Cow at SCC Fair 2019
A girl shows off her cow during the Stanwood Camano Community Fair on Aug. 3 at the Stanwood Camano Fairgrounds. See more photos from the fair at SCnews.com/gallery.

 Evan Caldwell | Stanwood Camano News

Winners of assorted competitions during the 2019 Stanwood Camano Community Fair, held Aug. 2-4, have been announced. They are listed by category and place or award, as submitted.

Costume Contest

Category Winners

Pun Reserve Best Costume, Turkey Burger, Brooklyn Kinney and Kringle; Pun Best Costume, Spindle and Fiber, Bryee Moffit; Best Fully Costumed Reserve Best Costume, Beach Babes, Sarah Nemnich; Best Fully Costumed Best Costume, Baker and Cupcake, Mug and PLoros; Historical Merit Award, Indian, Gracie Aldridge and Buckwheat; Historical Reserve Best Costume, Pirate, Luke Collins and Smoke; Historical Best Costume, Pirate, Jake Collins and Flame; Mythological Best Costume, Witch and Her Butterfly, Joselyn Nemnich and Spunk; Famous People Reserve Best Costume, Bob Ross, Ruthie Florey and Quackson; Famous People Best Costume, Curelladevil, Elisha Nemnich and Spot; Nursery Rhymes and Story Book Characters Reserve Best Costume, Winnie the Pooh, Tallulah Dunlap and Wahoo; Nursery Rhymes and Story Book Characters Best Costume, Thing 1 and Thing 2, Konnor Brower and Bullseye; Jobs and Professions Reserve Best Costume, Hot Dog Salesman, Landon Anderson and Oreo; Jobs and Professions Best Costume, Bee Keeper, Elsie Lamb and Lacy; Fair Theme Reserve Best Costume, Blue Jeans and Country Dreams, McKenna Mullins and Sizzle; Fair Theme Best Costume, Fair Parade, Marie Nemnich and Frisky; Sports Reserve Best Costume, Sheep Yoga, Miranda Hernandez and Skip; Sports Best Costume, Bantam Baseball, Paul Forsyth; Other Best Costume, Hawaiian, Signe Cairus and Raven

Best Overall Costumes

Baker and Cupcake, Mug and PLoros; Turkey Burger, Brooklyn Kinney and Kringle; Beekeeper, Elsie Lamb and Lacy


Agricultural Mechanics  

Best of Show, Stanwood Agricultural Mechanics, Allis Chalmers Model B Tractor; Merit Award, Gideon Ritchey, Bench; Special Award, Victoria Killinger, Bench

Alpaca / Llama  

Alpaca Fitting and Showing

Junior Reserve Champion, Elizabeth Forsyth; Junior Champion, Konnor Brower; Intermediate Reserve Champion, Gracie Florey; Intermediate Champion, Saraiah Donnelson; Senior Reserve Champion, Parker Downing; Senior Champion, Elli Case; Reserve Grand Champion, Ellie Case; Grand Champion, Saraiah Donnelson

Llama Fitting and Showing

Intermediate Champion, Raya Jakobsen; Senior Reserve Champion, Audrey Gundacker; Senior Champion, Parker Downing; Reserve Grand Champion, Raya Jakobsen; Grand Champion, Parker Downing

Combined Overall Fitting and Showing

Grand Champion,Parker Downing

Alpaca Obstacle Course

Junior Reserve Champion, Yeidi Heinz; Junior Champion, Elizabeth Forsyth; Intermediate Reserve Champion, Sydney Wiegand; Intermediate Champion, Saraiah Donnelson; Senior Reserve Champion, Elli Case; Senior Champion, Parker Downing; Reserve Grand Champion, Elli Case; Grand Champion, Parker Downing

Llama Obstacle Course

Reserve Grand Champion, Parker Downing; Grand Champion, Raya Jakobsen

Handler’s Class

Junior Handler’s Reserve Champion, Elizabeth Forsyth, Tallulah Dunlap; Junior Handler’s Champion, Mya Williams; Intermediate Handler’s Reserve Champion, Raya Jakobsen; Intermediate Handler’s Champion, Sydney Wiegand,   Senior Handler’s Reserve Champion, Audrey Gundacker; Senior Handler’s Champion, Elli Case

Educational Exhibits

Outstanding Primary Poster, Elizabeth Forsyth; Outstanding Junior Poster, Konnor Brower; Outstanding Intermediate Poster, Tallulah Dunlap; Senior Outstanding Poster, Elli Case; Best of Show Alpaca Llama Poster, Elli Case

Beef  

Fitting and Showing

Novice Junior Reserve Champion, Bjorn Small; Novice Junior Champion, Daphne Ryner; Novice Senior Reserve Champion, Karli Whetham; Novice Senior Champion, Dylan Carpenter; Junior Champion, DJ Revenig; Senior Reserve Champion, Devyn Peek; Senior Champion, Sarah Bertapelle; Reserve Grand Champion, Sarah Bertapelle; Grand Champion, Dylan Carpenter;

Beef Type

Angus Calf Champion, Sarah Bertapelle; Angus Junior Champion, Bjorn Small; Angus Reserve Champion, Sarah Bertapelle; Angus Champion, Bjorn Small; Hereford Calf Champion, Haley Mullins; Hereford Junior Reserve Champion, Aleigh Davis; Hereford Junior Champion, Devyn Peek; Hereford Reserve Champion, Aleigh Davis; Hereford Champion, Devyn Peek; Beef x Beef Cross Calf Champion, Devyn Peek; Beef x Beef Cross Champion, Devyn Peek; Beef x Dairy Cross Junior Champion, Simon Fuentes; Beef x Dairy Cross Champion, Simon Fuentes; Breeding Stock Reserve Grand Champion, Bjorn Small;  Breeding Stock Grand Champion, Devyn Peek; Feeder Steer Champion, DJ Revenig; Market Steer Reserve Champion, Hannah Petersen; Market Steer Champion, Ryan Anderson; Market Animal Reserve Grand Champion, Hannah Petersen; Market Animal Grand Champion, Ryan Anderson; Champion Cow/Calf Pair, Reese Land; Honorable Mention, Jacob Anderson

Educational Exhibits

Outstanding Primary Poster, Bjorn Small; Outstanding Junior Poster, DJ Revenig; Outstanding Senior Poster, Ryan Anderson; Best of Show Beef Poster, Ryan Anderson 

Cavy  

Fitting and Showing

Primary Champion, Elizah Kreutzer; Junior Novice Reserve Champion, Junior Bosecker; Junior Novice Champion, Auroaru Bosecker; Intermediate Novice Champion, Landon Anderson; Senior Novice Champion, Kiki Ruijanach; Novice Reserve Grand Champion, Auroaru Bosecker; Novice Grand Champion, Landon Anderson; Intermediate Champion, Abby Sue Kreutzer; Senior Reserve Champion, Haley Smith; Senior Champion, Aryanna Police; Reserve Grand Champion, Haley Smith; Grand Champion, Aryanna Police

Cavy Type

Abyssinian Best Opposite of Breed, Aryana Police; Abyssinian Best of Breed, Aryana Police; American Best Opposite of Breed, Aryana Police; American Best of Breed, Aryana Police; American Satin Best Opposite of Breed, Haley Smith; American Satin Best of Breed, Haley Smith; Peruvian Best of Breed, Aryana Police; Teddy Best Opposite of Breed, Elizah Kreutzer; Teddy Best of Breed, Aryana Police; White Crested Best of Breed, Aryana Police; Coronet Best Opposite of Breed, Kiki Ruijancich; Coronet Best of Breed, Abby Sue Kreutzer; Crossbred Best of Breed, Aryana Police; Reserve Grand Champion Cavy, Aryana Police; Grand Champion Cavy, Aryana Police

Educational Exhibits

Outstanding Junior Poster, Auroaru Bosecker; Outstanding Intermediate Poster, Landon Anderson; Outstanding Senior Poster, Aryana Police; Best of Show Cavy Poster, Aryana Police

 

Dairy Cow  

Fitting and Showing

Primary Champion, Emma Kennedy; Novice Reserve Champion, Junior Bosecker; Novice Champion, Adeline Dams; Junior Reserve Champion, Torunn Stangeland; Junior Champion, Phoebe Fuentes; Intermediate Reserve Champion, Signe Cairus; Intermediate Champion, Everett Fuentes; Senior Reserve Champion, Jordan Lynn; Senior Champion, Cole Tveter; Overall Honorable Mention, Everett Fuentes; Reserve Grand Champion, Jordan Lynn; Grand Champion, Cole Tveter

Dairy Type

Ayrshire Junior Reserve Champion, Junior Bosecker; Ayrshire Junior Champion, Everett Fuentes; Ayrshire Champion, Everett Fuentes; Brown Swiss Junior Champion, Kjersten Larm; Brown Swiss Champion, Kjersten Larm; Guernsey Junior Champion, Auroaru Bosecker; Guernsey Champion, Auroaru Bosecker; Holstein Junior Reserve Champion, Jordan Lynn; Holstein Junior Champion, Cole Tveter; Holstein Reserve Champion, Jordan Lynn; Holstein Champion, Cole Tveter; Jersey Junior Reserve Champion, Phoebe Fuentes; Jersey Junior Champion, Adeline Dams; Jersey Reserve Champion, Phoebe Fuentes; Jersey Champion, Adeline Dams; Junior Reserve Grand Champion, Adeline Dams; Junior Grand Champion, Cole Tveter; Supreme Reserve Grand Champion, Adeline Dams; Supreme Grand Champion, Cole Tveter

Educational Exhibits

Outstanding Primary Poster, Emma Kennedy; Outstanding Junior Poster, Torunn Stangeland; Outstanding Intermediate Poster, Everett Fuentes; Outstanding Senior Poster, Trinity Larm; Best of Show Dairy Poster, Torunn Stangeland

Dairy Awards

Dairy Outstanding Exhibitor, Signe Cairus; Stick With It Award, Trinity Larm; Golden Pitchfork, Noll Carpenter

 

Dog 

Fitting and Showing

Primary Champion, Kassandra Soternou; Primary Reserve Champion, Katerine Soternou

 

FFA Livestock Judging Competition

Top Teams

1st Place Team, Stanwood, 821; 2nd Place Team, Arlington, 787; 3rd Place Team, Snohomish, 499; 4th Place Team, Sedro Woolley, 253; 5th Place Team, Glacier Peak 238

Top Individuals

1st Place Individual, Hannah Petersen, Stanwood, 281; 2nd Place Individual, Ryan Anderson, Stanwood, 273; 3rd Place Individual, Cole Tveter, Stanwood, 267; 4th Place Individual, Ryan Norwick, Arlington, 263; 5th Place Individual, Hayley Mullen, Arlington, 262; 6th Place Individual,, Anders F., Arlington, 262; 7th Place Individual, Kate Wilson, Arlington, 256; 8th Place Individual, Melody Wicks, Stanwood, 254; 9th Place Individual, Julia Layland, Sedro Woolley, 253; 10th Place Individual, Brooke Williams, Snohomish, 251

 

Goat, Dairy

Fitting and Showing

Tiny Tot Reserve Champion, Liberty Strovas; Tiny Tot Champion, Juliana Long; Primary Reserve Champion, Boyce Aldridge; Primary Champion, Emily Long; Novice Champion, Gracie Aldridge; Junior Reserve Champion, Audrey Strovas; Junior Champion, Andrew Long; Intermediate Reserve Champion, Kyler Strovas; Intermediate Champion, Jackson Mitchell; Senior Reserve Champion, Elianna Mielbrecht; Senior Champion, Kayla Boyd; Reserve Grand Champion, Elianna Mielbrecht; Grand Champion, Kayla Boyd

Dairy Goat Type

Alpine Junior Champion, Jackson Mitchell with Gooseberry; Alpine Senior Reserve Champion, Jackson Mitchell with Tulip; Alpine Senior Champion, Jackson; Nigerian Dwarf Junior Reserve Champion, Liberty Strovas with Wonder; Nigerian Dwarf Junior Champion, Elianna Mielbrecht with Rein; Nigerian Dwarf Senior Reserve Champion, Elianna Mielbrecht with Mary; Nigerian Dwarf Senior Champion, Elianna Mielbrecht with Rein, Nubian Junior Champion, Caleb Strovas with Song Breeze; Nubian Senior Champion, Fiona Walker with Prairie Dawn; Oberhasli Junior Champion, Audrey Strovas with Hallelujah; Oberhasli Senior Champion, Chloe Graham with Lavander; Saanen Junior Champion, Kayla Boyd with Marvel; Saanen Senior Reserve Champion, Kyler Strovas with Promise; Saanen Senior Champion, Kayla Boyd with Gabby; Crossbred Junior Champion, Connor Sadler with Primrose; Pet Champion Over 6 Months, Gracie Aldridge with Buckwheat; Junior Reserve Grand Champion Doe, Caleb Strovas with Song Breeze; Junior Grand Champion Doe, Audrey Strovas with Halleluyah; Senior Reserve Grand Champion Doe, Fiona Walker with Prairie Dawn; Senior Grand Champion Doe, Elianna Mielbrecht with Mary; Dam and Daughter Champion, Jackson Mitchell with Gooseberry and Kit

Goat Judging

Grand Champion, Elianna Mielbrecht; Reserve Grand Champion, Chloe Graham

Educational Exhibits

Outstanding Primary Poster, Emily Long; Outstanding Junior Poster, Andrew Long; Outstanding Intermediate Poster, Kyler Strovas; Outstanding Senior Poster, Elianna Mielbrecht; Best of Show Dairy Goat Poster, Elianna Mielbrecht

 

Goat,  Fiber

Fitting and Showing

Novice Champion, Alyssa Peterson; Junior Champion, Emmalynn Sadler; Intermediate Champion, Abaigeal Brower; Senior Champion, Connor Sadler; Grand Champion, Connor Sadler

Educational Exhibits

Outstanding Primary Poster, Alyssa Peterson; Outstanding Junior Poster, Emmalynn Sadler; Outstanding Intermediate Poster, Abaigeal Brower; Outstanding Senior Poster, Connor Sadler; Best of Show Fiber Goat Poster, (name not available)

 

Goat, Pygmy and Meat Goat  

Fitting and Showing

Tiny Tot Champion, Russell Bloedel; Primary Champion, Emma Bloedel; Novice Reserve Champion, Kjell Almli; Novice Champion, Ryder Aldridge; Junior Reserve Champion, Jamie Dalke; Junior Champion, Jaelynn VanValkenburg; Intermediate Reserve Champion, Caden Hooper; Intermediate Champion, Allison Bloedel; Senior Reserve Champion, Aspen Vanderlaan; Senior Champion, Dylan Carpenter; Reserve Grand Champion, Allison Bloedel; Grand Champion, Dylan Carpenter

Pygmy Goat Type

Junior Reserve Champion Doe, Braidyn Larsen; Junior Champion Doe, Katie Farlow; Senior Champion Doe, Braidyn Larsen; Reserve Champion Doe, Braidyn Larsen; Champion Doe, Katie Farlow; Senior Reserve Champion Wether, Katie Farlow; Senior Champion Wether, Katie Farlow; Reserve Champion Wether, Katie Farlow; Champion Wether, Katie Farlow; Dam and Daughter Champion Dam, Helena Almli; Dam and Daughter Champion Daughter, Helena Almli; Old Goat Award, Jamie Dalke

Meat Goat Type

Junior Reserve Champion Doe, Dylan Carpenter; Junior Champion Doe, Jaelynn ValValkenburg; Senior Reserve Champion Doe, Aspen Vanderlaan; Senior Champion Doe, Helena Almli; Reserve Champion Doe, Dylan Carpenter; Champion Doe, Jaelynn ValValkenburg; Junior Reserve Champion Wether, Ryder Aldridge; Junior Champion Wether, Jaelynn VanValkenburg; Reserve Champion Wether, Ryder Aldridge; Champion Wether, Jaelynn VanValkenburg;

Educational Exhibits

Outstanding Primary Poster, Emma Bloedel; Outstanding Junior Poster, Jaelynn VanValkenburg; Outstanding Intermediate Poster, Braidyn Larsen; Outstanding Senior Poster, Dylan Carpenter; Best of Show Pygmy/Meat Goat Poster, Jaelynn VanValkenburg

 

Horse Show  

1st Place Fitting and Showing, Walk Trot, Emily Thomas; 1st Place Fitting and Showing, Novice, Sydnee Schuerman; 1st Place Fitting and Showing, 13 and Under, Ryann Mitchell; 1st Place Fitting and Showing, 14-18, Haley Fryrear; 1st Place Fitting and Showing, 19 and Over, Gracie Ryker; 1st Place Halter, Stock Type, Gracie Ryker; 1st Place Halter, Arabian, Mikayla McKinley; 1st Place Halter, Hunter Type, Sydney Coover; 1st Place Halter, Other Types, Haley Fryrear; 1st Place English Equitation, Walk Trot, Adeline Warner; 1st Place English Equitation, Novice, Mikayla Louis; 1st Place English Equitation, 13 and Under, Ryann Mitchell; 1st Place English Equitation, 14-18, Abigail Danielson; 1st Place English Equitation, 19 and Over, Alexa Schmidt; 1st Place English Pleasure, Walk Trot, Adeline Warner; 1st Place English Pleasure, Novice, Sydness Schuerman; 1st Place English Pleasure, 13 and Under, Maya Hughes; 1st Place English Pleasure, 14-18, Hannah Redford; 1st Place English Pleasure, 19 and Over, Alexa Schmidt; 1st Place Bareback Equitation, Walk Trot, Adeline Dams; 1st Place Bareback Equitation, Novice, Dakota Kent, 1st Place Bareback Equitation, 13 and Under, Maya Hughes,  1st Place Bareback Equitation, 14-18, Haley Fryrear; 1st Place Bareback Equitation, 19 and Over, Gracie Ryker; 1st Place Western Equitation, Walk Trot, Annett Simchick; 1st Place Western Equitation, Novice, Mikayla Louis; 1st Place Western Equitation, 13 and Under, Maya Hughes; 1st Place Western Equitation, 14-18, Haley Fryrear; 1st Place Western Equitation, 19 and Over, Madison Schimpf; 1st Place Western Pleasure, Novice, Dakota Kent; 1st Place Parent Leadline, Devan Berg and Dakota Kent; 1st Place Matched Pairs, Aretta Rowe and Billi Startzman; 1st Place Parent Equitation, Billi Startzman

 

Pigeon  

Educational Exhibits

Aryana Police, Champion Poster

Poultry  

Fitting and Showing Classes

Junior Reserve Champion, Maia Donnelson; Junior Champion, Paul Forsyth; Intermediate Reserve Champion, Ella Dormier; Intermediate Champion, Eli Kitchen; Senior Reserve Champion, Jon Winter; Senior Champion, Chloe Burns; Reserve Grand Champion, Eli Kitchen; Grand Champion, Chloe Burns

Poultry Type Classes

Reserve Grand Champion, Brooklyn Kinney; Grand Champion, Piper Ipsen

Educational Exhibits

Junior Reserve Champion, Maia Donnelson; Junior Champion, Phoebe Fuentes; Intermediate Reserve Champion, Ruthie Florey; Intermediate Champion, Piper Ipsen; Senior Reserve Champion, Willow Cook; Senior Champion, Aryana Police; Champion Poster, Piper Ipsen

Rabbit  

Fitting and Showing

Tiny Tot Champion, Zoey French; Primary Reserve Champion, Sadie Barr; Primary Champing, Sterling Coggins; Junior Reserve Champion, Lena Coggins; Junior Champion, Hailey Barr; Intermediate Reserve Champion, Matthew Mendez; Intermediate Champion, Violet Wiederspohn; Senior Reserve Champion, Morgan Bradley; Senior Champion, Aryana Police; Reserve Grand Champion, Violet Wiederspohn; Grand Champion, Aryana Police

Rabbit Type

Best of Breed, Netherland Dwarf, Jordan Lynn; Best Opposite Sex of Breed, Holland Lop, Jordan Lynn; Best of Breed, Holland Lop, Kayla Mullins; Best of Breed, Polish, Sadie Barr; Best of Breed, Mini Satin, Morgan Bradley; Best of Breed, Flemish Giant, Gianna Hammer; Best of Breed, Tan, Gianna Hammer; Best of Breed, Rex, Hailey Barr; Best Opposite Sex of Breed, New Zealand, McKenna Mullins; Best of Breed, New Zealand, Sienna Mullins; Best of Breed, Palomino, Morgan Bradley; Best of Breed,  Brittania Petite, Gianna Hammer; Best Opposite Sex of Breed, Dutch, Sophia Revenig; Best of Breed, Dutch, Declan Coggins; Best Opposite Sex of Breed, Havana, Morgan Bradley; Best of Breed, Havana, Morgan Bradley; Best of Breed, Harlequin, Lena Coggins; Best of Breed, Jersey Wooley, Gianna Hammer; Best of Breed Himilayan, Gianna Hammer; Best Opposite Sex of Breed, Dwarf Hotot, Zoey French; Best of Breed, Dwarf Hotot, Arianna French; Best of Breed, Florida White, Morgan Bradley; Merit in Show Rabbit, Morgan Bradley; Reserve in Show Rabbit, Morgan Bradley; Best in Show Rabbit, Jordan Lynn

Educational Exhibits

Outstanding Primary Poster, Declan Coggins; Outstanding Junior Poster, Kayla Mullins; Outstanding Intermediate Poster, Evan Wiederspohn; Outstanding Senior Poster, Sienna Mullins; Best of Show Rabbit Poster, Sienna Mullins

Sheep  

Fitting and Showing

Tiny Tot Champions, Jasper Kitchen, Mina Lamborn, Elisha Nemnich, Joseyln Nemnich; Primary Champion, Peyton Cummings; Novice Reserve Champion, Lindsey Kramme; Novice Champion, Anders Ferrel; Junior Reserve Champion, Cage Lamborn; Junior Champion, Kayla Mullins; Intermediate Reserve Champion, Sarah Nemnich; Intermediate Champion, Jesse Siemer; Senior Reserve Champion, Hannah Petersen; Senior Champion, Melody Wicks; Reserve Grand Champion, Hannah Petersen; Grand Champion, Melody Wicks

Sheep Type

Dorset Reserve Champion, Sarah Nemnich; Dorset Champion, Sienna Mullins; Hampshire Reserve Champion, Kaydence Huss; Hampshire Champion, Peyton Cummings; Suffolk Champion, Jaime Frank; Crossbred Reserve Champion, Peyton Cummings; Crossbred Champion, Kaydence Huss; Scottish Highland Blackface Champion, Hannah Petersen; Meat Breeds Reserve Grand Champion, Kaydence Huss; Meat Breeds Grand Champion, Peyton Cummings; Wool Wether Reserve Champion, Eli Kitchen; Wool Wether Champion, Jesse Siemer; Natural Color Wool Breeds Champion, Eli Kitchen; Wool Breeds Grand Champion, Eli Kitchen; Market Lamb Reserve Grand Champion, Melody Wicks; Market Lamb Grand Champion, Danaka VanSlageren

Educational Exhibits

Outstanding Tiny Tot Poster, Mina Lamborn; Outstanding Primary Poster, Peyton Cummings; Outstanding Junior Poster, Kayla Mullins; Outstanding Intermediate Poster, McKenna Mullins; Outstanding Intermediate Educational Display, Signe Cairus; Outstanding Senior Poster, Melody Wicks; Best of Show Sheep Poster, Kayla Mullins; Best of Show Sheep Educational Display, Signe Cairus

Lads and Ladies Lead

Ladies Lead Champion, Kaydence Huss; Lads Lead Champion, Anders Norwick

Swine  

Fitting and Showing

Tiny Tot Champions, Jaxson Caulfield, Spencer Caulfield, Makena Kombol; Primary Champions, Declan Coggins, Sterling Coggins, Braden Hill, Susan Morrison, Sophia Revenig, Samantha Traynor, Bently Wiederspohn; Novice Reserve Champion, Cayden Steele; Novice Champion, Violet Wiederspohn; Junior Reserve Champion, Madilyn Morrison; Junior Champion, Luke Main; Intermediate Reserve Champion, Hayden Main; Intermediate Champion, Evan Wiederspohn; Senior Reserve Champion, Sarah Bertapelle; Senior Champion, Braden Kjelland; Reserve Grand Champion, Hayden Main; Grand Champion, Evan Wiederspohn

Swine Type

Duroc Champion, Evan Wiederspohn; Berkshire Champion, Samantha Traynor; Yorkshire Champion, Sarah Bertapelle; Tamworth Champion, Cayden Steele; Crossbred Reserve Champion, Bently Wiederspohn; Crossbred Champion, Violet Wiederspohn; Breeding Animal Reserve Grand Champion, Samantha Traynor; Breeding Animal Grand Champion, Samantha Traynor; Feeder Pig Reserve Champion, Samantha Traynor; Feeder Pig Champion, Luke Main; Market Hog Reserve Champion, Evan Wiederspohn; Market Hog Champion, Sterling Coggins; Market Animal Reserve Grand Champion, Luke Main; Market Animal Grand Champion, Sterling Coggins

Educational Exhibits

Outstanding Primary Poster, Samantha Traynor; Outstanding Junior Poster, Emmett Kitchen; Outstanding Intermediate Poster, Raya Jakonsen; Outstanding Senior Poster, Teaghen Eddy; Best of Show Swine Poster, Samantha Traynor; Best of Show Swine Educational Display, Raya Jakobsen

Swine Special Awards

Swine Bowl

Special Award, Samantha Traynor; Merit Award, Braden Kjelland; Swine Bowl Reserve Champion, Madilyn Morrison; Swine Bowl Champion, Jonathan Dalke

Herdsmanship

Star Awards, Violet Wiederspohn, DJ  Revenig

Barn Parent, Toni Getchell

Almost Over the Hill Reserve Champion, Alishia Hanson; Almost Over the Hill Champion, Nic Kjelland

Top Piggy Award, Teaghen Eddy

Outstanding Exhibitor, Sarah Bertapelle

Waterfowl  

Fitting and Showing Classes

Intermediate Champion, Ruthie Florey; Senior Champion, Jon Winter; Reserve Grand Champion, Ruthie Florey; Grand Champion, Jon Winter

Waterfowl Type Classes

Reserve Grand Champion, Willow Cook; Grand Champion, Elsie Lamb

Educational Exhibits

Champion Waterfowl Poster, Elise Lamb

Youth Classes

Youth Crafts  

Special Award, Sterling Coggins; Special Award, Roman Meyers; Special Award, Shawna Hansen; Special Award, Katelin Hannum; Special Award, Derek Sigman; Special Award, Dakota Kent; Merit Award, James McKinney; Merit Award, Keain Kelley; Merit Award, Casey Schmidt; Merit Award, Morgan Bradley; Merit Award, Guinevere James; Merit Award, Joseph Romano; Best of Show, Landon Anderson; Best of Show, Ivan Lindauer; Best of Show, Lena Coggins; Best of Show, Collin Sanders; Best of Show, Kimber Jansma; Trophy, James McKinney; Trophy, Violet Wiedersphon; Trophy, Kimber Jansma

Youth Crops  

Merit Award, Ashley Stulc; Best of Show, Samantha Wilson; Trophy (Wheat), Simon Fuentes

Youth Demonstrations  

2nd Place Team, Ruthie Florey, Mya Williams; 1st Place Team, Grace Florey, Tallulah Dunlap; Senior Reserve Champion, Aryana Police; Senior Champion, Aleena Wiegand; Intermediate Reserve Champion, Sydney Wiegand; Intermediate Champion, Raya Jakobsen; Junior Reserve Champion, Paul Forsyth; Junior Champion, Lena Coggins; Judges Choice, Raya Jakobsen, Tristen Wagner

Youth Domestic Arts  

Special Award, Lorelei Sanders; Sewing Special Award, Madison Cowley; Merit Award, Emmalynn Sadler; Special Award and Trophy – Junior, Avery Walters; Best of Show and Trophy – Intermediate, Sarah Goshorn; Best of Show and Merit Award and Trophy – Senior, Cara Harris

Youth Eggs  

Special Award, Emma Bloedel; Merit Award, Silas Slagg; Best of Show, Emmalynn Sadler; Trophy, Samantha Traynor

Youth Flowers  

Special Award, Katelin Hannum; Special Award, Ana Danci; Special Award, Evan Wiederspohn; Merit Award, Katelin Hannum; Merit Award, Roman Meyers; Merit Award, Leah Hannum; Merit Award, Kate Maricich; Merit Award, Rylie Hansen; Merit Award, Lorelie Sanders; Best of Show, Eli Kitchen; Best of Show, Zoe Vanderpool; Best of Show, Daisy Hamellen; Best of Show, Kaleb Morris; Trophy, Lexi Lampers; Trophy, Kaleb Morris; Trophy, Anne Laun

Youth Foods  

Baking Special Award, Maisen Warren; Baking Special Award, Harris Rosenberg; Baking Special Award, Freddie Schmitt; Baking Special Award, Austin Bulenhagui; Baking Special Award, Violet Wiederspohn; Baking Special Award, Guinevere James; Baking Special Award, Kyler Burke; Baking Merit Award, Megan Stulc; Baking Merit Award, Brinley Hodge; Baking Merit Award,  Lilly Schmitt; Baking Merit Award,  Claire Maricich; Baking Merit Award,  Karina Lervick; Baking Best of Show,  Emaleigh Pierce; Baking Best of Show, Tristen Wagner; Baking Best of Show, Cara Harris; Baking Best of Show, Lexi Lampers; Baking Trophy, William Kalloch; Baking Trophy, Rylie Hansen

Youth Food Preservation  

Special Award, Josie Terpening; Merit Award, Youth Pickles, Rachel Oppegaard; Best of Show, Youth Pickles, Cara Harris; Trophy, Youth Preservation, Rachel Oppegaard

Youth Produce  

Special Award, Morgan Bradley; Special Award, Cara Harris; Merit Award, Ashley Stulc; Merit Award, Ranfor Hamellen; Merit Award, Blueberries, Everett Fuentes; Merit Award, Red Onions, Leah Hannum; Best of Show, Herb Garden, Simon Fuentes; Best of Show, Grapes, Guinevere James; Best of Show, Garlic, Delilah Vanderpool; Trophy, Cabbage, Kimber Jansma

Adult Classes

Adult Art 

Special Award, Acrylic, Sally Burt; Special Award, Acrylic, Rosie Dawson; Special Award, Acrylic, Willow Cook; Special Award, Acrylic, Arianna Kemis; Special Award, Acrylic, Cheryl Angeles; Special Award, Watercolor Pen, Amy Schroepfer; Special Award, Watercolor, Stephanie Anderson; Merit Award, Acrylic, Willow Cook; Merit, Watercolor, Sally Burt; Merit Award, Drawing, Willow Cook; Best of Show, Drawing, Monica Cook; Best of Show, Mixed Media, Emily Fontes; Best of Show, Watercolor, Margo Hayden; Best of Show, Oil/Acrylic, Barbara Vibbet; Best of Show, Pastel, Jacqueline Brown

Adult Baking 

Special Award, Theresa Rose; Special Award, Shirley Swanson; Special Award, Yvonne Laun; Special Award, Shirley Swanson; Special Award, Kathryn Major; Merit Award, Jules Paules; Merit Award, Karen Camp; Best of Show, Christina VanWagnen; Chocolate Award, Martha Brechlin; Scandinavian Award, Jennifer Woods

 

Adult Crafts 

Special Award, Rosie Dawson; Special Award, Paul Fanning; Special Award, Stefanie Anderson; Special Award, Karrol Bruso; Merit Award, William Rawls; Merit Award, Jacqueline Brown; Merit Award, Kristin, Wregglesworth; Best of Show, William Rawls; Best of Show, Austin Bougie

Adult Domestic Arts 

Quilts - Merit Award, Lynn Wilson; Merit Award, Karrol Busso; Merit Award, Karin Ranier; Merit Award, Diann Mize; Sewing – Merit Award, Karen Hoel; Merit Award, Marcella Bergerson; Merit Award, Shannon Stulc; Merit Award, Jackie Wilkie; Best of Show, Karrol Bruso; Best of Show, Marcella Bergerson

 

Adult Flowers 

Special Award, Stanwood Fair, Marlene Schuster; Merit Award, Phil Snider; Merit Award, Cassie Blue; Best of Show, Single Flower, Linda Herold; Best of Show, Floral Arrangement, Nancy Hansen

 

Adult Food Preservation 

Special Award, Dehydrated Meyer Lemons, Shannon Kiesecker; Merit Award, Oregano/Cranberry Vinegar, Jenny Terpening; Merit Award, Brownie Mix, Kiramie Terpening; Merit Award, Pickled Asparagus, Susan Cole; Best of Show, Pickled Veggies, Catherine Cloud

 

Adult Photography 

Special Award, Barb McDugle; Special Award, Barb McDugle; Special Award, David Hallman; Special Award, Megan Fisher; Special Award, Karalu Bradley; Merit Award, David Hallman; Merit Award, Bob Lloyd; Merit Award, Bob Lloyd; Best of Show, Jeffrey Stulc

Adult Produce 

Special Award, Quince, Bonnie Logen; Special Award, Walnuts, Maggie VanVeen; Special Award, Eggs, Colleen Okamura; Special Award, Eggs, Shannon Kiesecker; Special Award, Eggs, Maggie Van Veen; Merit Award, Red Cabbage, Dawna Schatz; Merit Award, Green Beans, Cheri Danner; Merit Award, Tomatoes, Maggie VanVeen; Merit Award, Pink Pearl Apples, Bonnie Logen; Merit Award, Pears, Bonnie Logen; Merit Award, Fruit Bowl, Mary Fuentes; Best of Show, Red Lettuce, Richard Raport

