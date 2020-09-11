Heavy smoke from wildfires in Oregon and California has reached Western Washington and is expected to linger through the weekend, making for unhealthy air conditions.
Western Washington, including the Stanowod-Camano area, is under an air quality alert through 11 a.m. Monday, according to a Friday alert from the National Weather Service.
The nearest wildfire, the Downey Creek Fire about 17 miles east of Darrington, has grown to more than 1,000 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire in the remote Glacier Peak Wilderness is sending smoke down the Stillaguamish River valley.
Air quality in Snohomish and Skagit counties was "unhealthy for everyone" as of Friday morning, according to the Washington's Air Quality Advisory program. The tool measures fine-particle pollution in the air that poses a health risk.
Everyone, especially sensitive groups, should limit time spent outdoors, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and choose light indoor activities, according to the state Department of Ecology.
Sensitive groups include those with asthma, diabetes, heart and lung diseases, respiratory illnesses and colds, stroke survivors, pregnant women, smokers, those younger than 18 and those older than 65.
Breathing wildfire smoke can cause coughing and wheezing, watery or dry eyes, phlegm, throat and sinus irritation, headaches, shortness of breath, irregular heartbeat and chest pain.
Conditions are expected to worsen during overnight hours.
Air quality is expected to slowly start to improve throughout Western Washington on Sunday, according to the Washington Smoke Blog, a partnership between state, county, federal agencies and tribes.
The Northwest Clean Air Agency has called for an air quality burn ban — which is separate from fire safety burn bans — in Skagit, Island and Whatcom counties to reduce additional smoke throughout the region.
During the ban, recreational fires, including campfires and those in fire pits, and residential and agricultural burning, are prohibited. Home heating within fireplaces and uncertified wood stoves is also banned.
Air quality this morning in now ranging from "Unhealthy" to "Hazardous" across the area. Smoke will likely become thicker tonight into Saturday morning. Take steps to protect your health as smoke can be dangerous for everyone. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/KSy76xGo5i— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 11, 2020
This is the current view from the @space_needle right now.— WA Emergency Management 😷 (@waEMD) September 11, 2020
Stay safe. Be sure to keep doors and windows closed. Check air quality forecasts and monitors at https://t.co/GvdQDaQZbH #wawildfire #wawildfires
Source:https://t.co/KrhAmOJegg pic.twitter.com/sq7B5DcAnP
Short satellite loop showing, smoke, stratus, and a little band of cirrus. Note mount Adams and Mt. Hood barely peeking out of the layers of smoke layer aloft. #wawx Thanks to https://t.co/8MRmgjjkFY for their excellent satellite imagery server. pic.twitter.com/tyEjOOIU8l— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 11, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.