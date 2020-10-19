The Stanwood Camano News brought home 17 awards from the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association's annual Better Newspaper Contest earlier this month, placing in the top three for General Excellence for the second consecutive year.
The newspaper won third place this year for General Excellence, a prestigious award within the industry that compares overall quality of newspapers of similar size across the state.
Editor Evan Caldwell earned second place in the Photographer of the Year category. Caldwell earned several additional accolades, including first place in feature photography for a photo from the Stanwood-Camano Community Fair; first and third place wins for front page design; second place finishes in education reporting for a story on early earthquake warning systems, health reporting for a story on nursing home finances and lifestyle reporting for a story on firefighter families; and a third place award for environmental reporting for a piece on Leque Island.
Reporter Peggy Wendel earned seven awards. She took first-place honors in comprehensive coverage, general feature story and personality profile categories for her reporting on Stanwood’s growth, local WWII veteran Fred Pilkington and a historic Stanwood home, respectively. Wendel also won second place awards in general feature story for a piece on driving a classic car across Asia, a story on the arts about local women devoted to music, environmental reporting for a story on a spike in whale deaths and feature photography for a photo of the Silvana fair.
The Stanwood Camano News staff also won second place for its Explore: Stanwood Camano Community Fair magazine.
The awards, for entries April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020, were announced during the WNPA virtual convention on Oct. 9.
