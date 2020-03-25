Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area, Snohomish County and Washington.
Wednesday, March 25
- 54 cases in Island County and one death. Health officials have said there are cases on both Camano and Whidbey island. Island County Public Health is continuing to investigate a confirmed COVID-19 outbreak at Careage of Whidbey in Coupeville. So far, 24 cases have been confirmed by health officials. Test results are pending for other residents and employees. This is the only known outbreak of COVID-19 associated with a long-term care facility in Island County.
- 634 confirmed cases and 31 probable cases in Snohomish County with 16 deaths. There are 63 people hospitalized and 373 have recovered. There are also 21 health care workers in the county who have now tested positive for the virus.
- 40 cases in Stanwood, and 18 confirmed or suspected cases connected to Josephine Caring Community.
New developments
Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-at-home order goes into effect today: The order will remain in place through April 6, Inslee said during a Monday night televised address. The order requires every Washingtonian to stay home unless they need to pursue an essential activity; bans all gatherings for social, spiritual and recreational purposes; and closes all businesses except essential businesses, such as grocery stores and doctor’s offices. See the complete list here.
- Some Camano Island parks are closed: Cama Beach State Park and Camano Island State Parks are closed, including day use and hiking the trails. The gates will be closed. Island County has also closed beaches and facilities, including places such as Iverson Spit Preserve, the tennis courts and the dog park. Barnum Point remains open, but parking is limited to the 15 designated stalls. Cars not parked in a designated parking spot can be ticketed, officials said.
Company offering free takeout, delivery banners: In the wake of COVID-19 and the crippling effect mandated shutdowns have had on local businesses, Image 360, a Burlington-based business, is now focused on offering free banners to those most impacted. Image 360 is giving away 2-foot by 6-foot banners that read “Open for Take-out” and “Open for Delivery & Take-out” to food service businesses trying to stay afloat. Since making the banners available last week, about 40 businesses from Concrete to Anacortes have accepted one. About 50 banners remain available.
Amtrak Cascades will reduce service following declining ridership: Amtrak Cascades is stopping all service in Washington except two daily round trips between Seattle and Portland. The trains typically carry 2,300 people per day but has since dropped to less than 300 people per day — an 85% reduction in ridership, according to a news release. All Amtrak Cascades trips north of Seattle, including through Stanwood, have been canceled since March 17.
- See a collection of resources for businesses, workers affected by COVID-19: As more and more people are affected by the economic fallout from COVID-19, questions are mounting from Stanwood-Camano business owners and employees. Here are some resources to access information, relief and more. In addition, there are more links below.
More hospital beds coming: State officials are expecting federal officials to deliver several mobile hospitals during the next couple weeks. They said they expect to receive two 150-bed hospitals and six 40-bed hospitals from the Department of Defense. State officials cannot confirm exact locations but it is anticipated that the facilities will be located in Pierce County, Snohomish and/or King counties. Additionally, the state bought 1,000 beds that are ready to be positioned within Washington’s state hospital system. Currently, hospitals have adequate capacity to treat patients.
State agency updates: Health Care Authority has taken several steps to support expanded use of telehealth; Department of Commerce and Employment Security Department leaders are partnering on economic resilience and recovery efforts during the outbreak; Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler issued a second emergency order directing all state-regulated health insurers to make additional coverage changes to aid consumers; Parks and Recreation Commission and Department of Fish and Wildlife announced the temporary closure of all state-managed parks, wildlife areas and water access areas for at least two weeks starting Wednesday, March 25; and Employment Security Department announced the job search requirement to receive Unemployment Insurance benefits is now optional.
Restaurants and food options
- See our list of local restaurants that are open for takeout or delivery
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- QFC: Open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. QFC in Stanwood offers delivery and curbside pickup for a fee via QFC and Instcart. Exclusive shopping for seniors age 60 and older 7-8 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
- Haggen: Open 5 a.m. to midnight. Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-9 a.m. is the reserved time for vulnerable individuals to shop.
- Camano Plaza IGA: Opens for seniors and vulnerable shoppers Monday through Friday 6-8 a.m. Regular hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- Elger Bay Grocery & Café: Call 360-387-9120 to order delivery, $5, between 12-6:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The store and café takeout are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Camano Chapel: Food Bank on Mondays. They bring food to your car. 360-387-7202; camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
Transportation
- Area buses are changing their routes and schedules. Read more here.
Business, donation resources
- The city of Stanwood has compiled some information for local business owners online. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to Small Business Administration information on disaster relief and loans. See the information here or visit stanwoodwa.org.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- The Stanwood Chamber of Commerce wants Stanwood-Camano businesses to fill out this form to help them target services during the pandemic. Take the survey here.
- On Wednesday, March 18, the chambers also launched a local Facebook group listing all the Stanwood-Camano eateries offering takeout. See it by clicking here.
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation officials have set up the Stanwood-Camano Disaster Relief Fund. The organization is seeking one-time or recurring donations. SCAF will match up to $25,000 in recurring donations. Donations can also be made online at s-caf.org or by check to SCAF and mailed to P.O. Box 1209, Stanwood, WA 98292.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
Connect with us
You can send news tips related to COVID-19 to newsroom@scnews.com
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.