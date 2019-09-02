Winners of assorted competitions during the 2019 Stanwood Camano Community Fair, held Aug. 2-4, have been announced. They are listed by category and place or award, as submitted.
Costume Contest
Category Winners
Pun Reserve Best Costume, Turkey Burger, Brooklyn Kinney and Kringle; Pun Best Costume, Spindle and Fiber, Bryee Moffit; Best Fully Costumed Reserve Best Costume, Beach Babes, Sarah Nemnich; Best Fully Costumed Best Costume, Baker and Cupcake, Mug and PLoros; Historical Merit Award, Indian, Gracie Aldridge and Buckwheat; Historical Reserve Best Costume, Pirate, Luke Collins and Smoke; Historical Best Costume, Pirate, Jake Collins and Flame; Mythological Best Costume, Witch and Her Butterfly, Joselyn Nemnich and Spunk; Famous People Reserve Best Costume, Bob Ross, Ruthie Florey and Quackson; Famous People Best Costume, Curelladevil, Elisha Nemnich and Spot; Nursery Rhymes and Story Book Characters Reserve Best Costume, Winnie the Pooh, Tallulah Dunlap and Wahoo; Nursery Rhymes and Story Book Characters Best Costume, Thing 1 and Thing 2, Konnor Brower and Bullseye; Jobs and Professions Reserve Best Costume, Hot Dog Salesman, Landon Anderson and Oreo; Jobs and Professions Best Costume, Bee Keeper, Elsie Lamb and Lacy; Fair Theme Reserve Best Costume, Blue Jeans and Country Dreams, McKenna Mullins and Sizzle; Fair Theme Best Costume, Fair Parade, Marie Nemnich and Frisky; Sports Reserve Best Costume, Sheep Yoga, Miranda Hernandez and Skip; Sports Best Costume, Bantam Baseball, Paul Forsyth; Other Best Costume, Hawaiian, Signe Cairus and Raven
Best Overall Costumes
Baker and Cupcake, Mug and PLoros; Turkey Burger, Brooklyn Kinney and Kringle; Beekeeper, Elsie Lamb and Lacy
Agricultural Mechanics
Best of Show, Stanwood Agricultural Mechanics, Allis Chalmers Model B Tractor; Merit Award, Gideon Ritchey, Bench; Special Award, Victoria Killinger, Bench
Alpaca / Llama
Alpaca Fitting and Showing
Junior Reserve Champion, Elizabeth Forsyth; Junior Champion, Konnor Brower; Intermediate Reserve Champion, Gracie Florey; Intermediate Champion, Saraiah Donnelson; Senior Reserve Champion, Parker Downing; Senior Champion, Elli Case; Reserve Grand Champion, Ellie Case; Grand Champion, Saraiah Donnelson
Llama Fitting and Showing
Intermediate Champion, Raya Jakobsen; Senior Reserve Champion, Audrey Gundacker; Senior Champion, Parker Downing; Reserve Grand Champion, Raya Jakobsen; Grand Champion, Parker Downing
Combined Overall Fitting and Showing
Grand Champion,Parker Downing
Alpaca Obstacle Course
Junior Reserve Champion, Yeidi Heinz; Junior Champion, Elizabeth Forsyth; Intermediate Reserve Champion, Sydney Wiegand; Intermediate Champion, Saraiah Donnelson; Senior Reserve Champion, Elli Case; Senior Champion, Parker Downing; Reserve Grand Champion, Elli Case; Grand Champion, Parker Downing
Llama Obstacle Course
Reserve Grand Champion, Parker Downing; Grand Champion, Raya Jakobsen
Handler’s Class
Junior Handler’s Reserve Champion, Elizabeth Forsyth, Tallulah Dunlap; Junior Handler’s Champion, Mya Williams; Intermediate Handler’s Reserve Champion, Raya Jakobsen; Intermediate Handler’s Champion, Sydney Wiegand, Senior Handler’s Reserve Champion, Audrey Gundacker; Senior Handler’s Champion, Elli Case
Educational Exhibits
Outstanding Primary Poster, Elizabeth Forsyth; Outstanding Junior Poster, Konnor Brower; Outstanding Intermediate Poster, Tallulah Dunlap; Senior Outstanding Poster, Elli Case; Best of Show Alpaca Llama Poster, Elli Case
Beef
Fitting and Showing
Novice Junior Reserve Champion, Bjorn Small; Novice Junior Champion, Daphne Ryner; Novice Senior Reserve Champion, Karli Whetham; Novice Senior Champion, Dylan Carpenter; Junior Champion, DJ Revenig; Senior Reserve Champion, Devyn Peek; Senior Champion, Sarah Bertapelle; Reserve Grand Champion, Sarah Bertapelle; Grand Champion, Dylan Carpenter;
Beef Type
Angus Calf Champion, Sarah Bertapelle; Angus Junior Champion, Bjorn Small; Angus Reserve Champion, Sarah Bertapelle; Angus Champion, Bjorn Small; Hereford Calf Champion, Haley Mullins; Hereford Junior Reserve Champion, Aleigh Davis; Hereford Junior Champion, Devyn Peek; Hereford Reserve Champion, Aleigh Davis; Hereford Champion, Devyn Peek; Beef x Beef Cross Calf Champion, Devyn Peek; Beef x Beef Cross Champion, Devyn Peek; Beef x Dairy Cross Junior Champion, Simon Fuentes; Beef x Dairy Cross Champion, Simon Fuentes; Breeding Stock Reserve Grand Champion, Bjorn Small; Breeding Stock Grand Champion, Devyn Peek; Feeder Steer Champion, DJ Revenig; Market Steer Reserve Champion, Hannah Petersen; Market Steer Champion, Ryan Anderson; Market Animal Reserve Grand Champion, Hannah Petersen; Market Animal Grand Champion, Ryan Anderson; Champion Cow/Calf Pair, Reese Land; Honorable Mention, Jacob Anderson
Educational Exhibits
Outstanding Primary Poster, Bjorn Small; Outstanding Junior Poster, DJ Revenig; Outstanding Senior Poster, Ryan Anderson; Best of Show Beef Poster, Ryan Anderson
Cavy
Fitting and Showing
Primary Champion, Elizah Kreutzer; Junior Novice Reserve Champion, Junior Bosecker; Junior Novice Champion, Auroaru Bosecker; Intermediate Novice Champion, Landon Anderson; Senior Novice Champion, Kiki Ruijanach; Novice Reserve Grand Champion, Auroaru Bosecker; Novice Grand Champion, Landon Anderson; Intermediate Champion, Abby Sue Kreutzer; Senior Reserve Champion, Haley Smith; Senior Champion, Aryanna Police; Reserve Grand Champion, Haley Smith; Grand Champion, Aryanna Police
Cavy Type
Abyssinian Best Opposite of Breed, Aryana Police; Abyssinian Best of Breed, Aryana Police; American Best Opposite of Breed, Aryana Police; American Best of Breed, Aryana Police; American Satin Best Opposite of Breed, Haley Smith; American Satin Best of Breed, Haley Smith; Peruvian Best of Breed, Aryana Police; Teddy Best Opposite of Breed, Elizah Kreutzer; Teddy Best of Breed, Aryana Police; White Crested Best of Breed, Aryana Police; Coronet Best Opposite of Breed, Kiki Ruijancich; Coronet Best of Breed, Abby Sue Kreutzer; Crossbred Best of Breed, Aryana Police; Reserve Grand Champion Cavy, Aryana Police; Grand Champion Cavy, Aryana Police
Educational Exhibits
Outstanding Junior Poster, Auroaru Bosecker; Outstanding Intermediate Poster, Landon Anderson; Outstanding Senior Poster, Aryana Police; Best of Show Cavy Poster, Aryana Police
Dairy Cow
Fitting and Showing
Primary Champion, Emma Kennedy; Novice Reserve Champion, Junior Bosecker; Novice Champion, Adeline Dams; Junior Reserve Champion, Torunn Stangeland; Junior Champion, Phoebe Fuentes; Intermediate Reserve Champion, Signe Cairus; Intermediate Champion, Everett Fuentes; Senior Reserve Champion, Jordan Lynn; Senior Champion, Cole Tveter; Overall Honorable Mention, Everett Fuentes; Reserve Grand Champion, Jordan Lynn; Grand Champion, Cole Tveter
Dairy Type
Ayrshire Junior Reserve Champion, Junior Bosecker; Ayrshire Junior Champion, Everett Fuentes; Ayrshire Champion, Everett Fuentes; Brown Swiss Junior Champion, Kjersten Larm; Brown Swiss Champion, Kjersten Larm; Guernsey Junior Champion, Auroaru Bosecker; Guernsey Champion, Auroaru Bosecker; Holstein Junior Reserve Champion, Jordan Lynn; Holstein Junior Champion, Cole Tveter; Holstein Reserve Champion, Jordan Lynn; Holstein Champion, Cole Tveter; Jersey Junior Reserve Champion, Phoebe Fuentes; Jersey Junior Champion, Adeline Dams; Jersey Reserve Champion, Phoebe Fuentes; Jersey Champion, Adeline Dams; Junior Reserve Grand Champion, Adeline Dams; Junior Grand Champion, Cole Tveter; Supreme Reserve Grand Champion, Adeline Dams; Supreme Grand Champion, Cole Tveter
Educational Exhibits
Outstanding Primary Poster, Emma Kennedy; Outstanding Junior Poster, Torunn Stangeland; Outstanding Intermediate Poster, Everett Fuentes; Outstanding Senior Poster, Trinity Larm; Best of Show Dairy Poster, Torunn Stangeland
Dairy Awards
Dairy Outstanding Exhibitor, Signe Cairus; Stick With It Award, Trinity Larm; Golden Pitchfork, Noll Carpenter
Dog
Fitting and Showing
Primary Champion, Kassandra Soternou; Primary Reserve Champion, Katerine Soternou
FFA Livestock Judging Competition
Top Teams
1st Place Team, Stanwood, 821; 2nd Place Team, Arlington, 787; 3rd Place Team, Snohomish, 499; 4th Place Team, Sedro Woolley, 253; 5th Place Team, Glacier Peak 238
Top Individuals
1st Place Individual, Hannah Petersen, Stanwood, 281; 2nd Place Individual, Ryan Anderson, Stanwood, 273; 3rd Place Individual, Cole Tveter, Stanwood, 267; 4th Place Individual, Ryan Norwick, Arlington, 263; 5th Place Individual, Hayley Mullen, Arlington, 262; 6th Place Individual,, Anders F., Arlington, 262; 7th Place Individual, Kate Wilson, Arlington, 256; 8th Place Individual, Melody Wicks, Stanwood, 254; 9th Place Individual, Julia Layland, Sedro Woolley, 253; 10th Place Individual, Brooke Williams, Snohomish, 251
Goat, Dairy
Fitting and Showing
Tiny Tot Reserve Champion, Liberty Strovas; Tiny Tot Champion, Juliana Long; Primary Reserve Champion, Boyce Aldridge; Primary Champion, Emily Long; Novice Champion, Gracie Aldridge; Junior Reserve Champion, Audrey Strovas; Junior Champion, Andrew Long; Intermediate Reserve Champion, Kyler Strovas; Intermediate Champion, Jackson Mitchell; Senior Reserve Champion, Elianna Mielbrecht; Senior Champion, Kayla Boyd; Reserve Grand Champion, Elianna Mielbrecht; Grand Champion, Kayla Boyd
Dairy Goat Type
Alpine Junior Champion, Jackson Mitchell with Gooseberry; Alpine Senior Reserve Champion, Jackson Mitchell with Tulip; Alpine Senior Champion, Jackson; Nigerian Dwarf Junior Reserve Champion, Liberty Strovas with Wonder; Nigerian Dwarf Junior Champion, Elianna Mielbrecht with Rein; Nigerian Dwarf Senior Reserve Champion, Elianna Mielbrecht with Mary; Nigerian Dwarf Senior Champion, Elianna Mielbrecht with Rein, Nubian Junior Champion, Caleb Strovas with Song Breeze; Nubian Senior Champion, Fiona Walker with Prairie Dawn; Oberhasli Junior Champion, Audrey Strovas with Hallelujah; Oberhasli Senior Champion, Chloe Graham with Lavander; Saanen Junior Champion, Kayla Boyd with Marvel; Saanen Senior Reserve Champion, Kyler Strovas with Promise; Saanen Senior Champion, Kayla Boyd with Gabby; Crossbred Junior Champion, Connor Sadler with Primrose; Pet Champion Over 6 Months, Gracie Aldridge with Buckwheat; Junior Reserve Grand Champion Doe, Caleb Strovas with Song Breeze; Junior Grand Champion Doe, Audrey Strovas with Halleluyah; Senior Reserve Grand Champion Doe, Fiona Walker with Prairie Dawn; Senior Grand Champion Doe, Elianna Mielbrecht with Mary; Dam and Daughter Champion, Jackson Mitchell with Gooseberry and Kit
Goat Judging
Grand Champion, Elianna Mielbrecht; Reserve Grand Champion, Chloe Graham
Educational Exhibits
Outstanding Primary Poster, Emily Long; Outstanding Junior Poster, Andrew Long; Outstanding Intermediate Poster, Kyler Strovas; Outstanding Senior Poster, Elianna Mielbrecht; Best of Show Dairy Goat Poster, Elianna Mielbrecht
Goat, Fiber
Fitting and Showing
Novice Champion, Alyssa Peterson; Junior Champion, Emmalynn Sadler; Intermediate Champion, Abaigeal Brower; Senior Champion, Connor Sadler; Grand Champion, Connor Sadler
Educational Exhibits
Outstanding Primary Poster, Alyssa Peterson; Outstanding Junior Poster, Emmalynn Sadler; Outstanding Intermediate Poster, Abaigeal Brower; Outstanding Senior Poster, Connor Sadler; Best of Show Fiber Goat Poster, (name not available)
Goat, Pygmy and Meat Goat
Fitting and Showing
Tiny Tot Champion, Russell Bloedel; Primary Champion, Emma Bloedel; Novice Reserve Champion, Kjell Almli; Novice Champion, Ryder Aldridge; Junior Reserve Champion, Jamie Dalke; Junior Champion, Jaelynn VanValkenburg; Intermediate Reserve Champion, Caden Hooper; Intermediate Champion, Allison Bloedel; Senior Reserve Champion, Aspen Vanderlaan; Senior Champion, Dylan Carpenter; Reserve Grand Champion, Allison Bloedel; Grand Champion, Dylan Carpenter
Pygmy Goat Type
Junior Reserve Champion Doe, Braidyn Larsen; Junior Champion Doe, Katie Farlow; Senior Champion Doe, Braidyn Larsen; Reserve Champion Doe, Braidyn Larsen; Champion Doe, Katie Farlow; Senior Reserve Champion Wether, Katie Farlow; Senior Champion Wether, Katie Farlow; Reserve Champion Wether, Katie Farlow; Champion Wether, Katie Farlow; Dam and Daughter Champion Dam, Helena Almli; Dam and Daughter Champion Daughter, Helena Almli; Old Goat Award, Jamie Dalke
Meat Goat Type
Junior Reserve Champion Doe, Dylan Carpenter; Junior Champion Doe, Jaelynn ValValkenburg; Senior Reserve Champion Doe, Aspen Vanderlaan; Senior Champion Doe, Helena Almli; Reserve Champion Doe, Dylan Carpenter; Champion Doe, Jaelynn ValValkenburg; Junior Reserve Champion Wether, Ryder Aldridge; Junior Champion Wether, Jaelynn VanValkenburg; Reserve Champion Wether, Ryder Aldridge; Champion Wether, Jaelynn VanValkenburg;
Educational Exhibits
Outstanding Primary Poster, Emma Bloedel; Outstanding Junior Poster, Jaelynn VanValkenburg; Outstanding Intermediate Poster, Braidyn Larsen; Outstanding Senior Poster, Dylan Carpenter; Best of Show Pygmy/Meat Goat Poster, Jaelynn VanValkenburg
Horse Show
1st Place Fitting and Showing, Walk Trot, Emily Thomas; 1st Place Fitting and Showing, Novice, Sydnee Schuerman; 1st Place Fitting and Showing, 13 and Under, Ryann Mitchell; 1st Place Fitting and Showing, 14-18, Haley Fryrear; 1st Place Fitting and Showing, 19 and Over, Gracie Ryker; 1st Place Halter, Stock Type, Gracie Ryker; 1st Place Halter, Arabian, Mikayla McKinley; 1st Place Halter, Hunter Type, Sydney Coover; 1st Place Halter, Other Types, Haley Fryrear; 1st Place English Equitation, Walk Trot, Adeline Warner; 1st Place English Equitation, Novice, Mikayla Louis; 1st Place English Equitation, 13 and Under, Ryann Mitchell; 1st Place English Equitation, 14-18, Abigail Danielson; 1st Place English Equitation, 19 and Over, Alexa Schmidt; 1st Place English Pleasure, Walk Trot, Adeline Warner; 1st Place English Pleasure, Novice, Sydness Schuerman; 1st Place English Pleasure, 13 and Under, Maya Hughes; 1st Place English Pleasure, 14-18, Hannah Redford; 1st Place English Pleasure, 19 and Over, Alexa Schmidt; 1st Place Bareback Equitation, Walk Trot, Adeline Dams; 1st Place Bareback Equitation, Novice, Dakota Kent, 1st Place Bareback Equitation, 13 and Under, Maya Hughes, 1st Place Bareback Equitation, 14-18, Haley Fryrear; 1st Place Bareback Equitation, 19 and Over, Gracie Ryker; 1st Place Western Equitation, Walk Trot, Annett Simchick; 1st Place Western Equitation, Novice, Mikayla Louis; 1st Place Western Equitation, 13 and Under, Maya Hughes; 1st Place Western Equitation, 14-18, Haley Fryrear; 1st Place Western Equitation, 19 and Over, Madison Schimpf; 1st Place Western Pleasure, Novice, Dakota Kent; 1st Place Parent Leadline, Devan Berg and Dakota Kent; 1st Place Matched Pairs, Aretta Rowe and Billi Startzman; 1st Place Parent Equitation, Billi Startzman
Pigeon
Educational Exhibits
Aryana Police, Champion Poster
Poultry
Fitting and Showing Classes
Junior Reserve Champion, Maia Donnelson; Junior Champion, Paul Forsyth; Intermediate Reserve Champion, Ella Dormier; Intermediate Champion, Eli Kitchen; Senior Reserve Champion, Jon Winter; Senior Champion, Chloe Burns; Reserve Grand Champion, Eli Kitchen; Grand Champion, Chloe Burns
Poultry Type Classes
Reserve Grand Champion, Brooklyn Kinney; Grand Champion, Piper Ipsen
Educational Exhibits
Junior Reserve Champion, Maia Donnelson; Junior Champion, Phoebe Fuentes; Intermediate Reserve Champion, Ruthie Florey; Intermediate Champion, Piper Ipsen; Senior Reserve Champion, Willow Cook; Senior Champion, Aryana Police; Champion Poster, Piper Ipsen
Rabbit
Fitting and Showing
Tiny Tot Champion, Zoey French; Primary Reserve Champion, Sadie Barr; Primary Champing, Sterling Coggins; Junior Reserve Champion, Lena Coggins; Junior Champion, Hailey Barr; Intermediate Reserve Champion, Matthew Mendez; Intermediate Champion, Violet Wiederspohn; Senior Reserve Champion, Morgan Bradley; Senior Champion, Aryana Police; Reserve Grand Champion, Violet Wiederspohn; Grand Champion, Aryana Police
Rabbit Type
Best of Breed, Netherland Dwarf, Jordan Lynn; Best Opposite Sex of Breed, Holland Lop, Jordan Lynn; Best of Breed, Holland Lop, Kayla Mullins; Best of Breed, Polish, Sadie Barr; Best of Breed, Mini Satin, Morgan Bradley; Best of Breed, Flemish Giant, Gianna Hammer; Best of Breed, Tan, Gianna Hammer; Best of Breed, Rex, Hailey Barr; Best Opposite Sex of Breed, New Zealand, McKenna Mullins; Best of Breed, New Zealand, Sienna Mullins; Best of Breed, Palomino, Morgan Bradley; Best of Breed, Brittania Petite, Gianna Hammer; Best Opposite Sex of Breed, Dutch, Sophia Revenig; Best of Breed, Dutch, Declan Coggins; Best Opposite Sex of Breed, Havana, Morgan Bradley; Best of Breed, Havana, Morgan Bradley; Best of Breed, Harlequin, Lena Coggins; Best of Breed, Jersey Wooley, Gianna Hammer; Best of Breed Himilayan, Gianna Hammer; Best Opposite Sex of Breed, Dwarf Hotot, Zoey French; Best of Breed, Dwarf Hotot, Arianna French; Best of Breed, Florida White, Morgan Bradley; Merit in Show Rabbit, Morgan Bradley; Reserve in Show Rabbit, Morgan Bradley; Best in Show Rabbit, Jordan Lynn
Educational Exhibits
Outstanding Primary Poster, Declan Coggins; Outstanding Junior Poster, Kayla Mullins; Outstanding Intermediate Poster, Evan Wiederspohn; Outstanding Senior Poster, Sienna Mullins; Best of Show Rabbit Poster, Sienna Mullins
Sheep
Fitting and Showing
Tiny Tot Champions, Jasper Kitchen, Mina Lamborn, Elisha Nemnich, Joseyln Nemnich; Primary Champion, Peyton Cummings; Novice Reserve Champion, Lindsey Kramme; Novice Champion, Anders Ferrel; Junior Reserve Champion, Cage Lamborn; Junior Champion, Kayla Mullins; Intermediate Reserve Champion, Sarah Nemnich; Intermediate Champion, Jesse Siemer; Senior Reserve Champion, Hannah Petersen; Senior Champion, Melody Wicks; Reserve Grand Champion, Hannah Petersen; Grand Champion, Melody Wicks
Sheep Type
Dorset Reserve Champion, Sarah Nemnich; Dorset Champion, Sienna Mullins; Hampshire Reserve Champion, Kaydence Huss; Hampshire Champion, Peyton Cummings; Suffolk Champion, Jaime Frank; Crossbred Reserve Champion, Peyton Cummings; Crossbred Champion, Kaydence Huss; Scottish Highland Blackface Champion, Hannah Petersen; Meat Breeds Reserve Grand Champion, Kaydence Huss; Meat Breeds Grand Champion, Peyton Cummings; Wool Wether Reserve Champion, Eli Kitchen; Wool Wether Champion, Jesse Siemer; Natural Color Wool Breeds Champion, Eli Kitchen; Wool Breeds Grand Champion, Eli Kitchen; Market Lamb Reserve Grand Champion, Melody Wicks; Market Lamb Grand Champion, Danaka VanSlageren
Educational Exhibits
Outstanding Tiny Tot Poster, Mina Lamborn; Outstanding Primary Poster, Peyton Cummings; Outstanding Junior Poster, Kayla Mullins; Outstanding Intermediate Poster, McKenna Mullins; Outstanding Intermediate Educational Display, Signe Cairus; Outstanding Senior Poster, Melody Wicks; Best of Show Sheep Poster, Kayla Mullins; Best of Show Sheep Educational Display, Signe Cairus
Lads and Ladies Lead
Ladies Lead Champion, Kaydence Huss; Lads Lead Champion, Anders Norwick
Swine
Fitting and Showing
Tiny Tot Champions, Jaxson Caulfield, Spencer Caulfield, Makena Kombol; Primary Champions, Declan Coggins, Sterling Coggins, Braden Hill, Susan Morrison, Sophia Revenig, Samantha Traynor, Bently Wiederspohn; Novice Reserve Champion, Cayden Steele; Novice Champion, Violet Wiederspohn; Junior Reserve Champion, Madilyn Morrison; Junior Champion, Luke Main; Intermediate Reserve Champion, Hayden Main; Intermediate Champion, Evan Wiederspohn; Senior Reserve Champion, Sarah Bertapelle; Senior Champion, Braden Kjelland; Reserve Grand Champion, Hayden Main; Grand Champion, Evan Wiederspohn
Swine Type
Duroc Champion, Evan Wiederspohn; Berkshire Champion, Samantha Traynor; Yorkshire Champion, Sarah Bertapelle; Tamworth Champion, Cayden Steele; Crossbred Reserve Champion, Bently Wiederspohn; Crossbred Champion, Violet Wiederspohn; Breeding Animal Reserve Grand Champion, Samantha Traynor; Breeding Animal Grand Champion, Samantha Traynor; Feeder Pig Reserve Champion, Samantha Traynor; Feeder Pig Champion, Luke Main; Market Hog Reserve Champion, Evan Wiederspohn; Market Hog Champion, Sterling Coggins; Market Animal Reserve Grand Champion, Luke Main; Market Animal Grand Champion, Sterling Coggins
Educational Exhibits
Outstanding Primary Poster, Samantha Traynor; Outstanding Junior Poster, Emmett Kitchen; Outstanding Intermediate Poster, Raya Jakonsen; Outstanding Senior Poster, Teaghen Eddy; Best of Show Swine Poster, Samantha Traynor; Best of Show Swine Educational Display, Raya Jakobsen
Swine Special Awards
Swine Bowl
Special Award, Samantha Traynor; Merit Award, Braden Kjelland; Swine Bowl Reserve Champion, Madilyn Morrison; Swine Bowl Champion, Jonathan Dalke
Herdsmanship
Star Awards, Violet Wiederspohn, DJ Revenig
Barn Parent, Toni Getchell
Almost Over the Hill Reserve Champion, Alishia Hanson; Almost Over the Hill Champion, Nic Kjelland
Top Piggy Award, Teaghen Eddy
Outstanding Exhibitor, Sarah Bertapelle
Waterfowl
Fitting and Showing Classes
Intermediate Champion, Ruthie Florey; Senior Champion, Jon Winter; Reserve Grand Champion, Ruthie Florey; Grand Champion, Jon Winter
Waterfowl Type Classes
Reserve Grand Champion, Willow Cook; Grand Champion, Elsie Lamb
Educational Exhibits
Champion Waterfowl Poster, Elise Lamb
Youth Classes
Youth Crafts
Special Award, Sterling Coggins; Special Award, Roman Meyers; Special Award, Shawna Hansen; Special Award, Katelin Hannum; Special Award, Derek Sigman; Special Award, Dakota Kent; Merit Award, James McKinney; Merit Award, Keain Kelley; Merit Award, Casey Schmidt; Merit Award, Morgan Bradley; Merit Award, Guinevere James; Merit Award, Joseph Romano; Best of Show, Landon Anderson; Best of Show, Ivan Lindauer; Best of Show, Lena Coggins; Best of Show, Collin Sanders; Best of Show, Kimber Jansma; Trophy, James McKinney; Trophy, Violet Wiedersphon; Trophy, Kimber Jansma
Youth Crops
Merit Award, Ashley Stulc; Best of Show, Samantha Wilson; Trophy (Wheat), Simon Fuentes
Youth Demonstrations
2nd Place Team, Ruthie Florey, Mya Williams; 1st Place Team, Grace Florey, Tallulah Dunlap; Senior Reserve Champion, Aryana Police; Senior Champion, Aleena Wiegand; Intermediate Reserve Champion, Sydney Wiegand; Intermediate Champion, Raya Jakobsen; Junior Reserve Champion, Paul Forsyth; Junior Champion, Lena Coggins; Judges Choice, Raya Jakobsen, Tristen Wagner
Youth Domestic Arts
Special Award, Lorelei Sanders; Sewing Special Award, Madison Cowley; Merit Award, Emmalynn Sadler; Special Award and Trophy – Junior, Avery Walters; Best of Show and Trophy – Intermediate, Sarah Goshorn; Best of Show and Merit Award and Trophy – Senior, Cara Harris
Youth Eggs
Special Award, Emma Bloedel; Merit Award, Silas Slagg; Best of Show, Emmalynn Sadler; Trophy, Samantha Traynor
Youth Flowers
Special Award, Katelin Hannum; Special Award, Ana Danci; Special Award, Evan Wiederspohn; Merit Award, Katelin Hannum; Merit Award, Roman Meyers; Merit Award, Leah Hannum; Merit Award, Kate Maricich; Merit Award, Rylie Hansen; Merit Award, Lorelie Sanders; Best of Show, Eli Kitchen; Best of Show, Zoe Vanderpool; Best of Show, Daisy Hamellen; Best of Show, Kaleb Morris; Trophy, Lexi Lampers; Trophy, Kaleb Morris; Trophy, Anne Laun
Youth Foods
Baking Special Award, Maisen Warren; Baking Special Award, Harris Rosenberg; Baking Special Award, Freddie Schmitt; Baking Special Award, Austin Bulenhagui; Baking Special Award, Violet Wiederspohn; Baking Special Award, Guinevere James; Baking Special Award, Kyler Burke; Baking Merit Award, Megan Stulc; Baking Merit Award, Brinley Hodge; Baking Merit Award, Lilly Schmitt; Baking Merit Award, Claire Maricich; Baking Merit Award, Karina Lervick; Baking Best of Show, Emaleigh Pierce; Baking Best of Show, Tristen Wagner; Baking Best of Show, Cara Harris; Baking Best of Show, Lexi Lampers; Baking Trophy, William Kalloch; Baking Trophy, Rylie Hansen
Youth Food Preservation
Special Award, Josie Terpening; Merit Award, Youth Pickles, Rachel Oppegaard; Best of Show, Youth Pickles, Cara Harris; Trophy, Youth Preservation, Rachel Oppegaard
Youth Produce
Special Award, Morgan Bradley; Special Award, Cara Harris; Merit Award, Ashley Stulc; Merit Award, Ranfor Hamellen; Merit Award, Blueberries, Everett Fuentes; Merit Award, Red Onions, Leah Hannum; Best of Show, Herb Garden, Simon Fuentes; Best of Show, Grapes, Guinevere James; Best of Show, Garlic, Delilah Vanderpool; Trophy, Cabbage, Kimber Jansma
Adult Classes
Adult Art
Special Award, Acrylic, Sally Burt; Special Award, Acrylic, Rosie Dawson; Special Award, Acrylic, Willow Cook; Special Award, Acrylic, Arianna Kemis; Special Award, Acrylic, Cheryl Angeles; Special Award, Watercolor Pen, Amy Schroepfer; Special Award, Watercolor, Stephanie Anderson; Merit Award, Acrylic, Willow Cook; Merit, Watercolor, Sally Burt; Merit Award, Drawing, Willow Cook; Best of Show, Drawing, Monica Cook; Best of Show, Mixed Media, Emily Fontes; Best of Show, Watercolor, Margo Hayden; Best of Show, Oil/Acrylic, Barbara Vibbet; Best of Show, Pastel, Jacqueline Brown
Adult Baking
Special Award, Theresa Rose; Special Award, Shirley Swanson; Special Award, Yvonne Laun; Special Award, Shirley Swanson; Special Award, Kathryn Major; Merit Award, Jules Paules; Merit Award, Karen Camp; Best of Show, Christina VanWagnen; Chocolate Award, Martha Brechlin; Scandinavian Award, Jennifer Woods
Adult Crafts
Special Award, Rosie Dawson; Special Award, Paul Fanning; Special Award, Stefanie Anderson; Special Award, Karrol Bruso; Merit Award, William Rawls; Merit Award, Jacqueline Brown; Merit Award, Kristin, Wregglesworth; Best of Show, William Rawls; Best of Show, Austin Bougie
Adult Domestic Arts
Quilts - Merit Award, Lynn Wilson; Merit Award, Karrol Busso; Merit Award, Karin Ranier; Merit Award, Diann Mize; Sewing – Merit Award, Karen Hoel; Merit Award, Marcella Bergerson; Merit Award, Shannon Stulc; Merit Award, Jackie Wilkie; Best of Show, Karrol Bruso; Best of Show, Marcella Bergerson
Adult Flowers
Special Award, Stanwood Fair, Marlene Schuster; Merit Award, Phil Snider; Merit Award, Cassie Blue; Best of Show, Single Flower, Linda Herold; Best of Show, Floral Arrangement, Nancy Hansen
Adult Food Preservation
Special Award, Dehydrated Meyer Lemons, Shannon Kiesecker; Merit Award, Oregano/Cranberry Vinegar, Jenny Terpening; Merit Award, Brownie Mix, Kiramie Terpening; Merit Award, Pickled Asparagus, Susan Cole; Best of Show, Pickled Veggies, Catherine Cloud
Adult Photography
Special Award, Barb McDugle; Special Award, Barb McDugle; Special Award, David Hallman; Special Award, Megan Fisher; Special Award, Karalu Bradley; Merit Award, David Hallman; Merit Award, Bob Lloyd; Merit Award, Bob Lloyd; Best of Show, Jeffrey Stulc
Adult Produce
Special Award, Quince, Bonnie Logen; Special Award, Walnuts, Maggie VanVeen; Special Award, Eggs, Colleen Okamura; Special Award, Eggs, Shannon Kiesecker; Special Award, Eggs, Maggie Van Veen; Merit Award, Red Cabbage, Dawna Schatz; Merit Award, Green Beans, Cheri Danner; Merit Award, Tomatoes, Maggie VanVeen; Merit Award, Pink Pearl Apples, Bonnie Logen; Merit Award, Pears, Bonnie Logen; Merit Award, Fruit Bowl, Mary Fuentes; Best of Show, Red Lettuce, Richard Raport
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.