having an unprecedented impact on our economy. Companies and workers are struggling, including self-employed workers. Whether you call yourself a sole proprietor, owner-operator, independent contractor or gig worker, as a self-employed individual you may be looking for help. For the first time, new emergency legislation gives independent contractors and other self-employed individuals access to significant benefits programs and financial assistance. We have many contractors and self-employed workers in Island County. For more information regarding these benefits, please click here to visit the EDC website.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
Connect with us
You can send news tips related to COVID-19 to newsroom@scnews.com
