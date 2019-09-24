Stanwood Camano Food Bank clients now have more choice.
Rather than stopping by the Food Bank for box of pre-selected items twice a month, customers are now able to browse aisles weekly for fresh produce, dairy, meat and other staples and select what they need.
Food banks nationwide have been moving to a “grocery store” model that allows for greater choice.
The organization made the change in its traditionally slow August and bought new equipment such as shopping carts, executive director Lynne Ayers said.
“These changes to our service model have been a long time coming,” she said. “Giving clients more choice not only cuts down on waste but it makes for a much more positive and empowering experience.”
Changing to the new model not only meant moving shelves and supplies, but it also required additional training for staff and volunteers, operations manager Kathy Moe said.
“Our volunteers have worked incredibly hard and have been flexible with all the changes,” she said.
Long-time volunteer Yvette Beloit said the new model allows her to better connect with customers.
“I really enjoy being out in the aisles and interacting with our customers as they browse,” she said. “We get to know our families and they tell us what items they like and what doesn’t work so well.”
Heather, a client who recently visited the Stanwood Camano Food Bank, said new format is an improvement.
“Giving people the power to choose what they want to eat is wonderful,” she said. “I especially enjoy being able to select the produce that I need. Much of the produce is donated by local growers, and I truly appreciate this.”
However, since the food bank is open more, the food bank is in need of more volunteers, Moe said, adding that many regular volunteers leave the area for the winter.
“It takes many hands to make things work here,” she said. “We could not provide this level of service to our community without our volunteers. Being a Food Bank volunteer will change your life for the better.”
The Stanwood Camano Food Bank, a nonprofit organization supported by donations and the organization’s thrift store, serves over 1,000 community members a month.
Interested in volunteering or donating? Visit stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org or call 360-629-2789.
