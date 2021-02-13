3 Snowday 2.13.21

Snowy scenes from Lincoln Hill, Stanwood, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

From sledding to snowboarding to shoveling to spin-outs, Saturday was a snow day in the Stanwood-Camano area. 

Snow totals varied throughout the county, but some areas received up to 10 inches overnight into Saturday, and snow continued to fall steadily throughout the day and into the evening.

A winter storm warning was scheduled to remain into effect through Saturday night.

An additional 1 inch or less of snow is forecast for Stanwood-Camano on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service's Seattle office.

As warm air pushes north, the snow is likely to change to rain by Monday morning, and the transition may include a mix of heavy wet snow and sleet, the weather service said.

Travel is expected to remain difficult on Sunday. The state Department of Transportation advised travelers to stay home if they can, and if they can't, take it slow on the roads and give other drivers plenty of space. 

From Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon, State Patrol troopers handled 112 crashes in Snohomish County, 34 in Skagit County and 10 in Island County, according to a Tweet from trooper Rocky Oliphant.

See our photo gallery of the Saturday snow day here. Send us your local snow photos to feature in the gallery to newsroom@scnews.com.

 

More from this section

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.