Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area and Washington.
Wednesday, May 6
Island County
- Countywide: 178 cases and nine deaths. Officials revised the case numbers down from 180 on Monday.
- Camano Island: 36 confirmed cases and no deaths. Last confirmed case was April 16.
Snohomish County
- Countywide: 16 new cases since Tuesday. 2,590 cases, 242 probable cases and 113 deaths. There are 55 people hospitalized and 1,766 have recovered.
- Stanwood: 0 new case since Tuesday. 88 cases, seven deaths and 67 have recovered.
- Josephine Caring Community: 34 confirmed or probable cases and six deaths.
Skagit County
- Countywide: 379 cases and 13 deaths as of May 6.
Washington state
- In all, 15,905 cases and 870 deaths as of 11:59 p.m. May 5.
New developments
- Skagit County recommends canceling large events through summer: Skagit County Public Health is recommending all large gatherings through the summer be canceled in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. In a news release from the county, events such as parades, fairs, fireworks displays and festivals were listed as examples of large gatherings, and ones that represent threats to public health during the pandemic. Howard Leibrand, the county's health officer, said this recommendation was made in accordance with Gov. Jay Inslee's Safe Start plan, which lays out a multiphase path to reopening the state. “I wish I could guarantee that large events and gatherings will be safer later in the summer, but we can’t be certain," Leibrand said in the release. Soon after the release of the recommendation, Skagit County announced the cancelation of the 2020 Skagit County Fair, which had been scheduled for August 12-15.
Safe Start advisory groups: Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday announced members of Safe Start advisory groups on health systems and public health, social supports and economic readiness. Each advisory group will consult with the governor’s office and state agencies on next steps as Washington moves forward. The members of these community leader groups are in touch with communities around the state and will inform decision-making.
Washington State Department of Health statement on "coronavirus parties": Washington State Department of Health officials said they are alarmed by reports of “coronavirus parties” in which uninfected people are mingling with COVID-19 positive individuals to try to contract the virus. “Gathering in groups in the midst of this pandemic can be incredibly dangerous and puts people at increased risk for hospitalization and even death,” John Wiesman, Washington State Secretary of Health said. "Furthermore, it is unknown if people who recover from COVID-19 have long-term protection. There is still a lot we don’t know about this virus, including any long-term health issues which may occur after infection. This kind of unnecessary behavior may create a preventable uptick in cases which further slows our state's ability to gradually re-open.”
Business Response Center Update: The Economic Resiliency Team’s Business Response Center has answered nearly 2,000 general business inquiries reopening, health and safety concerns and available grants, loans and other business assistance since coming online April 8. If you’re a business owner or operator with a question, you can fill out a form that goes to the center for response.
- Career Connected Learning opportunities: This week, Gov. Jay Inslee and Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal kicked off Career Connected Learning Month in Washington and as part of that effort, CareerConnect@Home will bring daily learning opportunities to students across the state. Now, every school day at 3:30 PM, students can hear from real people doing real jobs in Washington. Through a secure link, students can log on to participate in conversations with real professionals about their job and the future of their industries. These programs will help students explore a range of education and career pathways.
Donate to local nonprofits
Local organizations are busier than ever stepping up to help those in need, but their funding is drying up. Read more about the local situation here.
- Camano Center: camanocenter.org
- Stanwood Senior Center: stanwoodseniorcenter.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Resource Center of Stanwood Camano: crc-sc.org
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation: s-caf.org
- Safe Harbor Free Clinic: safeharborfreeclinic.org
- Camano Animal Shelter Association: camanoanimalshelter.org
Get Help
- Meals on Wheels Nutrition Program: The Program is still running for seniors age 60 and older, with Island Senior Resources staff taking precautions to prepare and deliver meals. Frozen meals are available for pickup at Camano Center 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. To place an order for pickup, call Camano Center 360-387-0222. To sign up for home delivery, call 360-321-1615. Find more at senior-resources.org.
- Camano High Risk Grocery Delivery: Camano Center members defined as “High Risk” can request emergency grocery delivery from Camano IGA. Call Camano Center at 360-387-0222. camanocenter.org
- The Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano can help navigate community resources and financial assistance options. crc-sc.org.
- Camano Chapel offers grocery delivery for primarily but not exclusively the elderly who can’t or shouldn’t go grocery shopping and those who have medically compromised health issues. Call 360-387-7202 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to order groceries. Groceries will be delivered to Thursday afternoon. camanochapel.org
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org
- Meals for kids: The food bank and the Stanwood-Camano School District are distributing food to children. Learn more here.
- To see what restaurants and businesses are open, click here
- Island County offering call center: County officials are available to answer questions and route people to the right department, including for topics such as mental health, housing support, veterans, substance abuse and other basic needs. Residents can reach the Call Center at 360-678-2301, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
- What you need to do to get your stimulus check? Millions of Americans will begin receiving their "economic impact payments" as a result of the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. Read a Q&A from the IRS here.
- Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Business resources
- Online form to report nonessential business violators: Gov. Jay Inslee announced guidance for state and local enforcement of his recent “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The state has created a one-stop online form for reporting businesses potentially violating orders and is providing guidance to local law enforcement on enforcing bans on gatherings of individuals. Officials urge people to not call 911 for suspected violators.
- The city of Stanwood has compiled a comprehensive collection of resources and information for local business owners. It includes tips, resources to consider during the pandemic and links to disaster relief and loans.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- Stanwood and Camano Island businesses are asked to complete this Economic Impact Survey. The survey also provides the opportunity for respondents to reach out for help and get back to business as quickly as possible.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
