From sledding to snowboarding to shoveling to spin-outs, Saturday was a snow day in the Stanwood-Camano area.
Snow totals varied throughout the county, but some areas received up to 10 inches overnight into Saturday, and snow continued to fall steadily throughout the day and into the evening.
A winter storm warning was scheduled to remain into effect through Saturday night.
An additional 1 inch or less of snow is forecast for Stanwood-Camano on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service's Seattle office.
As warm air pushes north, the snow is likely to change to rain by Monday morning, and the transition may include a mix of heavy wet snow and sleet, the weather service said.
Travel is expected to remain difficult on Sunday. The state Department of Transportation advised travelers to stay home if they can, and if they can't, take it slow on the roads and give other drivers plenty of space.
From Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon, State Patrol troopers handled 112 crashes in Snohomish County, 34 in Skagit County and 10 in Island County, according to a Tweet from trooper Rocky Oliphant.
See our photo gallery of the Saturday snow day here. Send us your local snow photos to feature in the gallery to newsroom@scnews.com.
Here's a look at the next few days! Another system arrives Sunday. This will begin as snow. Warm air will push north gradually Sunday PM into Monday AM.— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 13, 2021
Timing of changeover from snow to rain is still uncertain as well as precipitation type during the transition. #wawx pic.twitter.com/wO9FlSKEei
While the snow is slowly starting to lighten up today, we have some more snow on the way tomorrow. As well as other wintery precipitation Sunday night. If you have to go out expect delays and check with @wsdot before you go! #wawx pic.twitter.com/zgyPul2qxL— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 13, 2021
We too are seeing conditions like this all over our Highways and State Routes. Please stay home if possible, and if you must drive, use extra caution! https://t.co/9UGy0HinAj pic.twitter.com/YrEYiIVZXf— WSDOT North Traffic (@wsdot_north) February 13, 2021
Stanwood-Camano roads still look troublesome. Stay safe. https://t.co/SvjhhX4IqD pic.twitter.com/OTq6iQXh61— Evan Caldwell (@Evan_SCN) February 13, 2021
