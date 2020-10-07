At least 18 candidates in local contested races for the 2020 General Election will share their views and answer questions from area residents during an online candidate forum from 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Candidates will appear as pairs on screen in the Zoom webinar format. Each will have 3 minutes for an introduction, and then a moderator will ask viewer-submitted questions.
To register for the forum and to submit questions, visit aauwsc.org. The forum is sponsored by the Stanwood-Camano chapter of the American Association of University Women and the Stanwood Camano News.
Candidates will have 1 minute to respond to each question and the opportunity for a closing statement.
Ballots are expected to be mailed Oct. 15.
