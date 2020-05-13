Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Wednesday, May 13
Island County
- Countywide: 181 cases and nine deaths.
- Camano Island: 37 confirmed cases and no deaths.
Snohomish County
- Countywide: 10 new cases since Tuesday. 2,730 cases, 280 probable cases and 120 deaths. There are 67 people hospitalized and 2,193 have recovered.
- Stanwood: 0 new cases since Monday. 92 cases, eight deaths and 72 have recovered.
Skagit County
- Countywide: 406 cases and 14 deaths as of May 11.
Washington state
- In all, 17,330 cases and 962 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. May 11.
New developments
- Skagit choir practice outbreak a rare peek into how virus spreads, CDC says: A cluster of COVID-19 cases in Skagit County is presenting a unique opportunity to study the illness, according to a report from Skagit County Public Health. The report, prepared for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, details a cluster of cases in members of the Skagit Valley Chorale singing group that emerged in mid-March and led to 52 members developing symptoms. Of the 61 members who attended the March 10 practice, 32 tested positive for the virus, and 20 had symptoms and were probably positive, according to the report. Three of the members were hospitalized, and two died. While documented clusters of COVID-19 cases nationwide aren’t unique, few others have had a single documented point of exposure, and this presents a rare opportunity to better study how the virus spreads, according to the report. Read more here.
- Mount Vernon distillery making hand sanitizer: Valley Shine co-owner Ben Lazowski knows which of his distillery’s spirits will be especially popular: limoncello, gin and — as usual — its signature bourbon. But with business slow because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lazowski and his employees have kept busy producing another product that’s badly needed: alcohol-based hand sanitizer. While the distillery is still selling food and alcohol, it has also produced and sold hand sanitizer for the past month. Read more about the effort here.
- Contact tracing initiative: Gov. Jay Inslee announced the launch of a statewide contacttracing plan Tuesday that will allow more businesses to open and more people to be active in public while helping to slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19, officials announced. This is another tool in the toolbox fortackling COVID-19 in Washington, state health officials said. Local health departments will lead these efforts while the state Department of Health and its partners will support this work.The information collected is only used by public health professionals and is confidential. Contacts will not be told the name of the person who may have exposed them to COVID-19.Read the rest of the story on the governor's Medium page.
- Guidance issued for resuming dine-in restaurants: Gov. Jay Inslee issued guidance for partially resuming the dine-in restaurant and tavern industry for counties granted variance under the Safe Start Phase 2 recovery plan laid out last week. Through the Washington "Safe Start" plan, more businesses and activities will reopen in subsequent phases with adequate safety and health standards in place, according to health officials. Each phase will be at least three weeks — metrics and data will guide when the state can move from one phase to another, health officials said. Through the Safe Start approach, counties with a population of less than 75,000 that have not had a new case of COVID-19 in the past three weeks can apply for a variance to move to Phase 2 of “Safe Start” before other parts of the state. County variance applications will be approved or denied by the secretary of the Department of Health. Eight counties have received the variance. For counties granted variance to move to Phase 2, restaurant operations may resume with limitations after meeting specific criteria, effective May 11.Guidance documents for more information: Memo: Dine-In Restaurants and Phase 2 Dine-In Restaurant and Tavern Industry COVID-19 Requirements.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
- Safe Harbor Free Clinic: safeharborfreeclinic.org
- Camano Animal Shelter Association: camanoanimalshelter.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
- Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
