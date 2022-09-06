The state, including the Stanwood-Camano area, has seen unemployment fall to historic lows in recent months.
In July, Washington’s economy gained about 6,600 jobs, helping to drop the unemployment rate to 3.8%, down from 5.2% a year prior.
"The unemployment rate in Washington reached a new low based on a review of state records dating back to 1976 from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics,” said Paul Turek, the Employment Security Department’s state economist. “Labor demand over the summer has been strong, but the supply of workers is no longer growing like it was at the beginning of the year.”
In Snohomish County, the jobless rate was at 3.3% in July, according to the ESD. That's up a tad from the record low of 2.2% in April.
The unemployment rate was at 4.5% in July for Island County, the lowest since 1999.
“If you're a job-seeker ... this is about as good as it gets,” Anneliese Vance-Sherman, the regional labor economist covering northwest Washington, told Skagit Publishing.
However, she noted that businesses are struggling to find workers because the labor force isn't growing fast enough.
Vance-Sherman said the lack of job-seekers may be caused in part by the many people retiring during the pandemic as well as people leaving the workforce to take care of their children or aging relatives.
“The supply just isn’t coming back as quickly as the demand,” Vance-Sherman said.
The pre-pandemic labor force in Snohomish County — people who work or are actively looking for a job — was just shy of 450,000 people. The labor force dipped to an average of 437,145 in 2021 and rebounded back to just above 450,000 in early 2022.
In July, continuing unemployment claims fell in Snohomish County to 3,547 — the lowest monthly total since the data was tracked in 2005, according to ESD data. That was down from a high of nearly 67,000 claims in April 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Vance-Sherman said she expects the jobless rate to increase in the fall and winter, following seasonal trends.
