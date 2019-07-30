“It would be super awesome,” said Belinda Royal, Stanwood Camano Community Fair manager, “if we could find out the year (the fairgrounds’ cattle barn) was born.”
She’s narrowed it down to somewhere between 1958 and 1964 — it wasn’t there in ’58, and there’s a newspaper photo of it dated ’64.
Regardless, it hasn’t been renovated at all since it was constructed, except for a poured concrete floor, Royal said.
She didn’t use the word “ugly,” but she did note that the barn didn’t match the other new and updated buildings on the fairgrounds. It had bare, weathered sheet-metal siding, for example, while the other buildings are red.
But that changed over the past months.
A year and a half ago, the fair board applied for a Washington State Department of Agriculture health and safety grant to update the barn and was awarded funds to pay for half the renovations, including ADA accessibility.
The other half came from donations, mostly in-kind donations from various board members’ businesses. Mike Cairus, of Cairus Construction, spearheaded the labor, with help from Austin’s Lend-a-Hand and Holtum Landscape. Stanwood Redi-Mix donated all the concrete for the job.
The group started work in April and wrapped up just before the grant’s June 30 deadline.
Along with new red metal siding to match the other buildings, renovations included new motorized roll-up doors with coded locks.
No more wrenching at 60-year-old sliding doors, no more chains and padlocks.
Royal and board member Krista Cairus, however, are most pleased with the new roofline extension on the south side of the barn, which creates a covered area for goats.
Goats are divided into dairy, meat, fiber and pygmy exhibits. Until the barn renovations, goats were housed in tents. The changes will eliminate the tents this year and increase security for the animals, which also got new pens.
Larger animals, such as cows, are not as common as they used to be, Cairus said. This is due, in part, to fewer dairy farms in the area.
“But we’re seeing a lot of growth in smaller animals, like goats, which people can keep in their backyards,” she said.
Stanwood Camano Community Fair runs Aug. 2-4 at the Stanwood Camano Fairgrounds, southeast of Stanwood. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for kids and seniors. Children younger than 5 are free.
For more information, pick up a copy of the Stanwood Camano Fair guide at the Stanwood Camano News or view a copy online at scnews.com or visit stanwoodcamanofair.org.
