Stanwood-Camano area in the midst of a growth spurt

The Stanwood-Camano area isn’t done growing.
People have steadily moved to the region for more than 100 years, but a constellation of factors fueled a recent boom that is primed to continue for years to come, according to new data and local officials.
The population on Camano and in the Stanwood ZIP code has nearly tripled in the past 30 years, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. In 1990, there were about 7,300 people on Camano and 2,000 in the Stanwood area. In 2020, there were about 17,350 people on the island and 7,700 in the Stanwood area.
“Last year, we were actually slightly below our growth projections,” said Patricia Love, Stanwood’s community planning director.
Most of that development was expected and outlined, as required through the state’s Growth Management Act.
“What we’re experiencing is the growth that was planned for in 2015,” said Love, adding that people moved largely to the areas officials predicted.
Demographics changing
From 2015-2019, most people who moved to the Stanwood-Camano area — about 45% of all newcomers — came from King County, according to U.S. Census migration and geographic mobility data. That is up slightly from 42% during 2006-2010.
The data also show a steady amount coming from out-of-state. From 2015-2019, about 36% of new residents came from outside Washington — just as in 2006-2010. The top three counties from which they came were Los Angeles County, California; Maricopa County, Arizona; and San Diego County, California.
While the Census doesn’t have migration and geographic mobility data since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, local real estate experts said the trend of people moving here from King County is likely continuing to increase.
These newcomers also have helped propel the Stanwood area’s median household income from about $50,400 in 2015 to $75,760 in 2019, according to the Census. That sharp 50.2% increase outpaces the 18.1% increase of median household income in Snohomish County.
Snohomish County and state officials estimate Stanwood will grow to a population of 10,116 by 2035 — increasing from 2,855 homes to 4,179.
Island County estimates its population to increase by about 8,000 by 2035 to about 90,200. Officials also expected the pace of new home construction to continue. From 2010 to 2020, Camano saw an additional 830 homes pop up to total about 9,000 on the island, according to the state Office of Financial Management.
However, it appears the Camano population is trending older. For the first time since the state started keeping records in 1960, Island County recorded 122 more deaths than births in 2020, according to the state.
"The demographic on Camano is getting older, not as many young families," said Matthew Gardner, chief economist for Windermere Real Estate. "A lot of people are simply priced out."
In December, the median price of homes sold on Camano Island was $645,000, and in the Stanwood ZIP code it was $584,000 — both areas were up from bottoming out at about $170,000 a decade ago.
Prices of homes sold in the area jumped about 20% in 2021 from the year before, and prices are forecast to increase 12% this year, Gardner said.
"Double-digit sales price growth is not normal," he said. "Affordability is the next great issue. The next generation is asking where and what they can afford. For many millennials, $500,000 for a home is considered affordable."
Housing growth
The influx of new people and the demand for housing is not only fueling the rising prices but also new home construction, particularly in north Stanwood. It's a trend that has been underway for several years.
VOTE: The area is growing ...
A recent annexation request could pave the way for 127 new homes in north Stanwood. Two other nearby developments are underway with about 180 new homes.
And in early February, a developer submitted plans for a plan to build 74 homes, 28 duplexes and 12 townhomes on 20 acres off of 284th Street NW, in the same vicinity as the other home sites. That project — dubbed Bakerview — is accepting public comments by March 9 ahead of a Stanwood Planning Commission meeting March 14 that will discuss the development.
Apartments continue to rise in the Stanwood Camano Village around the Haggen Food and Pharmacy store, bringing about 120 new units online.
Jeff Glaspy’s Titan Homes NW is building one of those apartment buildings, the 31-unit Pacific Pines.
“Without newcomers, there’d be no growth. We need growth,” Glaspy said. “This growth helps upgrade our infrastructure.”
In a nine-home development in the Cedarhome neighborhood, his company paid about $45,000 per house in a variety of fees, which helped pay to upgrade electrical and sewer lines in that area, he said.
“We’re trying to help preserve Stanwood in our own way,” said Glaspy, a Stanwood High grad.
The housing development — August Landing — is named after the property owner 100 years ago, and the apartment building — Pacific Pines — is named after Pacific Pines Logging Corp., which owned the land.
“My dad moved us here in 1983 from L.A. And I always say that the Seattle to Vancouver stretch will be L.A. eventually — it’s inevitable. Growth is inevitable,” he said. “The question is how to grow?”
That’s a question Stanwood leaders are asking the public this year via the state-mandated comprehensive plan update.
The Puget Sound Regional Council weighed in last year when the regional planning agency, which covers Snohomish, King, Kitsap, and Pierce counties, approved its VISION 2050 plan.
The document helps guide counties and cities through their Growth Management Act updates. The plan expects the region to continue to grow and assumes housing will be a top priority.
“This won’t be easy. Market pressures and strong employment result in rising prices and rents,” the document states. “The region’s cities need more housing supply to catch up with demand, but even with more housing options, housing will remain unaffordable to those earning the lowest incomes. Local governments generally do not build housing but do play an important role in shaping the type, location and amount of housing available by establishing zoning, setting density limits, and providing incentives for affordability.”
The VISION 2050 plans calls for cities and counties to support the building of more diverse housing types, especially near transit, services and jobs.
Glaspy said he thinks Stanwood will stay a working-class community, but there already are noticeable changes.
“Over the last 20 years, about only 30% of my customers have school-age children,” he said. “The rest are retirement age. They tend to be more affluent people.”
School district data seems to support that claim.
In 2003, there were 5,209 students enrolled in the Stanwood-Camano School District. Today, there are about 4,700 students. Enrollment plunged during the Great Recession but has slowly ticked upward since 2014.
Vision for the future
Growth isn't a choice, and a state mandate insists that the city keep its growth plan updated.
Currently, city leaders expect more of the fields and forests to the north to transition into housing developments. Simultaneously, the city is pushing forward with a beautification plan to help “keep the overall character of the city,” Love said.
“How do we accommodate this growth and preserve the single-family homes and preserve the area’s character?” Love said. “I think we will be able to meet the incoming growth without major changes to the area.”
But the community is larger than inside Stanwood’s city limits. Camano Island is seeing growth, too.
Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair said the current growth spurt requires a balancing act of sorts.
"Rural versus accommodating growth — these tensions have been here for the past 100 years, but we can work through them," said St. Clair, who represents Camano and north Whidbey Island. "How do we accommodate growth and keep our sense of community — that's what drives my decisions."
She said she'd like to see more multifamily housing options on Camano and start a conversation about what affordable housing efforts could look like.
"Age diversity helps keep communities resilient," St. Clair said. "If we don't manage the growth properly, we’ll turn Camano into this giant suburban cul-de-sac. I don't want that."
Meanwhile, officials and experts predict the area's population trends to continue this year.
“We can’t turn that spigot off and say ‘no’ to growth,” Love said. “We have to plan for it. We have to take our fair share of the growth. It’s a state mandate. We do it or risk losing state funding.”
Coming next week in Part 2 of our "Growing Forward" series we take a closer look at the area's traffic and efforts underway to alleviate congestion and make streets safer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.