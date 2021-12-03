There's a chance the Stanwood-Camano area could see some flakes in the air in the coming days, but forecasters said they expect little to no snow accumulation in the lowlands.
There is a "slight potential for some wintery precipitation at the lower elevations a few times in the next seven days," according to the National Weather Service.
The highest chance is Sunday night and Monday morning when snow levels are predicted to drop as low as 500 feet, according to the Weather Service.
The first of two fronts moves in Friday night, pushing snow levels down as low as 1,000 feet meaning those in the Cascade foothills could see a rain/snow mix before turning to rain Saturday morning.
"The northern areas of Whatcom County as well as the North Olympic Peninsula have the greatest chance of seeing some wintery precipitation falling as low-level winds remain northerly which will keep surface conditions colder," according to the Weather Service forecasters.
At higher elevations, the Cascades will likely see the snow accumulations of 8-12 inches through Saturday. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the east slopes of the Cascades and Stevens Pass from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Sunday will stay on the chilly side, with temperatures dropping to 32 degrees Sunday night as the next system will begin to move into the area bringing the precipitation that could falls as snow.
"Higher precipitation rates forcing colder air down gives more of the area a greater chance in seeing some sleet or snow," forecasters said. "Additionally, breezy conditions area wide are expected."
Another system arrives Tuesday, but snow levels are expected to stay a little higher with that weather event.
Mountain snow for the Cascades tonight into Saturday. Heavy snow possible Saturday morning. Light snow is also possible for areas of Whatcom County, especially away from the water. Another system Sunday night-Monday will bring precipitation to the area. #WAwxpic.twitter.com/MtoIxytG3v
Snow for the mountains, including the Passes, tonight through Saturday. Heaviest snow expected Saturday morning. If you are traveling the passes, be prepared for difficult travel conditions at times. Check @wsdot_passes for updates. #WAwxpic.twitter.com/GwyKSCEDpm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.