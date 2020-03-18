Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area, Snohomish County and Washington.
Wednesday, March 18
- At least 1,187 confirmed cases statewide with 52 deaths
- 310 cases in Snohomish County with six deaths, including an Everett woman in her 50s with underlying health issues that died on March 16, officials announced Wednesday. In the county, there are 18 cases listed as probable, 62 are hospitalized and 88 have recovered.
- 23 cases in Stanwood. For the first time, the Snohomish Health District is breaking out cases by area of the county. Everett has the most cases at 85. Lynnwood is second with 41 and Bothell is third with 32, followed by Stanwood.
- 8 cases confirmed in connection to the Josephine Caring Community facility in Stanwood, including one death. The Snohomish Health District is reporting 13, but that number likely includes pending tests, said Terry Robertson, CEO of Josephine. Of the nursing home residents tested, six tests were positive. At the Suites Assisted Living at Josephine, two residents tested positive for the virus and are isolated in their apartments. Both are doing well, Robertson said. The facility, which is on lockdown and screens employees upon entry, have had three positive test results for staff members, but it is unknown if they contracted the virus at Josephine or elsewhere. Staff are isolated at home and can not return to work for 14 days.
- 16 cases in Island County
- 14 cases in Skagit County
News and notes
- On Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee imposed a statewide ban on evictions of residential tenants. Under the order, landlords are barred from evicting someone who fails to pay rent on time. Landlords also would be prohibited from issuing a 20-day notice for unlawful occupancy unless they can demonstrate it’s necessary to ensure the health and safety of the tenant or others.
- On Wednesday, the United States and Canada agreed to close their 5,500-mile border to nonessential traffic. People will no longer be able to cross for recreation and tourism. It was not clear when the border may reopen.
- Fred Meyer and QFC stores agreed with Washington state United Food and Commercial Workers International (UFCW) and Teamster local unions that will give additional benefits to thousands of grocery-store workers, including two weeks’ pay for workers diagnosed with COVID-19 or required to self-quarantine before losing sick leave or paid time off.
- Some grocery chains have announced hours for elderly or at-risk shoppers, including Safeway/Albertsons (7-9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays), Target (the first hour of each day), Whole Foods (one hour before the store opens).
Business, donation resources
- The city of Stanwood has compiled some information for local business owners online. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to Small Business Administration information on disaster relief and loans. See the information here or visit stanwoodwa.org.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- The Stanwood Chamber of Commerce wants Stanwood-Camano businesses to fill out this form to help them target services during the pandemic. Take the survey here.
- On Wednesday, March 18, the chambers also launched a local Facebook group listing all the Stanwood-Camano eateries offering takeout. See it by clicking here.
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation officials have set up the Stanwood-Camano Disaster Relief Fund. The organization is seeking one-time or recurring donations. SCAF will match up to $25,000 in recurring donations. Donations can also be made online at s-caf.org or by check to SCAF and mailed to P.O. Box 1209, Stanwood, WA 98292.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
Connect with us
You can send news tips related to COVID-19 to newsroom@scnews.com
