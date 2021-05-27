The Stanwood-Camano Community Fair board announced this morning that the 2021 Stanwood-Camano Community Fair is canceled.
Called the “Best Lil Fair in the West,” this largest community fair in the state and is typically held the first weekend in August.
Board members had been planning and preparing for this summer, but finally decided that is wasn’t feasible to put on a quality fair due to the uncertainty about COVID-19 restrictions.
“It was a very difficult decision and one not taken lightly nor made quickly. But we had to ensure the health and safety of our fair-goers, volunteers, exhibitors, vendors, sponsors, attractions and staff,” Fair Board President Austin Bougie said.
After a lengthy discussion at three different meetings, the board decided to cancel the 2021 fair and begin making plans for 2022.
Even though Gov. Jay Inslee announced that the state would open up 100% on June 30, the board doesn’t know what county health restrictions or state regulations will be in place at fair time. Currently, the state’s fair guidelines have not been revised.
State regulations include the need to monitor the number of people on the fairgrounds and limit the number in indoor exhibits to 50%, Bougie said. Parking and shuttle bus operations would be impacted.
The fair depends on volunteers but would have to hire more staff to cover all the requirements. Fair management has already found much difficulty in securing outside services and suppliers.
“The SCCF Board takes seriously its responsibility to provide a safe venue and experience for all the volunteers, sponsors, vendors, entertainers, exhibitors, animals, and the entire community who attends our event. We hope our fair-goers understand that in order to do this, we cannot operate at a loss,” fair manager Belinda Royal said.
“We expect that we will be able to put the fair on in a much better way next year,” said Bougie.
Silvana Community Fair
A smaller, participant-focused version of the Silvana Community Fair is planned for 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 31. As it stands now, it won’t be open to the public.
The board tentatively plans a “Show and Go” Livestock Show in place of the traditional fair. There will also be a poster contest.
“The Silvana Fair Board wanted to host a fair for the youths of the community in the hopes that they would have the opportunity to exhibit their livestock that they have raised and trained with love and care,” said Mary Fuentes, board president.
July 1 is the deadline to enter the youth livestock show.
As the fair date gets closer, the board will watch how things are going in the county to determine if more can be added to the fair and if members of the public can come watch the youth show.
Information and updates are on the Silvana Fair Facebook page and at silvanafair.com
Skagit County Fair
The Skagit County Fair, which was canceled last year because of COVID-19 restrictions, it is set to return Aug. 11-14.
Skagit County Fair Manager Aric Gaither said some individual events such as the pie-eating contest may not be held due to restrictions, but the major components people expect — such as animals, rides, live music and food booths — will be part of the four-day event.
Gaither said he doesn’t anticipate capacity limits on attendance. The fair will follow all required safety guidelines. About 25,000 people typically attend the fair over its four days.
Evergreen State Fair
Snohomish County has announced last month that plans are being developed to open an 11-day Evergreen State Fair at the Evergreen State Fair Park in Monroe this year from Aug. 26-31 and Sept. 2-6.
The Fair will be closed Sept. 1. This year’s theme is “Back in the Saddle Again – Open for Fun in 2021.” Safety will be a focus of fair staff with increased sanitation, capacity limits and adherence to health guidelines.
