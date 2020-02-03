Another wild weather week wreaked havoc throughout the area — and another storm may have its sights set on Western Washington.
A warm front is forecast to sweep across the region late Wednesday brings rain and wind again. The Northwest River Forecast Center is predicting the Stillaguamish River to rise back into flood stage late Thursday, cresting 15.5 feet in Arlington.
On Saturday, Feb. 1, the river reached 19.44 feet — the 10th highest mark on record, according to the weather service. The floodwaters slowly crept through the lower valley, covering farmland from Silvana to the mouth of the river on Saturday and Sunday.
Many roads were covered in floodwaters and closed, but some drove through. Some were ticketed, but a few others were swept off the road in a variety of places throughout the county.
Late Saturday, the Snohomish County Swiftwater Rescue Team plucked two people from a vehicle swept off of Larsen Road near Silvana. They were uninjured, according to reports.
The high water also closed portions of Marine Drive over the weekend, cutting off the direct route between Warm Beach and Stanwood. The last time Marine Drive was covered with floodwater was in 2015.
With the storm came high winds, reaching a peak gust of 65 mph on Camano on Friday night, according to the weather service.
The rain and the wind knocked out power to more than 61,000 Snohomish PUD customers, including about 20,000 in the Stanwood-Camano area. More than 20 crews worked over the weekend to restore power, the utility reported.
Camano Island Fire and Rescue responded to 23 weather-related incidents over the weekend, many were trees blocking roads. Parts of the Stanwood-Bryant Road were closed for more than a day with trees and powerlines down.
Farther north, a mudslide blocked the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Lake Samish for most of the day Saturday, and the U.S.-Canada border crossing at Sumas is inaccessible because of flooding, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.
The storm was followed by rapidly dropping temperatures, allowing ice to form in places Monday morning and causing a handful of accidents.
It all worked out for these two guys and they got themselves a Ford commercial while driving through the water on Ole Larson Rd in Silvana. I told them not to do it yet they decided to and the bird was already in the air. #wawx #snoco #silvana #floodwatch #drone @goingbigger pic.twitter.com/6xQyyaKVIR— SnoCo Living (@snocoliving) February 2, 2020
It’s flooded in Silvana #King5 pic.twitter.com/HHkInbQLRv— Debbie Nield (@debbienield) February 2, 2020
Water is flowing over Marine Drive still https://t.co/c9JOGMAsXn pic.twitter.com/BD1UF4J3oc— Evan Caldwell (@Evan_SCN) February 2, 2020
